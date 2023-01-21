Roblox Robbery Simulator codes for January 2023: Free Cash

Roblox Robbery Simulator is a fun game that allows players to become the greatest thief the world has ever seen. Players are tasked with robbing various locations to acquire items that can be sold for Cash. This Cash can then be used for upgrades, such as bigger sacks and better robbing hands. The ultimate goal is to become the most successful robber in the virtual world.

Robbery Simulator is a single-player game, and there are no options for other players to join. The game is quite straightforward as users are given a list of items to steal from a location. They must then find the best way to steal them without getting caught. The game also has a variety of levels, which increase in difficulty as you make progress in the game.

Once you have acquired enough items, you can then sell them to make money. The money can then be used to purchase upgrades that increase your chances of success. These upgrades range from better tools that help with stealing to better disguises to help evade the police.

This article lists the most recent collection of codes that players can use to get free Cash in the game. These codes can significantly improve a player’s Robbery Simulator experience, whether they are just getting started or have been playing for a while.

Utilize these Roblox Robbery Simulator codes to get free Cash in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Robbery Simulator

The following codes for Robbery Silmulator will provide free Cash to users.

ROBBERY2 - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 Cash 85KPLZ - Use this code to obtain an egg and 85,000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain an egg and 85,000 Cash 75KLIKES - Use this code to obtain an egg and 75,000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain an egg and 75,000 Cash LIKE80K - Use this code to obtain an egg and 80000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain an egg and 80000 Cash BACK2SCHOOL - Use this code to obtain an egg and 10,000 Cash

List of inactive codes in Roblox Robbery Simulator

Robbery Simulator doesn't currently have any inactive codes. However, the developers of the game have not mentioned the exact expiration dates for any of the working codes, so it's a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Robbery Simulator

Robbery Simulator codes can be redeemed without much difficulty. To earn all the benefits with little effort, you can simply follow the procedure below:

Press the Codes button in the game located on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the area labeled 'Enter code here.'

Click Claim to collect your prize.

You must double-check the Robbery Simulator codes that you manually enter for typos. You also have the option to copy and paste the codes during the redemption process. This method is error-free and much faster as well.

