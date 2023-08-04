Roblox's Shuudan Codes (August 2023): Free Spins and more

Fans of Roblox and anime unite. This soccer-centric title, inspired by the compelling anime series Blue Lock, promises an immersive experience that will have players on the edge of their seats. Gamers can step onto the virtual field, personalize their player according to their playstyle, and delve into a universe ruled by talent, strategy, and collaboration as Shuudan is about to change the face of Roblox's sports game genre.

In Shuudan, as with many Roblox games, in-game cash is the key to unlocking various items and abilities. Codes for Shuudan come in handy for quick progress and added flair. Players can redeem these codes to gain a significant amount of in-game Cash, allowing them to buy emotes and much more.

Here is a list of active codes in the game that players may use to obtain freebies.

All active codes for Roblox's Shuudan

PINK TAPE! - This code can be redeemed for 5 Specialities Spins and 5,000 Cash. (Latest)

22K LIKES! - This code can be redeemed for 2 Specialities or 10 Personality.

ON EST ENSEMBLE! - This code can be redeemed for Skill Tree Reset.

EXP CODE! - This code can be redeemed for a 2x EXP Multiplier.

welp it got fixed! - This code can be redeemed for 10 Skill Points.

Seraph's Gift - This code can be redeemed for Skill Points Reset.

Skillpoint Reset! - This code can be redeemed for 15 Skill Points.

UPDATE 3 PART 1 / 3! - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Cash.

GET YAKUZA BEHIND BARS! - This code can be redeemed for 20 Skill Points.

WE BACK BABY! - This code can be redeemed for 50 Hair or Eye Spins.

21K LIKES! - This code can be redeemed for 5 Specialities and 15 Personality Spins.

All expired codes for Roblox's Shuudan

4 More Days! - This code was redeemable for 16 Specialty Spins.

Update 2.25 Cash! - This code was redeemable for 4999 Cash.

2.7k Followers - This code was redeemable for a Skin Color Reset, 5 Personality Spins, and 5 Skill Points.

1.5k Followers - This code was redeemable for 3 Free Skill Points, 1,000 Cash, and 5 Personality Spins.

800 Followers Twitter - This code was redeemable for 5 Specialty Spins.

15k likes! - This code was redeemable for 1 Personality Spin, 3,000 Cash, and 1 Specialty Spin.

12k likes, cry bout exp! - This code was redeemable for 5 Personality Spins, 3,000 Cash, and 1 Specialty Spin.

5 Skill Points - This code was redeemable for five Skill Points.

Shuudan Took Too Long To Open - This code was redeemable for 1,000 Cash.

7k Likes - This code was redeemable for 10 Personality Spins.

9k Likes - This code was redeemable for 1 Specialty Spin.

Seraphim Sucks! - This code was redeemable for 10 Eye Spins.

Skills Reset! - This code resets your skill tree and refunds it.

SHUUDAN IS BACK FROM THE GRAVE! - This code was redeemable for 3000 Cash.

HappyNewYears! - This code was redeemable for rewards.

NB3ISREAL!!! - This code was redeemable for rewards.

POPSRETURNS - This code was redeemable for rewards.

JOSEISANTON - This code was redeemable for rewards.

FIXEDGOALKEEPER - This code was redeemable for rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Shuudan?

Launch Shuudan on Roblox. Click on the Shop tab on the bottom-right side of the screen. Enter working codes into the text box on the left side of the screen. Click on the Finished code button to get your free prize.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Shuudan working?

If a player is having trouble redeeming a code, they should first check for mistakes, as Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive. The recommended technique is to copy and paste the codes from this page into the game. If the code is still not working, it has most likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Shuudan?

More codes may be found by following the game's developers on social media and joining the official Discord Server for Shuudan. The creators normally give away codes when an update is released or a milestone is reached, so gamers should keep an eye out for that.

Players can, however, bookmark this page and return to it frequently to remain up to speed on the newest Roblox news and developments.