Bugatti Bolide in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon: Price, performance, and more 

The Roblox megaverse has lots of simulation games, but only a handful have risen to the top. Car Dealership Tycoon is one title in which players must begin as underdogs and work their way up to become the richest on the server.
The in-game roleplaying and the diversity of automobiles and racing around town contributed significantly to the game's success.
Users can explore the game's design engine's limits in customizing cars and showrooms. Many pundits have claimed that the open source in CDT is pretty user-friendly as even newbies can give out the best-looking designs.
As the title implies, it revolves around cars. These automobiles are categorized into three types:
- Class 1 is the lowest tier and is the home to the cheapest and slowest cars
- Class 2 consists of decent vehicles much better than C1
- Class 3 has the highest-rated and the fastest cars in the game
Bugatti Bolide belongs to Class 3 and is the most famous car in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon. It is also one of the most sought-after rides by many individuals, owing to its scarcity and character traits.
With the Bugatti Bolide, players can comfortably win races in challenging Roblox environment
History of Bugatti Bolide
Bolide hit the CDT market during the "Hypercars Update" alongside two Class 3 classics, the SSC Tuatara and the Jesko Absolut. The price tag during the release was $25,000,000 or 1000 R$ (in-game currency).
After the Xmas/Christmas Update 3, the price increased to $37,500,000 or 1,100 R$. The famed La Voiture Noire (LVN) was replaced by the Bugatti Bolide as the most expensive car in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon.
Bolide is now a component of unobtainable Class 3 cars after being marketed for a brief period. The latest update gave Bolide and LVN enthusiasts a glimmer of light by providing them with the chance to purchase the vehicles for a short time.
This Bugatti product is nowhere near relinquishing its title as the best car in CDT as of July 2022.
Specifications and features of Bugatti Bolide in Car Dealership Tycoon
One primary reason the Bolide has been named the greatest car is its speed. This vehicle reaches a max speed of 300 mph, trailing only the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut by 5-10 mph.
Users will fall in love with the handling of the Bolide as it is perfectly rated. The acceleration is pretty decent, but this isn't a major setback.
This car is currently in meta and can be used in competitive races.
Here are some racing tips with the Bolide:
- Drag race: Amazing track record but can be beaten by Koenigsegg series.
- Circuit race: Regera, Agera RS, and Divo (Bugatti series) are faster than Bolide and can take advantage when a lead is made. Bolide is the best for circuit races, so gamers can confidently race against the fastest cars.
- Offroad race: Pretty good, but losing lead can be disastrous.
- City race: Faster car models can change tide, but due to the handling of Bolide, tables can turn.
- Highway race: Fortune favors the brave since speed is necessary and players must avoid crashing at all costs
Note: While racing on the city's outskirts, players must avoid driving fast on the grass as the car can easily change direction
Appearance of Buggati Bolide
The Bolide's design and appearance are based on a real-life car of the same name. Any saturation of the users' choosing may be applied to the automobile, giving it a distinct appearance.
The Bolide features the same iconic X design as Bugatti's sports vehicles. The design was meant for a lightweight sports car, so the rims and back wing are suitable to support the car's body while driving fast.
Gamers can think of the Bolide as a viable sports car suitable for races in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon.
Class 3 cars in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Here is a list of Class 3 cars in the game
- 1968 Doge Ice Charge
- 1988 Langhini Corach
- 1992 McRacer Formula
- 2007 Langhini Raven
- 2008 Konegg SSXR
- 2009 Progoni Zone R
- 2010 Langhini Goldo Super
- 2011 Hanessy Poison GT
- 2012 Progoni Haya
- 2013 Ferroni LaFerroni
- 2013 McRacer One
- 2014 Langhini Venus
- 2015 Astin Volcano
- 2015 Ferroni 488
- 2015 Konegg Act RS
- 2015 McRacer One RTR
- 2016 Langhini Centrio
- 2017 Langhini Hurrie Perfect
- 2017 Langhini Trilennio
- 2017 McRacer 027
- 2017 Nezzan GTR
- 2018 Astin DDS Super
- 2018 Langhini Aventor SRJ
- 2018 McRacer Ayrton
- 2018 McRacer Ayrton RTR
- 2019 Agorro AE
- 2019 Buckati 300+
- 2019 Perusche 539
- 2019 Wotors Felon Super
- 2020 Konegg Jesco
- 2020 Langhini Zion
- 2020 McRacer 567
- 2020 McRacer Sabrina
- 2020 McRacer Speeder
- 2020 SSK Todara
- 2021 Hanessy Poison F5
- 2021 Konegg Absolute
- 2021 Konegg Givemore
- 2021 Langhini SFO
- 2021 Latos Evera
- 2021 Remoc Novore
- 2022 Langhini Corach
- 2022 Mercez One
- 2023 Astin Vagolla
- 2023 Tesmo Rodster
- Audi R8
- Bugatti Centodieci
- Bugatti Chiron
- Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport
- Bugatti Divo
- Bugatti La Voiture Noire
- Bugatti Veyron
- Corvette C8
- Dodge Challenger Demon
- Ferrari 250 GTO
- Ferrari 488 Pista
- Ferrari 812 Superfast
- Ferrari F40
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Ferrari SF90 Stradale
- Ford GT
- Ford GT40
- Lexus LFA
- Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6
- Mercedes-AMG GT R
- Monster Truck
- Pagani Huayra BC
- Pagani Zonda Cinque
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Porsche 918
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Saleen S7
New players can use Robux and skip buying Class 1 and 2 cars. Purchasing Class 3 rides can be beneficial as they earn lots of in-game money by winning races with these vehicles.
Cars bought with Robux are usually speedy, meaning newbies can eliminate grinding from their Roblox gameplay.
For a limited period, some Class 3 vehicles are available. These rides will never be available after the purchase time. Roblox users are recommended to save money to get these limited edition autos.