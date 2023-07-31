Roblox Project Mugetsu codes (August 2023): Free gold, rerolls, and more 

Roblox Project Mugetsu is one of the famous titles based on the popular Bleach manga franchise. Developed by Osiris Productions, the experience amassed 33 million visits with a daily average count of 13K players. Players in Project Mugetsu are given the colossal task of becoming the best fighters. Individuals can achieve this by eliminating the strongest monsters and other enemies on the map.
Furthermore, they will earn in-game resources, weapons, and more by completing challenges. However, in order to have a complete action-packed experience, one will be needing codes. These codes are very simple to use and grant users free spins, gold, rerolls, and a lot more.
Active codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu
New players can instantly grow in power with the help of the valid codes featured below.
- ABILITYREROLL – Ability Reroll (Latest)
- SORRY4BUGS – 75 spins (Latest)
- SCHRIFTS – Ability Reroll (Latest)
- QUINCY – Ability Reroll (Latest)
- SORRYFORTHEWAIT – Ability Reroll (Latest)
- NEWCLANS – 150 Rerolls (Latest)
- UPDATE1RACERESET – Race Reset (Latest)
- UPDATE1 – Orb and cash (Latest)
- GAMEMODES – 2x exp and cash 1 hour (Latest)
- BANKAIS – 2x mastery 1 hour (Latest)
- MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold – 2 legendary orbs and 75k gold (Players above level 50+)
- MothersDaySpins – 65 spins on every slot
- MothersDayMastery – 1 hour mastery on all mastery
- OneMonthLegendaryOrb – 3 legendary orbs (Players above level 45+)
- OneMonthLegendarySPINS – 45 spins on every slot
- OneMonthREROLLAbility – Reroll Ability
- OneMonthResetRace – Reset Race
- FINALLY100KLIKES – 1 legendary orb (Players above level 50+ will get the orb), 45k gold, 50 spins, all 2x boosts for 1 hour
- 28MVISTS – Reroll ability
- UPDATESOON – Reroll ability
- 95KLIKES – Reroll Ability
- 90KLIKES – Reroll Ability
- 85KLIKES – 65 Spins
- 160KFAVORITES – 15k Gold (Players above level 30+ can redeem this code)
Inactive codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu
You will receive error notifications if you try to redeem the expired codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu presented below.
- EIDMUBARAK – 1 Hour Mastery, Gold, and XP boost, 1x Legendary Orb, 35 spins and 10k gold
- 80KLIKES – Reroll Ability
- HERESTHESPINS – 85 Spins
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN – Reroll Ability
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS – Reroll Ability
- 70KLIKES – 85 Spins (NEW)
- EASTERUPDATE – Race Reset
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER – 1 hour 2x mastery
- 60KLIKES – 30 Spins
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE – Reroll Ability
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO – Reroll Ability
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE – Reroll Ability
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR – Reroll Ability
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE – Reroll Ability
- SORRYFORPINGS – 75 Spins
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK – 30 minute Gold Boost and Mastery Boost
- 10MVISITS – 50 Spins
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 – Reroll Ability (If you redeem this in the Main Menu, it will give you boosts!)
- 50KLIKES – 35 spins and 10k gold (Gold is only granted if you’re above level 30)
- SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL – Reroll Ability
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN – 30 minute exp boost and mastery boost and 30 spins
- 40KLIKES – 15 Spins on One Slot
- 35KLIKES – 50 Spins on One Slot
- SORRYITSEXPENSIVE – 2 Hours of 2x Gold Buff
- ABILITYREROLLONE – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)
- ABILITYREROLLTWO – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)
- RESETRACE – Reset Race (Resetting your race resets zanpakuto progression, Hollow progression, and Spiritual Standing progression, and sets you back to Human)
- 100KMEMBERS – Reset Resurrección
- 10KLIKES – 30 Minute Mastery Boost
- 15KLIKES – 30 Minute Mastery Boost
- 20KLIKES – Reset Shikai
- SHUTDOWNSPINS – 25 Spins
- EXPLOITFIXES – Redeem code for free rewards
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot
- RELEASE – Redeem code for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu?
Players must follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes instantly:
- Launch the Roblox game and stay on the main menu screen
- You can see the code box in the main menu
- Copy any valid code from our list above and paste it into the text box
- Hit the redeem button to claim the free rewards
Avoid making spelling mistakes and typographical errors when redeeming the active Roblox codes.