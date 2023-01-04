Roblox Project XL codes for January 2023: Free XP boosts

Roblox Project XL is an ambitious RPG game that seeks to take the anime-inspired Roblox gaming experience to the next level. Developed by Roblox Corporation, it's set in a world inspired by popular anime titles, as well as other Roblox games such as Arcane Adventures and Project JoJo. The game provides players with a truly immersive and engaging experience, as they create their own unique characters, battle enemies, and level up.

To customize their character, players can choose from a variety of skin tones, hairstyles, and clothing styles. Additionally, the game offers a wide range of weapons, armor, and magical artifacts for players to make use of.

One of the most important elements of Project XL is its gameplay, which features different enemies that players must battle. These can range from lowly slimes to powerful dragons. By defeating these, they will gain experience points (XP), which will eventually allow them to level up and become more powerful.

Interested players should certainly take advantage of the game's recent codes mentioned in this list. Active Project XL codes will grant them XP Masteries and Double XP gains, both of which are required to move through the game's stages.

Utilize these Roblox Project XL codes to get free XP boosts in January 2023

List of active codes in Project XL

As of January 2023, the active codes listed below will allow players to receive free XP and Mastery boosts so that they can improve their character and claim the top spot on the game's leaderboard:

SubToTaklaman - Use this code to obtain 30,000 EXP Mastery and 15 Minutes of 2x Mastery

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 EXP Mastery and 15 Minutes of 2x Mastery milan242 - Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP 20kLikes - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of Double Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of Double Mastery XP SubToTheSalehm121 - Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP SubToJohntoon02 - Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP Reaiah - Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP SubToKelvingts - Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP blackstar6991MVP - Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 30,000 Mastery XP PyrusPlayer - Use this code to obtain 5,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 5,000 Mastery XP HerbalGibbon13 - Use this code to obtain 5,000 Mastery XP

- Use this code to obtain 5,000 Mastery XP 3kLikes - Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of Double Mastery XP

List of inactive codes in Project XL

As of January 4, 2023, Roblox Project XL doesn't have any inactive codes, which is great news for the community. All of the game's active codes should be used by players right away to ensure that they don't miss out on the opportunity to claim free rewards.

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Project XL

Users can simply follow the steps mentioned to redeem all the active XP boost codes:

Like with other Roblox titles, begin by launching the game.

Click on the 'Options' button after the game has started.

On the left side of the screen in Project XL, there is a 'Settings' button.

A new window with many settings will be opened when you press the screen button.

Paste an active code into the text field here and enjoy your reward.

All active codes should be copied and pasted separately into this text field, where the game will automatically redeem those codes without further clicks.

