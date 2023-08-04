Roblox's Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (August 2023): Free Boosts

Sword Fighters Simulator is a true work of art in the Roblox Metaverse. Players have to traverse the path of challenges to achieve absolute sword mastery and become a mighty force. In the midst of combat, players can also take some help from their furry friends available in the game. Robloxians may become a force to be reckoned with if they have a powerful arsenal and a slew of loyal pets by their side.

With each battle, players will overcome their restrictions and grow more powerful than before. Although it is not going to be an easy task; it demands perseverance, talent, and a strong will. While on this path, players will undoubtedly profit from some assistance, which is where these codes come in.

These codes can be used by players since they give valuable resources such as free boosts and coins.

All working codes for Roblox's Sword Fighters Simulator

X2POWER305 - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. (Latest)

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. SHUTDOWNX2POWER - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. SKILLSFIX1 - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. X2POWERKOREA - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. X2POWER20MIN - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. SFS - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. SORRY4LUCK - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. SORRYSHUT1 - Can be redeemed for a Free Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Boost. Valentine - Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost. SisterGuard - Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost. Climb - Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost. STRIKER - Can be redeemed for a Damage Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Damage Boost. LUCKY100 - Can be redeemed for a Luck Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Luck Boost. NEWYEAR - Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost. COLLECTOR - Can be redeemed for a Free Coins Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Coins Boost. GODLIKE - Can be redeemed for a Power Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Power Boost. Christmas - Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost. BugsSquashed - Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Power Boost. Secret - Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost. Oatsz - Can be redeemed for a 2x Coins Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Coins Boost. EGGMASTE - Can be redeemed for a Luck Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Luck Boost. ASCEND - Can be redeemed for a Power Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Power Boost. Sharpen - Can be redeemed for a Free Coin Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Coin Boost. GETRICH - Can be redeemed for a Free Coin Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Free Coin Boost. Dungeons - Can be redeemed for a Coin Boost.

Can be redeemed for a Coin Boost. FeelingLucky - Can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

Can be redeemed for Free Boosts. CELESTIAL - Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost.

Can be redeemed for a 2x Luck Boost. Spraden - Can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

Can be redeemed for Free Boosts. Kolapo - Can be redeemed for Free Boosts.

Can be redeemed for Free Boosts. STRONGEST - Can be redeemed for a Free Coin Boost.

All expired codes for Roblox's Sword Fighters Simulator

RICH - Was redeemable for Free Coins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Sword Fighters Simulator?

Launch Sword Fighters Simulator and connect to the server. Open the Shop Menu on the Center-Left part of the player's screen. Click on Codes section inside the Shop menu, there should be a Twitter Logo right next to it. Now click on the text box labeled Redeem and enter a code into the text box. Press Enter and finally claim the freebies.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Sword Fighters Simulator working?

If a player is having problems redeeming a code, the first thing they should look for is typos, as Roblox codes are famously case-sensitive. The suggested method is to copy the codes from this page and paste them into the game. If the code is still not functioning, it has most certainly expired, and there isn't much players can do about it.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Sword Fighters Simulator?

Players can find more codes by following the game's creators on their socials as well as by joining the official Fullsprint Games Discord Server. The devs usually give out codes when an update is dropped, or a milestone is achieved, so that's something players can be on the lookout for. However, players can also bookmark this page and revisit it often to stay up-to-date on the latest Roblox news and updates.