Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (August 2022): Free Pets, Hoverboard, and more

Roblox Ghost Simulator has various distinctive features that have made it an instant hit. As the name of the title hints, this simulator game revolves around capturing ghosts with powerful gadgets. In the game, players need to explore different worlds and complete quests to become the best ghost hunter.

Roblox Ghost Simulator offers a lot of in-game rewards via codes. Players can redeem these codes and use the freebies wisely to dominate the global leaderboard.

New players might find the gameplay a bit difficult, and they can use codes to get a small advantage, while veteran players can become stronger and richer with these codes.

Use exclusive pets to gain XP boost by redeeming the pet codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Active codes

LASTDAY —Redeem code for hoverboard

—Redeem code for hoverboard LASTDAY – Redeem code for Pastel Fae pet

– Redeem code for Pastel Fae pet FIREFLY – Redeem code for Firefly Pet

– Redeem code for Firefly Pet R1FT – Redeem code for Purple Pegasus Pet

– Redeem code for Purple Pegasus Pet SPAC3 – Redeem code for Dave Pet

– Redeem code for Dave Pet KINDHEART – Redeem code for Hoverboard heart

– Redeem code for Hoverboard heart PLAY – Redeem code for Cosmic Hand Pet

– Redeem code for Cosmic Hand Pet PUGSARECOOL – Redeem code for Pug Pet (Must be in Bloxbyte Games Group)

– Redeem code for Pug Pet (Must be in Bloxbyte Games Group) 2YEARS – Redeem code for Godly Pet (Must be in BloxByte Games Group)

– Redeem code for Godly Pet (Must be in BloxByte Games Group) 1YEAR – One Year Bag (Contains Anniversary Pet and Hoverboard) (Must be in BloxByte Games Group)

Note: Readers must redeem the codes at the earliest as they will expire very soon.

Players can travel in style in the game with hoverboards. Instead of spending in-game money, they can get a free board to venture around the world of Roblox Ghost Simulator.

Pets come in different shapes and have unique ambient effects. They have special perks that help players in ghost hunting. As a result, players can level up faster with pets by their side.

Once the pet codes expire, the value of the pets will skyrocket in the Roblox Ghost Simulator market. Hence, players are advised to redeem the codes at the earliest.

Expired Codes

The following codes do not work in the game anymore:

INARUSH – Weekend event item.

– Weekend event item. BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group)

– Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group) NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)

– Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group) TREEHUGGER – Koala pet

– Godly Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group) EXCITE – Excite

– Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 – Toaster pet

– Toaster pet EASTMAS – Santa skin

– Santa skin CORN – Corn board

– Corn board Garlic – Garlicula pet

– Garlicula pet KINDHEARY

MERRY

CORN

BADBAD

XMASBEATS

L1STED

FALLSEND

LEAFPOWER

WEKNOW – Mushi Pet

– Mushi Pet TRAINER – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard

– Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL – Trippy Pet

– Trippy Pet HEART – Giggles Pet

– Giggles Pet JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet

– Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL – Victory Pet

– Victory Pet PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet

– Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard

– Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet

– Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key LEADER – Leader One Pet

– Leader One Pet BB100K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Blox Bytes Hoverboard

– Blox Bytes Hoverboard LUCK – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet

– Butterboy Pet RELIEF (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Dr. Doctor Pet

– Dr. Doctor Pet HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet

– Firecracker Pet VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard

– Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JUNE – Flop Hoverboard

– Flop Hoverboard BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard

– Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD – Sports King Pet

– Sports King Pet Bubble – Gumball Pet

– Gumball Pet GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum

– One Basic Zoom Gum SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin

– Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Ten Atlantis Keys

– Ten Atlantis Keys BB250K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Byte Pet

– Byte Pet SHOCKER – Shocker Pet

– Shocker Pet BB500K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

– Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

– 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL – Ten Soul Keys

– Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs

– 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat

– Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes

– 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021

– Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 100M – Free Pet

– Free Pet WINTER – Free Starfly Pet

– Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Star Striped Pegasus Pet

– Star Striped Pegasus Pet TOYS – Lava Java Pet

– Lava Java Pet SH0P – T-Duck Pet

– T-Duck Pet m3ta (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Random Reward

– Random Reward SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus

– Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks

– Bloo Chonks PUZZLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Sorry Board

– Sorry Board LIBERTY – Freedom

– Freedom S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key REMNANT – Sugardrop

– Sugardrop UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard

– Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit

– Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait

– 2 Boss Bait BOOST – Hoverboard

– Hoverboard SADGE – Sadge Pet

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Players need to complete the following steps to redeem the codes in Ghost Simulator:

Run the game and enter the server

Click on the small Twitter logo on the left side of the screen

Input the required code from the list above in the text box that says 'Enter Code'

Hit the redeem button

Roblox Ghost Simulator codes are case-sensitive, and players must avoid making errors in the redemption procedure. Instead of typing the codes, players can copy and paste them.

If a code doesn't work, it probably means that it has expired. Otherwise, it could be a server issue, and in order to fix it, players can restart the game and try redeeming the same code. This transfers players to a new server where things might work smoothly.

Where to find new Roblox Ghost Simulator Codes?

Players can follow the developer's Twitter account to get first-hand information about the game as well as the new codes.

New codes are released during special in-game events, milestones, and update releases. New codes are also posted on the game's official Discord channel. Players can also take part in game-related discussions and community-based activities on the server.

