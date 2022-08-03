Roblox Shindo Life codes (August 2022): Free RELL coins and spins 

Roblox Shindo Life is a Naruto-style ninja game, in which players must overcome various obstacles to survive. Players and fans alike will have a fun time fighting against several enemies in the unique Roblox title.
To become the greatest ninjas, players will need the best in-game weapons and gear. Instead of spending Robux to get tools and RELL coins (in-game currency), players can use codes to claim several rewards for free.
Defeat the toughest creatures and dangerous bosses to access the forbidden Bloodline power in Roblox Shindo Life
Roblox Shindo Life working codes
Roblox Shindo Life has a rotating cast of active codes. The codes currently part of the game are as follows:
- rahwomen!—Redeem for 100 Spins, 10,000 RELLcoins (New)
- Ragnaarr!—Redeem for 100k RELL Coins and 500 Spins (New)
- Ragnarr!—Redeem for 100k RELL Coins and 500 Spins (New)
- Ragnat!—Redeem for 100k RELL Coins and 500 Spins
- muyHungerb0i!—Redeem for RELL Coins and Spins
- verryHungry!—Redeem for RELL Coins and Spins
- ShoyuBoyu!—Use for RELL Coins and Spins
- RamenShindai!—Redeem for 99 Spins
- RamenGuyShindai!—Redeem for 30k RELL Coins
The maximum holding of spins is 500 in Roblox Shindo Life. Players are advised to use the existing spins before redeeming the spin codes.
Roblox Shindo Life expired codes
The list of expired codes for the game is as follows:
- Shindotwo2!—Redeem for 25 Spins and 2,500 RELL Coins
- ShinobiKenobi!—Redeem for RELL Coins
- fansAppreciatioN!—Redeem for 15k RELL Coins
- ApoLspirT!—Redeem for 200k RELL Coins
- J1nSHEEkeys!—Redeem for Spins
- rellCoyn!—Redeem for 20K RELL Coins
- BiGGemups!—Redeem for Spins and 5K RELL Coins
- RELLseesBEEs!—Redeem for Spins and 2.5K RELL Coins
- G00DHPg00dLife!—Redeem for 60 Spins & 6k RELL Coins
- SEnpieBenKai!—Redeem for 30 Spins and 3k RELL Coins
- drMorbiusmon!—Redeem for 200 free spins
- TENgunK0!—Redeem for 60 free spins
- BigTenGokuMon!—Redeem for 30 free spins
- TenGOkuuu!—Redeem for 120 free spins
- 2YrsDev!—Redeem for 100 Spins
- Spooderman!—Redeem for Stat Point Reset
- HappyNewYear!—Redeem for 100 Spins
- Shindo2022!—100 Spin + 10k RELL Coins
- AlphiramaAkuma!—Redeem for 150 Spins
- REELsantar!—Redeem for 500 Spins and 90k RC
- REELclaus!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- REELcookies!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- REELlicks!—Redeem for 200 Spins
- REELworked!—Redeem for 100 Spins and 10k RC
- FannyPacked!—Redeem for 40 Spins
- Cowabunging!—Redeem 5K RELLCoins
- DEEBLEexPE!—Redeem for 1 Hour x2 XP
- BIGmonLEEKS!—Redeem for 200 Spins
- Pray4Update!—Redeem for 200 Spins
- UpdateIsHERE!—Redeem for 20,000 RELLCoins
- de2001!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- de2002!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- de2003!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- de2004!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- de2005!—Redeem for 74 Spins
- bossMonRELL!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- bigjobMON!—Redeem for 30 Spins
- IeatChiken!—Redeem for 200 Spins
- ShindoBlickyHittingMilly!—Redeem for 150 Spins and 10K RELL Coins
- giftFOEdayZ!—Redeem for 5 Million EXP
- BankaiZenDokei!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- bigthickcodeMon!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- J0eStar!—Redeem for 30 Spins
- chillenBuildenMon!—Redeem for 30 Spins
- howToSleepMon!—Redeem for 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- BankaiDokei!—Redeem for 25K RELL Coins and 250 Spins
- berryCoolMon!—Redeem for 30 Spins
- bigExperienceMon!—Redeem for 1 Hour Double EXP
- BigRELLmonCode!—Redeem for 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- useDeBrainMon!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- CleanAnimsMON!—Redeem for 30 Spins
- 150kayRC!—Redeem for 150K RELL Coins
- FiredUpMon!—Redeem for 30 Spins
- PetdeDogMon!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- EpicGRAPHICS!—Redeem for 30K RELL Coins
- poopENhoopyEn!—Redeem for 2K RELL Coins and 25 Spins
- R3LLPATCHY!—Redeem for 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- VerifiedTwitter!—Redeem for 75 Spins and 5K Coins
- FlippingWokMon!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- HardWokMon!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- LetDeMonWok!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- NewEFFECTS!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- ShindoGraphics!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- BETTERgraphics!—Redeem for 250 Spins
- BacktoWok!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- bigUPyup!—Redeem for a reward
- ShootingSTarS!—Redeem for a reward
- beDaSauceMon!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- biggerShOOs!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- chadSanGiGA!—Redeem for Double XP
- DaBoatWEELfloat!—Redeem for 5k RELLcoins
- RELLpieceW!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- iLLoutWORKanyone!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- grindOFaGOD!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- ENERGYofAGOD!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- GOATofaBOATfloat!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- GEToutMYwayNOOB!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- BigShindoGuns!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- 25KR3LLCO1NZZ!—Redeem for 25,000 RELLcoins
- 1YearSL2!—Redeem for 500 Spins
- LoopyGomgom!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- GOTTAkeepPUSHINGon!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- holdMYSELFtogether!—Redeem for 25 Spins
- losingLIFE!—Redeem for Spins
- ShinBenTen!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- ShinRen!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- KazeM1na!—Redeem for free Spins
- fightTHEweakness!—Redeem for free Spins
- Minakaze!—Redeem for 111 Spins
- PROVEemWRONG!—Redeem for free Spins
- SarachiaAkuma!—Redeem for 100 Spins
- work2HARD!—Redeem for 90 Spins
- aNewFEELing!—Redeem for 90 Spin
- Kamaki!—Redeem for 50 Spins
- itALLaGrind!—Redeem for 25 spins
- 200SPEENS!—Redeem for 200 spins
- RELLcoin!—Redeem for 500 spins
- HOLYMILLofLIKES!—Redeem code for 500 spins
- Sk1LLGaWP!—Redeem for 45 spins
- AnimeN0Alch3mist!—Redeem for 90 spins
- datF4tt!—Redeem for 45 spins
- BahtMane!—Redeem for 100 Spins
- isR3v3n3g3!—Redeem for 90 free spins
- expGifts!—Redeem code for 30 Minutes of 2x XP
- more3XP!—Redeem code for 2x XP
- RELL2xExxP!—Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP
- RELLworld!—Redeem code for 200 spins
With every update, players receive a new set of codes.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life?
Follow the simple steps listed below to claim the free rewards right away:
- Launch the game
- Find and click the "Edit" option on the main menu
- Enter the required code from the list above in the "YouTube Code" text box on the top right side of the screen
- If the code is entered correctly the rewards will be added to the players' inventories instantly
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process to avoid typographical errors.
Where to find new Roblox Shindo Life codes?
Players must follow the game's official Twitter handle to find new codes along with other exclusive game-related information.
The game's official Discord server also has new codes posted along with update logs. Players can interact with others and participate in community organized events. They can also take part in various discussions and learn a lot more about Roblox Shindo Life's spell showcase.