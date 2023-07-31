Roblox Project Mugetsu codes (August 2023): Free gold, rerolls, and more 

Roblox Project Mugetsu is one of the famous titles based on the popular Bleach manga franchise. Developed by Osiris Productions, the experience amassed 33 million visits with a daily average count of 13K players. Players in Project Mugetsu are given the colossal task of becoming the best fighters. Individuals can achieve this by eliminating the strongest monsters and other enemies on the map.

Furthermore, they will earn in-game resources, weapons, and more by completing challenges. However, in order to have a complete action-packed experience, one will be needing codes. These codes are very simple to use and grant users free spins, gold, rerolls, and a lot more.

Active codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu

New players can instantly grow in power with the help of the valid codes featured below.

ABILITYREROLL – Ability Reroll (Latest)

– Ability Reroll (Latest) SORRY4BUGS – 75 spins (Latest)

– 75 spins (Latest) SCHRIFTS – Ability Reroll (Latest)

– Ability Reroll (Latest) QUINCY – Ability Reroll (Latest)

– Ability Reroll (Latest) SORRYFORTHEWAIT – Ability Reroll (Latest)

– Ability Reroll (Latest) NEWCLANS – 150 Rerolls (Latest)

– 150 Rerolls (Latest) UPDATE1RACERESET – Race Reset (Latest)

– Race Reset (Latest) UPDATE1 – Orb and cash (Latest)

– Orb and cash (Latest) GAMEMODES – 2x exp and cash 1 hour (Latest)

– 2x exp and cash 1 hour (Latest) BANKAIS – 2x mastery 1 hour (Latest)

– 2x mastery 1 hour (Latest) MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold – 2 legendary orbs and 75k gold (Players above level 50+)

– 2 legendary orbs and 75k gold (Players above level 50+) MothersDaySpins – 65 spins on every slot

– 65 spins on every slot MothersDayMastery – 1 hour mastery on all mastery

– 1 hour mastery on all mastery OneMonthLegendaryOrb – 3 legendary orbs (Players above level 45+)

– 3 legendary orbs (Players above level 45+) OneMonthLegendarySPINS – 45 spins on every slot

– 45 spins on every slot OneMonthREROLLAbility – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability OneMonthResetRace – Reset Race

– Reset Race FINALLY100KLIKES – 1 legendary orb (Players above level 50+ will get the orb), 45k gold, 50 spins, all 2x boosts for 1 hour

– 1 legendary orb (Players above level 50+ will get the orb), 45k gold, 50 spins, all 2x boosts for 1 hour 28MVISTS – Reroll ability

– Reroll ability UPDATESOON – Reroll ability

– Reroll ability 95KLIKES – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability 90KLIKES – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability 85KLIKES – 65 Spins

– 65 Spins 160KFAVORITES – 15k Gold (Players above level 30+ can redeem this code)

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu

You will receive error notifications if you try to redeem the expired codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu presented below.

EIDMUBARAK – 1 Hour Mastery, Gold, and XP boost, 1x Legendary Orb, 35 spins and 10k gold

– 1 Hour Mastery, Gold, and XP boost, 1x Legendary Orb, 35 spins and 10k gold 80KLIKES – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability HERESTHESPINS – 85 Spins

– 85 Spins SORRY4DASHUTDOWN – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability 70KLIKES – 85 Spins (NEW)

– 85 Spins (NEW) EASTERUPDATE – Race Reset

– Race Reset FIRSTWEEKISOVER – 1 hour 2x mastery

– 1 hour 2x mastery 60KLIKES – 30 Spins

– 30 Spins HERESABILITYREROLLONE – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability HERESABILITYREROLLTWO – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability SORRYFORPINGS – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins SOULSOCIETYISBACK – 30 minute Gold Boost and Mastery Boost

– 30 minute Gold Boost and Mastery Boost 10MVISITS – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 – Reroll Ability (If you redeem this in the Main Menu, it will give you boosts!)

– Reroll Ability (If you redeem this in the Main Menu, it will give you boosts!) 50KLIKES – 35 spins and 10k gold (Gold is only granted if you’re above level 30)

– 35 spins and 10k gold (Gold is only granted if you’re above level 30) SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL – Reroll Ability

– Reroll Ability EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN – 30 minute exp boost and mastery boost and 30 spins

– 30 minute exp boost and mastery boost and 30 spins 40KLIKES – 15 Spins on One Slot

– 15 Spins on One Slot 35KLIKES – 50 Spins on One Slot

– 50 Spins on One Slot SORRYITSEXPENSIVE – 2 Hours of 2x Gold Buff

– 2 Hours of 2x Gold Buff ABILITYREROLLONE – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)

– Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección) ABILITYREROLLTWO – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)

– Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección) ABILITYREROLLTHREE – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)

– Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección) ABILITYREROLLFOUR – Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección)

– Reroll Ability (Applies to both Shikai and Resurrección) RESETRACE – Reset Race (Resetting your race resets zanpakuto progression, Hollow progression, and Spiritual Standing progression, and sets you back to Human)

– Reset Race (Resetting your race resets zanpakuto progression, Hollow progression, and Spiritual Standing progression, and sets you back to Human) 100KMEMBERS – Reset Resurrección

– Reset Resurrección 10KLIKES – 30 Minute Mastery Boost

– 30 Minute Mastery Boost 15KLIKES – 30 Minute Mastery Boost

– 30 Minute Mastery Boost 20KLIKES – Reset Shikai

– Reset Shikai SHUTDOWNSPINS – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins EXPLOITFIXES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot

– Redeem code for 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot RELEASE – Redeem code for 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Mugetsu?

Players must follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes instantly:

Launch the Roblox game and stay on the main menu screen

You can see the code box in the main menu

Copy any valid code from our list above and paste it into the text box

Hit the redeem button to claim the free rewards

Avoid making spelling mistakes and typographical errors when redeeming the active Roblox codes.