Roblox Ro Ghoul Codes for January 2023: Free Yen and more

Roblox RoGhoul is a horror-themed roleplaying game that was developed by the game studio SushiWalrus. It is based on the popular manga and anime series Tokyo Ghoul and is one of the most popular horror games on Roblox.

It takes place in post-apocalyptic Tokyo, where the city has been overrun by ghouls, creatures that feed on human flesh. Players take on the role of one and must survive by scavenging for food, avoiding army patrols, and fighting off other ghouls.

Roblox Ro-Ghoul offers a unique and immersive experience for players. They can choose from a variety of character classes, including the powerful Ghoul Investigator and the elusive Ghoul Mask.

Players can also equip their characters with powerful weapons and armor to fight off the hordes of ghouls that inhabit the city. As the game progresses, they can level up their characters, earn in-game currency, and purchase upgrades for their characters.

Redeem codes for RoGhoul may be used in exchange for different gaming rewards. They can be discovered on official Roblox forums and other Roblox-focused websites.

Utilize these Roblox Ro Ghoul codes to get free Yen and more in January 2023

List of Active codes in Ro Ghoul

Players are requested to use the active codes in Roblox Ro Ghoul as soon as possible since their expiration dates have not been made public.

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4 - Use this code to obtain 4,000,000 RC and 4,00,000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 4,000,000 RC and 4,00,000 Yen !Code 1M FAVS - Use this code to obtain 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms - Use this code to obtain 50,000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2КоПанда - Use this code to obtain 50,000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50,000 Yen !TrafMask - Use this code to obtain the Traf Mask

- Use this code to obtain the Traf Mask !Code 500MV - Use this code to obtain 500,000 RC & Yen

- Use this code to obtain 500,000 RC & Yen !Code HNY2020 - Use this code to obtain 500,000 RC & Yen

- Use this code to obtain 500,000 RC & Yen !Code Sub2Axiore - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2Praveen - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2Roball - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2Sagee4 - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin - Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 50.000 Yen !RoballMask - Use this code to obtain a mask

- Use this code to obtain a mask !ibeMask - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code 1M FAVS. - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2Tokiitou - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code 500MV - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code HNY2020 - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2Tokiitou - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2EDITTY - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub22KMz - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2ibemaine - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato. - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2Praveen - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2Roball - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Roziku - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2Sagee4 - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin - Use this code to obtain a mask and yen

- Use this code to obtain a mask and yen !TrafMask - Use this code to obtain a mask and skin

- Use this code to obtain a mask and skin !Roziku - Use this code to obtain a mask and skin

- Use this code to obtain a mask and skin !RoballMask - Use this code to obtain a mask and skin

- Use this code to obtain a mask and skin !ibeMask - Use this code to obtain a mask and skin

List of Inactive codes in Ro Ghoul

There aren't any inactive codes in Ro Ghoul as of January 2023, much to the player's relief. Newer ones are frequently released by the game developers, rendering outdated ones useless.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ro Ghoul

If you're new to this Roblox game and are unsure how to use Ro Ghoul Roblox codes, just follow these easy instructions:

Launch Roblox Ro Ghoul

Look for the chat window

Click on the section that says “click to chat”

Input the code that you want to redeem into that area

Press the Enter button to receive the rewards.

To be correctly redeemed, Roblox codes must be entered exactly as they are presented since they are case-sensitive. Additionally, players are advised to simply copy and paste them from the list above rather than manually entering them.

Poll : 0 votes