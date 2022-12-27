Roblox The Presentation Experience codes for December 2022: Free points and gems

Released by Minimal Games, Roblox The Presentation Experience has accrued more than 157 million users. Players of all age groups are drawn to this game due to its thrilling and enjoyable gameplay. It also offers a fun and interactive way for children to learn about presentation techniques.

The game is simple to play and provides hours of entertainment. It encourages players to jump into the role of a student and use their Points to commit various actions that can cause some trouble. The goal is to infuriate the teacher and become the biggest class clown.

Every five seconds, players gain points that they can use to sabotage the activity. This can involve minor irritations like tossing a paper airplane or major disturbances like sounding the fire alarm. Players must use caution to avoid being discovered by the teacher, or they will be removed from the game.

Users can check out the working codes that are currently available and redeem them before they expire. Below is a list of all the active codes in The Presentation Experience.

Get free points and gems using Roblox The Presentation Experience codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

The following active codes will give players free gems and points. Since the codes may expire at any time, you are urged to redeem them as soon as possible:

minimalgamespro - Redeem this code for 25 Points

- Redeem this code for 25 Points UwU - Redeem this code for 20 Gems

- Redeem this code for 20 Gems Hallway - Redeem this code for10 Gems

- Redeem this code for10 Gems pencil - Redeem this code for 100 Points

- Redeem this code for 100 Points 100MVISITS - Redeem this code for 15 Gems

- Redeem this code for 15 Gems MILLIONMEMBERS ! - Redeem this code for 10 Gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP

! - Redeem this code for 10 Gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP nootnoot - Redeem this code for 75 Points

- Redeem this code for 75 Points anfisanova - Redeem this code for 25 Points

- Redeem this code for 25 Points Megaboost - Redeem this code for 5x Points

- Redeem this code for 5x Points 5gems - Redeem this code for 5 Gems

- Redeem this code for 5 Gems toilet - Redeem this code for 50 points

- Redeem this code for 50 points itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower - Redeem this code for150 Points

- Redeem this code for150 Points poop - Redeem this code for 100 Points

- Redeem this code for 100 Points NikkoCoder - Redeem this code for 50 Points

- Redeem this code for 50 Points bookworm - Redeem this code for80 Points

- Redeem this code for80 Points code - Redeem this code for15 Points

- Redeem this code for15 Points RAT - Redeem this code for 25 Points

- Redeem this code for 25 Points Teachermadcuzbad - Redeem this code for 200 Points

Inactive codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

The game no longer accepts the codes listed below. That said, players can still test them out.

bababooeypoints - Redeem this code for 50 Points

- Redeem this code for 50 Points 180klikes - Redeem this code for 10 Gems

- Redeem this code for 10 Gems Easter - Redeem this code for 8 Gems

- Redeem this code for 8 Gems 700kmembers - Redeem this code for 10 Gems and a 1 minute 5x Points Boost

- Redeem this code for 10 Gems and a 1 minute 5x Points Boost 600kmembers - Redeem this code for 5 minutes of 2x Boost

- Redeem this code for 5 minutes of 2x Boost 175klikes - Redeem this code for 10 Gems and 5x Point Boost

- Redeem this code for 10 Gems and 5x Point Boost 150KLIKES

beatbox - Redeem this code for 30 Points

- Redeem this code for 30 Points sus - Redeem this code for 30 Points

How to redeem The Presentation Experience codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience is not too difficult. To redeem all the codes, players must adhere to these steps:

Launch the experience first.

Once inside, locate and select the Gear button in the upper-left corner.

Select the Twitter bird icon for codes after that.

Type a code or copy and paste it into the newly opened window.

Click "Confirm" to get your free gift.

Players should take the time to verify the authenticity of their codes before redeeming incentives. This is crucial because codes are frequently case-sensitive, which means even the smallest error can lead to failure.

Players can copy and paste the active codes to avoid typos. After making sure everything is correct, users can click "Redeem" to quickly receive their benefits. This simple procedure will ensure that participants receive their incentives without any issues.

