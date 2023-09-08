Roblox Saber Simulator codes (September 2023): Free Coins, Crowns, and more 

Roblox Saber Simulator is a fighting-based gameplay title on the metaverse with over 565 million visits. Players must train their in-game characters by gathering Strength (resource) and using the best weapons in their endeavors. Furthermore, they can increase their characters' stats by selling Strength in the in-game shop.
Instead of grinding for countless hours, one can simply redeem the active codes featured in this article. They offer free Coins, Crowns, Charms, and more. Players can use the codes featured in this article to increase their fighters' stats. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the Roblox Saber Simulator codes.
Active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
- 2020 - redeem this code for 10K Crowns
- 5000Followers - Redeem this code for 5K Crowns
- Vehnix - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Slayer - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Saber - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Legend - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- ISLANDS - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- 100m - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Airstudio - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- MIRRAWRXD - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- straw - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- calixo - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- erick - Redeem this code for 300 Crowns
- GOLDEN - Redeem this code for 200 Crowns
- prez - Redeem this code for 200 Crowns
- grim - Redeem this code for 50 Crowns
- boss - Redeem this code for 1K Coins and 200 Crowns
- Update100 - Redeem this code for Pet Charms
- PetBoost - Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms
- VoidGG - Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms
- weekend - Redeem this code for 20K Crowns
- oioi - Redeem this code for Free Crowns
- Yippee - Redeem this code for 5K Crowns
- telanthric - Redeem this code for 500 Coins and 50 Crowns
- defild - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- melihkardes - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- cookieclix - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- cookie - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- gravy - Redeem for 500 Coins
- JS - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- raven - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- razor - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- robzi - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- subtoaustin - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- release - Redeem this code for 150 Coins
- mirrorrs - Redeem this code for 10K Strength
- henrydev - Redeem this code for 1K Strength
- mmistaken - Redeem this code for 999 Strength
Inactive codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
Fortunately, only a few seasonal codes in Roblox Saber Simulator have gone inactive. Go through the list given below to ensure you don't waste time by entering inactive codes.
- xmas - This code was redeemable for 200 Candy Corns
- Hearts - This code was redeemable for 1,400 hearts
- Valentine - This code was redeemable for 300 hearts
- Beast - This code was redeemable for 600 Candy Corn
- trickortreat - This code was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn
- Master3395 - This code was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn
- Astro - This code was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn
- zarco - This code was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Saber Simulator?
Follow the steps outlined below to claim free rewards in Roblox Saber Simulator within a matter of minutes:
- Launch the Roblox title.
- After entering the game's server, press the tiny blue Twitter option on the bottom right-hand side of the game screen.
- A yellow-themed code redemption dialog box will appear.
- Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Codes Here" text box.
- Hit the blue "Redeem" button to get the rewards right away!
Avoid making typos when entering the codes manually, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.