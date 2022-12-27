Roblox Ro Ghoul Codes for December 2022: Free RC, Yen, and more

The Roblox adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul, called Ro Ghoul, allows players to choose between two factions: Ghouls and the Commission of Counter-Ghoul (CCG). The CCG seeks to eliminate all ghouls that look to survive annihilation. Players can opt to join either group and complete their respective objectives.

The popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul involves people surviving in a world where powerful creatures called ghouls seek human flesh. Tokyo Ghoul is a big hit in the anime and manga community due to its sinister and alluring concept, and it has now been adapted for the virtual world of Roblox.

Ro Ghoul redeem codes are special codes that can be used to obtain various in-game rewards. These codes can sometimes be found on official Roblox forums, as well as on certain other websites. They are also shared by Roblox, either through its official channels or partner websites.

When using Ro Ghoul redeem codes, players can get a variety of rewards, including Yen, RC, and Mask Shards. Yen is the in-game currency used to purchase items and upgrades.

Get free Free RC, Yen, and more using these Roblox Ro Ghoul codes in December 2022

Active codes in Ro Ghoul

The expiration dates of the active codes in Roblox Ro Ghoul have not been disclosed, hence, players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4 - Redeem this code to acquire 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen.

!Code 500MV - Redeem this code to acquire 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2КоПанда - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2Axiore - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2EDITTY - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2GoldenOwl - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub22KMz - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2ibemaine - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!RoballMask - Redeem this code to acquire a mask.

!Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2Praveen - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2Roball - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2Sagee4 - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code Sub2xAomSakarin - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code 1M FAVS - Redeem this code to acquire 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen.

Inactive codes in Ro Ghoul

Roblox codes are a great way to get free in-game rewards. Codes are regularly released to coincide with in-game events and collaborations, providing players with various incentives. With an ever-growing selection of codes, players are sure to find something that meets their needs.

The following set of codes no longer work in Ro Ghoul, although there's no harm in trying to use them:

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2 - Redeem this code to acquire 2,020,000 RC and 2,020,000 Yen.

!Roziku - Redeem this code to change your hair color to green.

! Code HNY2020 - Redeem this code to 500,000 RC and 500,000 Yen.

!TrafMask - Redeem this code to acquire a Traf Mask.

!ibemask - Redeem this code acquire to a mask

!Code Sub2Tokiitou - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code 300MV - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

!Code FollowGODisPP - Redeem this code to acquire 50,000 Yen.

How to redeem Ro-Ghoul codes in Roblox

Gamers should also note that Roblox codes are not permanent, so they should be used as soon as possible.

Launch Ro-Ghoul

Press the / key on your keyboard or click on the speech bubble icon in the top-left corner of the screen to open the chat window

Type or paste the code into the text area

Press Enter to redeem the reward

If your reward was claimed, your character will have a speech bubble above their head that details the reward

Roblox codes are a great way for players to get free rewards in their favorite games. By redeeming these codes, players will be able to unlock items such as virtual currency, exclusive items, and boosts. Also, codes are case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown in order to be redeemed successfully.

