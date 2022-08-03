Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (August 2022): Free Pets, Hoverboard, and more

Roblox Ghost Simulator has various distinctive features that have made it an instant hit. As the name of the title hints, this simulator game revolves around capturing ghosts with powerful gadgets. In the game, players need to explore different worlds and complete quests to become the best ghost hunter.
Roblox Ghost Simulator offers a lot of in-game rewards via codes. Players can redeem these codes and use the freebies wisely to dominate the global leaderboard.
New players might find the gameplay a bit difficult, and they can use codes to get a small advantage, while veteran players can become stronger and richer with these codes.
Use exclusive pets to gain XP boost by redeeming the pet codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Active codes
- LASTDAY—Redeem code for hoverboard
- LASTDAY – Redeem code for Pastel Fae pet
- FIREFLY – Redeem code for Firefly Pet
- R1FT – Redeem code for Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 – Redeem code for Dave Pet
- KINDHEART – Redeem code for Hoverboard heart
- PLAY – Redeem code for Cosmic Hand Pet
- PUGSARECOOL– Redeem code for Pug Pet (Must be in Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 2YEARS – Redeem code for Godly Pet (Must be in BloxByte Games Group)
- 1YEAR – One Year Bag (Contains Anniversary Pet and Hoverboard) (Must be in BloxByte Games Group)
Note: Readers must redeem the codes at the earliest as they will expire very soon.
Players can travel in style in the game with hoverboards. Instead of spending in-game money, they can get a free board to venture around the world of Roblox Ghost Simulator.
Pets come in different shapes and have unique ambient effects. They have special perks that help players in ghost hunting. As a result, players can level up faster with pets by their side.
Once the pet codes expire, the value of the pets will skyrocket in the Roblox Ghost Simulator market. Hence, players are advised to redeem the codes at the earliest.
Expired Codes
The following codes do not work in the game anymore:
- INARUSH – Weekend event item.
- BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group)
- NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)
- TREEHUGGER – Koala pet
- PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 1YEAR – One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 2YEARS – Godly Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- EXCITE – Excite
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC – SPF-GS
- SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 – Toaster pet
- EASTMAS – Santa skin
- CORN – Corn board
- Garlic – Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY
- MERRY
- CORN
- BADBAD
- XMASBEATS
- L1STED
- FALLSEND
- LEAFPOWER
- WEKNOW – Mushi Pet
- TRAINER – One Crate Key
- JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL – Trippy Pet
- HEART – Giggles Pet
- JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL – Victory Pet
- PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE – One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP – One Crate Key
- LEADER – Leader One Pet
- BB100K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Blox Bytes Hoverboard
- LUCK – One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Dr. Doctor Pet
- HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet
- VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key
- JUNE – Flop Hoverboard
- BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD – Sports King Pet
- Bubble – Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Ten Atlantis Keys
- BB250K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Byte Pet
- SHOCKER – Shocker Pet
- BB500K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL – Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021
- 100M – Free Pet
- WINTER – Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Star Striped Pegasus Pet
- TOYS – Lava Java Pet
- SH0P – T-Duck Pet
- m3ta (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Random Reward
- SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Sorry Board
- LIBERTY – Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key
- REMNANT – Sugardrop
- UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait
- BOOST – Hoverboard
- SADGE – Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS
- EXCITE!
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE – Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N – Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! – Arachna
How to redeem codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Players need to complete the following steps to redeem the codes in Ghost Simulator:
- Run the game and enter the server
- Click on the small Twitter logo on the left side of the screen
- Input the required code from the list above in the text box that says 'Enter Code'
- Hit the redeem button
Roblox Ghost Simulator codes are case-sensitive, and players must avoid making errors in the redemption procedure. Instead of typing the codes, players can copy and paste them.
If a code doesn't work, it probably means that it has expired. Otherwise, it could be a server issue, and in order to fix it, players can restart the game and try redeeming the same code. This transfers players to a new server where things might work smoothly.
Where to find new Roblox Ghost Simulator Codes?
Players can follow the developer's Twitter account to get first-hand information about the game as well as the new codes.
New codes are released during special in-game events, milestones, and update releases. New codes are also posted on the game's official Discord channel. Players can also take part in game-related discussions and community-based activities on the server.