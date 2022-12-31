Roblox SharkBite codes for January 2023: Free Shark Teeth 

SharkBite is a unique survival Roblox game that is sure to keep players entertained for hours. It could be classified as a “Shark Simulator” where players take on the role of either a shark or a boat. Those playing as boats must survive the shark’s attacks, while the latter must eat as many boats as possible.

Survival is the only objective in the experience. Players must use their skills and abilities to take down the shark or eat up all the boats. The game has a wide range of customization options, allowing players to choose from various shark and boat skins. These skins can improve the speed, strength, and durability of the shark or boat, making it easier to survive longer.

SharkBite also has a unique currency called Shark Teeth. It can be used to purchase powerups, upgrades, and new skins to help players survive longer. However, Shark Teeth are not easy to come by and must be earned by playing the game. Players can also pay Robux to increase their chances of becoming the Shark.

One of the most popular ways to get more shark teeth is by using codes, which can be found in various places, including online forums, websites, and in-game advertisements. Upon entering a code, players receive a certain amount of shark teeth instantly.

These are usually released by the game developer or can be found by those who have already completed the game. It’s also worth noting that some codes are only available for a limited time, so it’s important to keep an eye out for new ones.

Utilize Roblox SharkBite codes to get free Shark Teeth in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox SharkBite

As of January 2023, the following Roblox SharkBite codes are still active and will provide players with free shark teeth. Redeem them at the earliest as they don't contain any expiration date:

RGBSHARK - Use this code to obtain 80 Shark Teeth for free.

- Use this code to obtain 80 Shark Teeth for free. SHARKBITE2 - Use this code to obtain 200 Shark Teeth for free.

- Use this code to obtain 200 Shark Teeth for free. 1BILLION - Use this code to obtain 100 Shark Teeth for free.

- Use this code to obtain 100 Shark Teeth for free. DUCKYRAPTOR - Use this code to obtain 50 Shark Teeth for free.

- Use this code to obtain 50 Shark Teeth for free. FROGGYBOAT - Use this code to obtain 50 Shark Teeth for free.

- Use this code to obtain 50 Shark Teeth for free. SimonsSpace - Use this code to obtain 50 Shark Teeth for free.

List of inactive codes in Roblox SharkBite

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with SharkBite. There is no danger in trying them out, so players can try using them if they are still redeemable for that specific account.

SHARKCAGE

SHARKWEEK2020

20KDISCORD

SKELETONS

GHOSTS

STEALTH

LegendaryGun!

NewShark

EditShark!

NewGun

mosasaurus

SwimingLizard

DUCKYRAPTOR

SimonsSpace

FROGGYBOAT

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox SharkBite

In this mind-blowing Roblox experience, redeeming codes is quite simple. Take these easy actions and claim your shark teeth:

Navigate the ‘Twitter’ icon on the left side of your screen.

Clicking on the Twitter button will open a new window.

Now, either type or paste any active code in the blank area.

Hit Redeem button to claim the reward.

Players may enter the codes manually if they so choose. However, when using numerals and special characters, it might occasionally be challenging. To prevent recurring mistakes and typos, it is therefore recommended to copy and paste the codes.

