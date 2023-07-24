Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (July 2023): Free Diamonds, cash, and more 

The Roblox metaverse offers a variety of titles based on micro-management and simulative gameplay. Restaurant Tycoon 2 is one such game where players must establish and operate their eateries to flourish. To establish a successful business, players must also pick a distinctive menu and micro-manage everything in their restaurant.

Furthermore, they can start up food trucks to attract more customers and boost the popularity of their restaurants on the server.

That said, players in-need of a helping hand are advised to redeem the promo codes highlighted in this article. These codes offer free resources that can help them fill up their in-game coffers.

Active codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Redeem the active Roblox codes featured below soon before they expire:

sunset - Redeem this code for 10 Diamonds (Latest)

Redeem this code for 10 Diamonds underwater - Redeem this code for 15 Diamonds

Redeem this code for 15 Diamonds billion - Redeem this code for 20 Diamonds

Redeem this code for 20 Diamonds Luxury - Redeem this code for 20 Diamonds

Redeem this code for 20 Diamonds subtoveddev - Redeem this code for 250 Cash

Redeem this code for 250 Cash light it up - Redeem this code for WireFrame Lights

Redeem this code for WireFrame Lights ocean - Redeem this code for a Dolphin decor

Redeem this code for a Dolphin decor razorfishgaming - Redeem this code for 250 cash

Inactive codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Many old codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 have become inactive over time. You can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming patch updates. The inactive codes are:

snowman - Was redeemable in the game for 20 Diamonds

presents - Was redeemable in the game for 20 Diamonds

calamari - Was redeemable in the game for 20 Diamonds

meep - Was redeemable in the game for 20 diamonds

dino - Was redeemable in the game for 20 diamonds

newmap2020 - Was redeemable in the game for 15 diamonds

bored - Was redeemable in the game for 15 diamonds

teamtrees - Was redeemable in the game for 25 diamonds

Parmesan - Was redeemable in the game for 10 cash

paella - Was redeemable in the game for 25 diamonds

drinks - Was redeemable in the game for 20 cash

ghostlygreetings - Was redeemable in the game for 20 cash

goldenowl2019 - Was redeemable in the game for 30 diamonds

Luigi - Was redeemable in the game for 20 diamonds

spooky - Was redeemable in the game for 20 diamonds

snowflake - Was redeemable in the game for 20 diamonds

fall2019 - Was redeemable in the game for 20 diamonds

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Players can follow the steps below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start Restaurant Tycoon 2 and connect to the server.

Press the shop icon button located on the bottom-right corner of the game screen.

A blue dialog box titled Game Store will be displayed.

Hit the third button in the newly appeared box.

A code redemption UI pop up on the screen.

You can copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the text box that reads, "Type Code Here."

Make sure to hit the green "Claim" button to activate the code instantly!

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive. Hence, players must avoid typos and spelling mistakes. Instead of manually inputting the codes, you can simply copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This method is not only safe but also faster.