Bugatti Bolide in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon: Price, performance, and more 

The Roblox megaverse has lots of simulation games, but only a handful have risen to the top. Car Dealership Tycoon is one title in which players must begin as underdogs and work their way up to become the richest on the server.

The in-game roleplaying and the diversity of automobiles and racing around town contributed significantly to the game's success.

Users can explore the game's design engine's limits in customizing cars and showrooms. Many pundits have claimed that the open source in CDT is pretty user-friendly as even newbies can give out the best-looking designs.

As the title implies, it revolves around cars. These automobiles are categorized into three types:

Class 1 is the lowest tier and is the home to the cheapest and slowest cars

Class 2 consists of decent vehicles much better than C1

Class 3 has the highest-rated and the fastest cars in the game

Bugatti Bolide belongs to Class 3 and is the most famous car in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon. It is also one of the most sought-after rides by many individuals, owing to its scarcity and character traits.

With the Bugatti Bolide, players can comfortably win races in challenging Roblox environment

History of Bugatti Bolide

Bolide hit the CDT market during the "Hypercars Update" alongside two Class 3 classics, the SSC Tuatara and the Jesko Absolut. The price tag during the release was $25,000,000 or 1000 R$ (in-game currency).

After the Xmas/Christmas Update 3, the price increased to $37,500,000 or 1,100 R$. The famed La Voiture Noire (LVN) was replaced by the Bugatti Bolide as the most expensive car in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon.

Bolide is now a component of unobtainable Class 3 cars after being marketed for a brief period. The latest update gave Bolide and LVN enthusiasts a glimmer of light by providing them with the chance to purchase the vehicles for a short time.

This Bugatti product is nowhere near relinquishing its title as the best car in CDT as of July 2022.

Specifications and features of Bugatti Bolide in Car Dealership Tycoon

One primary reason the Bolide has been named the greatest car is its speed. This vehicle reaches a max speed of 300 mph, trailing only the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut by 5-10 mph.

Users will fall in love with the handling of the Bolide as it is perfectly rated. The acceleration is pretty decent, but this isn't a major setback.

This car is currently in meta and can be used in competitive races.

Here are some racing tips with the Bolide:

Drag race: Amazing track record but can be beaten by Koenigsegg series.

Amazing track record but can be beaten by Koenigsegg series. Circuit race: Regera, Agera RS, and Divo (Bugatti series) are faster than Bolide and can take advantage when a lead is made. Bolide is the best for circuit races, so gamers can confidently race against the fastest cars.

Regera, Agera RS, and Divo (Bugatti series) are faster than Bolide and can take advantage when a lead is made. Bolide is the best for circuit races, so gamers can confidently race against the fastest cars. Offroad race: Pretty good, but losing lead can be disastrous.

Pretty good, but losing lead can be disastrous. City race: Faster car models can change tide, but due to the handling of Bolide, tables can turn.

Faster car models can change tide, but due to the handling of Bolide, tables can turn. Highway race: Fortune favors the brave since speed is necessary and players must avoid crashing at all costs

Note: While racing on the city's outskirts, players must avoid driving fast on the grass as the car can easily change direction

Appearance of Buggati Bolide

The Bolide's design and appearance are based on a real-life car of the same name. Any saturation of the users' choosing may be applied to the automobile, giving it a distinct appearance.

The Bolide features the same iconic X design as Bugatti's sports vehicles. The design was meant for a lightweight sports car, so the rims and back wing are suitable to support the car's body while driving fast.

Gamers can think of the Bolide as a viable sports car suitable for races in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon.

Class 3 cars in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Here is a list of Class 3 cars in the game

1968 Doge Ice Charge

1988 Langhini Corach

1992 McRacer Formula

2007 Langhini Raven

2008 Konegg SSXR

2009 Progoni Zone R

2010 Langhini Goldo Super

2011 Hanessy Poison GT

2012 Progoni Haya

2013 Ferroni LaFerroni

2013 McRacer One

2014 Langhini Venus

2015 Astin Volcano

2015 Ferroni 488

2015 Konegg Act RS

2015 McRacer One RTR

2016 Langhini Centrio

2017 Langhini Hurrie Perfect

2017 Langhini Trilennio

2017 McRacer 027

2017 Nezzan GTR

2018 Astin DDS Super

2018 Langhini Aventor SRJ

2018 McRacer Ayrton

2018 McRacer Ayrton RTR

2019 Agorro AE

2019 Buckati 300+

2019 Perusche 539

2019 Wotors Felon Super

2020 Konegg Jesco

2020 Langhini Zion

2020 McRacer 567

2020 McRacer Sabrina

2020 McRacer Speeder

2020 SSK Todara

2021 Hanessy Poison F5

2021 Konegg Absolute

2021 Konegg Givemore

2021 Langhini SFO

2021 Latos Evera

2021 Remoc Novore

2022 Langhini Corach

2022 Mercez One

2023 Astin Vagolla

2023 Tesmo Rodster

Audi R8

Bugatti Centodieci

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Bugatti Divo

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Bugatti Veyron

Corvette C8

Dodge Challenger Demon

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari F40

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ford GT

Ford GT40

Lexus LFA

Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Monster Truck

Pagani Huayra BC

Pagani Zonda Cinque

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 918

Porsche Carrera GT

Saleen S7

New players can use Robux and skip buying Class 1 and 2 cars. Purchasing Class 3 rides can be beneficial as they earn lots of in-game money by winning races with these vehicles.

Cars bought with Robux are usually speedy, meaning newbies can eliminate grinding from their Roblox gameplay.

For a limited period, some Class 3 vehicles are available. These rides will never be available after the purchase time. Roblox users are recommended to save money to get these limited edition autos.

