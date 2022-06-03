Roblox Ro-Ghoul codes (June 2022): Free Yen and masks

Roblox Ro-Ghoul is a popular anime game on the platform inspired by “Tokyo Ghoul,” which is a very famous Japanese thriller, dark fantasy manga and anime series which is written and illustrated by Sui Ishida.

However, Ro-Ghoul was invented by @SushiWalrus in 2017, where players are provided with a choice, either to become a Ghoul or a normal member. After choosing the desired character, players have to collect strengths and complete quests to gain Reputations.

Earn Yen (in-game currency) to unlock new in-game items that will help defeat the opponents.

Players looking for working and active codes for the game can check the list given below and learn more about them as well the invalid codes.

Roblox Ro-Ghoul: Codes to redeem free rewards

New Active Codes

Ro-Ghoul codes are like the other Roblox codes, they too get expired after a period of time. This is why players are always reminded to use the code as soon as possible or before it gets expired or invalid.

Ro-Ghoul codes are also case-sensitive and require a lot of attention and focus when players are entering the code. If any of the codes are entered with any typo or error, then the code will not work.

Therefore, to avoid wasting time and effort, users can easily copy the code from the list and paste it onto the required text box or location. This method of entering codes is considered more suitable by several players across the world.

With that said, here are all the active, working, valid, and available codes for Roblox Ro-Ghoul (June 2022):

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4 —Redeem this code to receive free rewards

—Redeem this code to receive free rewards !TrafMask —Redeem this code to receive a Traf Mask

—Redeem this code to receive a Traf Mask !Code 500MV —Redeem this code to receive 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen !Code HNY2020 —Redeem this code to receive 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen !Code Sub2КоПанда —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Praveen —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Roball —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sagee4 —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !ibemask —Redeem this code to receive a mask

—Redeem this code to receive a mask !RoballMask —Redeem this code to receive a mask

—Redeem this code to receive a mask !Roziku —Redeem this code to change the hair color green

—Redeem this code to change the hair color green !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 —Redeem this code to receive 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen !Code 1M FAVS—Redeem this code to receive 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen

Expired Codes

Just like the other Roblox codes, Ro-Ghoul codes are also not everlasting and thus need to be used as soon as possible. To avoid wasting the opportunity to win free exciting rewards, players should try these freebies at their earliest or at least before they become invalid in the game.

However, players can always have a look at the expired or invalid codes to not waste their time entering them, which is not going to lead to anything. Users are also being reminded that if they have entered any code that is no longer valid in the game, then it will not affect the progress of the game or even the saved file.

!Code Sub2Tokiitou —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code 300MV —Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen !Code FollowGODisPP—Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Yen

How to redeem a code in Roblox Ro-Ghoul?

Redeeming a code in Ro-Ghoul is different from the rest of the Roblox games, but it is not a very complex task, in fact, users can easily learn it by following some simple steps that are provided below for them.

Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in Roblox Ro-Ghoul:

Step 1: Open Roblox on any PC, mobile, or any other suitable device.

Step 2: Launch Ro-Ghoul.

Step 3: Press the “/” key on the keyboard or click the “Skip Bubble” icon that is available in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 4: Clicking on it will open a chat window panel.

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above into the text box. Or instead, copy the desired code from above and paste it onto the text box available.

Step 6: Hit the “Enter” key on the keyboard to claim the rewards.

Once the player claims their rewards, their character will display the details of the claimed reward written on a speech bubble on the top of their characters’ head.

