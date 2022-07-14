How to get free Tommy Hilfiger items in Roblox?

Roblox teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger to launch Tommy Play on the metaverse's platform. The gameplay takes place in a visually attractive setting based on the lifestyle brand's features and the peculiar Roblox art style.

Since the game's debut, players have toiled diligently to acquire and unlock a variety of special gratis goodies. Gamers can wear these free products on their avatars and show them off to other users on the server.

Tommy Tokens (in-game cash) or a maximum of 90 Robux can be used to purchase a range of products. On the other hand, the developers have issued free items that may be unlocked if gamers achieve certain objectives. Here is a list of free stuff available on Roblox Tommy Play:

TJ Pop Hoodie (Green / Blue) TJ Pop Hoodie (Blue / Yellow) TJ Pop Stripe Rugby (Pink / Blue) TJ Pop Stripe Rugby (Pink / Green) TJ Chicago Cropped Windbreaker TJ Giant Hotdog Backpack TJ Sport Cap TJ Wearable BMX Backpack TJ Donut Headphones

TJ Pop items will be accessible whenever players accomplish tasks involving BMX bikes, stunt contests, and skill combinations. Players will also earn badges after completing quests in Roblox Tommy Play.

Roblox Tommy Play clothing and accessories are similar to those featured on the Tommy Hilfiger brand

1) TJ Wearable BMX Backpack

TJ Wearable BMX Backpack is a back accessory. The official description reads as follows

"The Tommy BMX backpack is the ultimate item to explore the city with. Created by: Junozy."

Players have to follow these very simple steps to get the BMX backpack.

Enter the game and players will have to follow arrows leading to an NPC named TJ (The word "Quest" will be floating above TJ's head)

Press E to talk with TJ. Players will be informed to equip their bike

Press Q and get on the bike

TJ Wearable BMX Backpack will be unlocked

Players will receive the Introduction Badge right after these steps. The backpack will be in the inventory and can be equipped anytime.

2) TJ Donut Headphones

Fans of The Simpsons will enjoy these headphones since the donuts shown in gear resemble the franchise's iconic Lard Lad Donut. Players have to play the game to get this item for free.

They will find the headphones in their inventories right after entering the game. Players will receive TJ Donut Headphones immediately after logging into the game; otherwise, the accessory may take up to 1-2 minutes to show in the inventory. This reward will be given to all participants.

The official description states:

"Free for everybody at 10k likes!"

3) TJ Chicago Cropped Windbreaker

Gamers may take a while to get their hands on TJ Chicago Cropped Windbreaker. Things might get difficult, so players must have some patience to obtain this reward. The official description states

"The cropped fit gives a retro-streetwear feel to this flag jacket, while dropped shoulders add to its laid-back style. Created by: Strapcode."

They have to finish in the top three rankings of the Roblox Tommy Play leaderboards. Gamers must climb on a server with at least 11 other players. If they reach the top of the leaderboard with fewer participants, it will not count.

Local Legend is a rare badge that players will obtain once they reach the top of the server's leaderboard. Only 127193 users have earned this badge, making it one of the game's toughest achievements.

4) TJ Giant Hotdog Backpack

"The Giant hot dog backpack is the perfect accessory to stand out and explore with. Created by: mutrix."

As the description indicates, players can see how different this backpack is from its contemporaries. To claim The Giant HotDog Backpack, players must find a secret door on the map. To locate this hidden location, follow the steps listed below to get to this place without breaking a sweat.

From the spawn point, find the huge brick bridge. Use a bike to travel faster.

Players have to cross the bridge and jump on the wooden half-pipe.

Travel across the pipe, but be precise as players can fall off the edge.

After crossing the pipe, players have to turn left from the small landslide before them

Players will see a door with a chicken right in front of it. Ride to the door.

Press the Bar Spin icon at the bottom of the screen while moving to the door.

The door will open after this. And players will receive this hotdog backpack.

The backpack will be in the inventory, and players will receive it as soon as the secret door opens. Along with the TJ Giant HotDog Backpack, players will earn the Tommy's Place Badge.

5) TJ Sport Cap (Text Logo White)

The description reads:

"Just like classic baseball styles, this cap has a panelled with our Iconic flag branding. Created by: Martin_Rblx2."

To get TJ Sport Cap (Text Logo White) in Roblox Tommy Play, players must stay in the air while doing a stunt for 20 seconds on their BMX bike. They can do this by riding over speed tracks before making the jump. They can also do this trick when riding through "cloud rings."

There are several places in Roblox Tommy Play where gamers can perform air stunts. They can easily spot these sites as the game progresses.

Players will be awarded the Float Like a Feather badge if they manage to do this.

