Roblox Selfie Simulator Codes for January 2023: Free coins and gems

Roblox Selfie Simulator is a unique and fun way to test and improve photography skills. It is centered around taking artful selfies and selling them for cash, making it an enticing experience for aspiring social media stars and picture enthusiasts.

The game is played by clicking the mouse and taking pictures on selfie sticks. After taking the photo, one can view and sell it in the in-game shop for cash. With the money players earn, they can upgrade equipment by purchasing new cameras, photo storage, and even pets to follow around on the journey.

Roblox Selfie Simulator also features various challenges and game modes to keep players engaged and excited. A few examples include the classic selfie challenge, where one must take a selfie with a certain number of items in the picture; the timed selfie challenge, where players must take a selfie for a certain amount of time; and the selfie scavenger hunt, where players must take selfies of specific items throughout the game.

The game also allows players to follow other users and comment on their pictures, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition. Players can challenge their friends to beat their scores and take the best selfie.

All active Selfie Simulator codes are listed in this article. A new promotional code is released daily, and we constantly look for more to add to the post.

Active Roblox Selfie Simulator codes and steps for using them

Active codes in Roblox Selfie Simulator

Promotional codes can be used to give your character a more distinctive appearance. Players will undoubtedly stand out from the crowd with their assistance, such as these for coins and gems:

1MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 1000 coins and 110 gems as free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain 1000 coins and 110 gems as free rewards. RELEASE - Use this code to obtain 550 coins and 300 gems as free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain 550 coins and 300 gems as free rewards. # SELFIE - Use this code to obtain 1000 selfies as a free reward.

- Use this code to obtain 1000 selfies as a free reward. COINS500 - Use this code to obtain 500 coins as a free reward.

- Use this code to obtain 500 coins as a free reward. GEMS300 - Use this code to obtain 300 gems as a free reward.

- Use this code to obtain 300 gems as a free reward. INTEL - Use this code to obtain 1000 coins and 350 gems as free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain 1000 coins and 350 gems as free rewards. AMO - Use this code to obtain 1250 coins and 250 gems as free rewards.

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Selfie Simulator?

Redeeming Roblox Selfie Simulator codes is an easy process. Players can follow the simple actions described below and swiftly use the active ones:

Click the Codes (Twitter bird) symbol on the left side of the screen.

Enter your code in the tab that has been opened that says Enter code.

Verify your free gift.

Once the Enter key is pressed, users can immediately earn and enjoy their rewards. Note that changing the case can affect Roblox codes in every way. One is, therefore, advised to double-check them before pressing the enter key. It is also suggested to copy and paste them from the list above throughout the redemption process.

