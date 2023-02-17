Roblox Project Satire codes (February 2023): Free Pokemon 

Roblox Project Satire was inspired by the world-famous Pokemon franchise. In this title, the main objective is to become a master trainer in the game's brutal habitat. In this endeavor, players will need the finest Pokemon and some important in-game enhancements to defeat the strongest Gym Leaders (bosses) and other elite gamers on the server.

One can avoid spending Robux to add new creatures and tools to their inventory by using the active codes listed below. These offer different types of Pokemon for free.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire

Active codes in Roblox Project Satire

The following are the working codes in Roblox Project Satire:

Valentine23 - Redeem this code for free rewards (latest)

Redeem this code for free rewards (latest) 3500Members - Redeem this code for free rewards

Redeem this code for free rewards Lunar2023 - Redeem this code for free rewards

Redeem this code for free rewards Halloween2022 - Redeem this code for an Event Spiritomb

Redeem this code for an Event Spiritomb abooga - Redeem this code for a Rayquaza

Redeem this code for a Rayquaza 3kMembers - Redeem this code for an event Magikarp

Redeem this code for an event Magikarp hawwoleen? - Redeem this code for free rewards

Redeem this code for free rewards finallyFix - Redeem this code for Pokemon

Redeem this code for Pokemon ProjectLegendsREAL - Redeem this code for Pokemon

Redeem this code for Pokemon 2kMembers - Redeem this code for Pokemon

Redeem this code for Pokemon t20 Moment - Redeem this code for Dusknoir

Redeem this code for Dusknoir NitroForMe - Redeem this code for Nitro Metagross

Redeem this code for Nitro Metagross FluffyUpdate - Redeem this code for Christmas Pichu

Redeem this code for Christmas Pichu SpeedrunReupload - Redeem this code for PvP Sceptile

Redeem this code for PvP Sceptile ARSENAL - Redeem this code for PvP Cinderace

Redeem this code for PvP Cinderace LongReuploadBruv - Redeem this code for PvP Magcargo

The newly obtained Pokemon can be used to defeat Gym Leaders on the title's map. With these creatures, newbies can easily outplay the first few bosses as well as earn in-game resources and money.

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire

A significant number of old Roblox codes have been rendered inactive; new ones will be published during updates and special events.

ARG22 - Was redeemed for free rewards

Was redeemed for free rewards M10 - Was redeemed for free rewards

Was redeemed for free rewards van disney - Was redeemed for free rewards

Was redeemed for free rewards the goat? - Was redeemed for free rewards

Was redeemed for free rewards im sorry lol - Was redeemed for free rewards

Was redeemed for free rewards neymargone - Was redeemed for free rewards

Was redeemed for free rewards HALAMADRID - Was redeemed for Pokemon

Was redeemed for Pokemon $4KFCWings - Was redeemed for PvP Blaziken

Was redeemed for PvP Blaziken PWC Ray Rizzo - Was redeemed for PWC PvP Metagross

Was redeemed for PWC PvP Metagross StayAloneLOL - Was redeemed for Luvdisc

Was redeemed for Luvdisc TournamentA - Was redeemed for PvP Volcanion

Was redeemed for PvP Volcanion RETURN1 - Was redeemed for Shiny Pikachu

Was redeemed for Shiny Pikachu Late1stAnni - Was redeemed for Gift Charizard

Was redeemed for Gift Charizard Christmas2021 - Was redeemed for PvP Glalie

Was redeemed for PvP Glalie OU Tournament - Was redeemed for Event Mew

Was redeemed for Event Mew NewYear2021 - Was redeemed for Event Victini

Was redeemed for Event Victini 24k Magic - Was redeemed for PvP Noivern

Was redeemed for PvP Noivern HerValentine - Was redeemed for Event HolyGardevoir

Was redeemed for Event HolyGardevoir HisWhiteDay3 - Was redeemed for Event HolyGallade

Was redeemed for Event HolyGallade Purified- Was redeemed for Event Lugia

Was redeemed for Event Lugia Scroadman- Was redeemed for PvP Scrafty

Was redeemed for PvP Scrafty AprilFirstEen- Was redeemed for PvP Mewtwo

Was redeemed for PvP Mewtwo AprilFirstTwee- Was redeemed for PvP Mewtwo

Was redeemed for PvP Mewtwo 1500Members- Was redeemed for Event Farfetch'd

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Project Satire

You can easily redeem the Roblox codes for Project Satire within a matter of minutes. You just have to follow the simple steps outlined below to do so:

Launch the game and enter its server.

Now travel to Viridian City and challenge the city's Gym Leader, Brock. This will start the Professor Oak Quest, where you must defeat Brock in a Pokemon Battle.

You will earn a badge, and the title will present a code interface after you defeat that Gym Leader.

Select the Codes option in it to access the code box.

You can copy a code from the provided active list and paste it into the white Enter Code Here text box.

Press the green Redeem option to activate the code right away.

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive; hence, you are advised to ensure they are entered correctly.

