Roblox Project Satire codes (February 2023): Free Pokemon 

Roblox Project Satire was inspired by the world-famous Pokemon franchise. In this title, the main objective is to become a master trainer in the game's brutal habitat. In this endeavor, players will need the finest Pokemon and some important in-game enhancements to defeat the strongest Gym Leaders (bosses) and other elite gamers on the server.
One can avoid spending Robux to add new creatures and tools to their inventory by using the active codes listed below. These offer different types of Pokemon for free.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire
Active codes in Roblox Project Satire
The following are the working codes in Roblox Project Satire:
- Valentine23 - Redeem this code for free rewards (latest)
- 3500Members - Redeem this code for free rewards
- Lunar2023 - Redeem this code for free rewards
- Halloween2022 - Redeem this code for an Event Spiritomb
- abooga - Redeem this code for a Rayquaza
- 3kMembers - Redeem this code for an event Magikarp
- hawwoleen? - Redeem this code for free rewards
- finallyFix - Redeem this code for Pokemon
- ProjectLegendsREAL - Redeem this code for Pokemon
- 2kMembers - Redeem this code for Pokemon
- t20 Moment - Redeem this code for Dusknoir
- NitroForMe - Redeem this code for Nitro Metagross
- FluffyUpdate - Redeem this code for Christmas Pichu
- SpeedrunReupload - Redeem this code for PvP Sceptile
- ARSENAL - Redeem this code for PvP Cinderace
- LongReuploadBruv - Redeem this code for PvP Magcargo
The newly obtained Pokemon can be used to defeat Gym Leaders on the title's map. With these creatures, newbies can easily outplay the first few bosses as well as earn in-game resources and money.
Inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire
A significant number of old Roblox codes have been rendered inactive; new ones will be published during updates and special events.
- ARG22 - Was redeemed for free rewards
- M10 - Was redeemed for free rewards
- van disney - Was redeemed for free rewards
- the goat? - Was redeemed for free rewards
- im sorry lol - Was redeemed for free rewards
- neymargone - Was redeemed for free rewards
- HALAMADRID - Was redeemed for Pokemon
- $4KFCWings - Was redeemed for PvP Blaziken
- PWC Ray Rizzo - Was redeemed for PWC PvP Metagross
- StayAloneLOL - Was redeemed for Luvdisc
- TournamentA - Was redeemed for PvP Volcanion
- RETURN1 - Was redeemed for Shiny Pikachu
- Late1stAnni - Was redeemed for Gift Charizard
- Christmas2021 - Was redeemed for PvP Glalie
- OU Tournament - Was redeemed for Event Mew
- NewYear2021 - Was redeemed for Event Victini
- 24k Magic - Was redeemed for PvP Noivern
- HerValentine - Was redeemed for Event HolyGardevoir
- HisWhiteDay3 - Was redeemed for Event HolyGallade
- Purified- Was redeemed for Event Lugia
- Scroadman- Was redeemed for PvP Scrafty
- AprilFirstEen- Was redeemed for PvP Mewtwo
- AprilFirstTwee- Was redeemed for PvP Mewtwo
- 1500Members- Was redeemed for Event Farfetch'd
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Project Satire
You can easily redeem the Roblox codes for Project Satire within a matter of minutes. You just have to follow the simple steps outlined below to do so:
- Launch the game and enter its server.
- Now travel to Viridian City and challenge the city's Gym Leader, Brock. This will start the Professor Oak Quest, where you must defeat Brock in a Pokemon Battle.
- You will earn a badge, and the title will present a code interface after you defeat that Gym Leader.
- Select the Codes option in it to access the code box.
- You can copy a code from the provided active list and paste it into the white Enter Code Here text box.
- Press the green Redeem option to activate the code right away.
Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive; hence, you are advised to ensure they are entered correctly.