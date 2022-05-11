Roblox Ro Ghoul Codes (May 2022): Free Yen, Masks, and more

Roblox Ro Ghoul is inspired by an anime called Tokyo Ghoul, where players have to gain strengths, complete quests, and raise their reputations. It is one of the most famous anime games on Roblox. The game is divided into factions.

Roblox Ro Ghoul was recently updated and has released some new codes. These codes will help players gain free rewards such as Yen (in-game currency), masks, hair colors, etc.

This article focuses on the newly released, valid, and working codes of Ro Ghoul (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Codes for Ro Ghoul to redeem free rewards

Active codes

Players must note that for the proper functioning of the code, they have to enter the code in the same manner as mentioned in the list below. Since these codes are case-sensitive, typing them with errors or entering any typos can lead to the non-functioning of the codes.

Players are reminded that these codes do not last forever and can expire soon, so it is recommended to use them as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on the fun.

Here is the list of working, active, and valid codes for Ro Ghoul (May 2022):

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4 —Redeem for free rewards

!Code 500MV —Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen

!Code HNY2020 —Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen

!Code Sub2КоПанда —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code Sub2Axiore —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code Sub2EDITTY —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code Sub2GoldenOwl —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code Sub22KMz —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code Sub2ibemaine —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen !Code 1M FAVS—Redeem this code for 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen

Expired codes

As these codes expire from time to time, players are always welcome to check which codes are on the expired list to avoid wasting their time typing out the expired ones. Typing expired codes will not affect any progress in the game as it will only lead to non-functioning of the code and no saved game will be lost.

With that said, here is the list of expired codes for Ro Ghoul (May 2022) for players to have a look at:

!Code Sub2Tokiitou —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code 300MV —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

!Code FollowGODisPP—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

How to redeem codes for Ro Ghoul?

Redeeming the code in Ro Ghoul is not the same as other Roblox games. Players are advised to follow the steps below carefully to redeem codes in Ro Ghoul.

Steps to redeem codes in Ro Ghoul:

Step 1: Open Roblox on the device and launch Ro Ghoul.

Step 2: Press the "/" key on the keyboard or click on the "speech bubble" icon present in the top-left corner of the screen to open the chat box.

Step 3: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above.

Step 4: Copy the desired code and paste it into the chat box.

Step 5: Hit enter after entering the code to claim the reward.

Step 6: Enjoy the Rewards! (Characters will have a speech bubble on their head depicting the rewards players have just redeemed).

About Ro Ghoul

Roblox Ro Ghoul was created in 2017 by Sushiwalrus. Due to its popularity, many copies of the game have the same name. Players are advised not to play these plagiarized games as it may lead to some serious scams.

The game allows players to kill ghouls. Ghouls are evil monsters in the game dressed like normal humans so that they can’t be exposed. Players have to apply their skills and use the weapons provided in the game to kill those ghouls.

While killing those ghouls, players have to collect materials and other items that enhance their weapons to make them more powerful and to be able to defeat more ghouls. Players can also improve themselves to run faster and grow stronger than before.

Gamers can also use these codes to collect items for enhancement, as these codes are for players to get exciting rewards like more Yen and RC and unlock new skins and accessories. Ro Ghoul characters should be up to date as it is a requirement of the game itself.

Players can stay connected with the developers of the game by connecting them to their social media handles by following them on Twitter or joining the Discord server for updates related to the game and codes.

