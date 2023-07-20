Roblox Shinobi Life 2 codes (July 2023): Free Rell Coins and Spins 

Roblox Shinobi Life 2 is a Naruto-themed game, where individuals must become formidable Shindos on the map. You can achieve this colossal task by defeating the strongest spirits (enemies) roaming the server. You can also enhance abilities and power by equipping suitable Bloodlines. Additionally, you can explore the open world, engage in mini-games, and rank up to become the finest Shinobi on the land.

In order to do so, you will require Rell Coins and boosters to bolster their influence in-game. While you can collect them by progressing in the game, you can do the same without any effort by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.

Active codes in Roblox Shinobi Life 2

You are advised to spend the newly obtained Rell Coins on new robes, armor, jackets, and Bloodlines.

RykanLandz! – RELL Coins + Spins (Latest)

– RELL Coins + Spins (Latest) Rykanfanbanz! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins Rykanf4ns! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins Rykansanm4n! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins Rykandonoman! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins RayDangone! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins RaySmolman! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins RayWHO0! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins RayNaygan! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins Raycest! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins Racest! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins edocoNLOL! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins NoCodeBackwards! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins CodeManCan! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins CodeTanW4nPan! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins CodeSamaLam4! – RELL Coins + Spins

– RELL Coins + Spins CodeSanLan! – RELL Coins + Spins

Inactive codes in Roblox Shinobi Life 2

Over the past few game updates, many old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Shinobi Life 2. You can try redeeming them, but you will not be rewarded anything as you will receive error messages in doing so.

borunarudog! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins g00dboiman! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins makivsmaki! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins boruvkama! – Was redeemed for 50k RC + Spins

– Was redeemed for 50k RC + Spins RELLSeasSneak! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins mustyAk00m4! – Was redeemed for 200 Spins

– Was redeemed for 200 Spins berellmyboi! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins RaidenSab! – Was redeemed for 200k RELL Coins + 500 Spins

– Was redeemed for 200k RELL Coins + 500 Spins RaidenGold! – Was redeemed for 40k RELL Coins + 500 Spins

– Was redeemed for 40k RELL Coins + 500 Spins happybdayaxzel! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins m0reC0de3z! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins deC8dezhere! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins BigmanBoy0z! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins NarudaUzabaki! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

– Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins SessykeUkha! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Shinobi Life 2?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox Shinobi Life 2 codes within a few minutes:

Launch the game and stay in the main menu

Go into your character's edit section

You can find the black and white-themed YouTube logo on top of the dialog box

Copy the desired active code from our list above and paste it into the text box next to the YouTube logo

The code will automatically redeem itself after pasting it into the text box

If an active code fails to work, simply restart the game and attempt redeeming the code again. If the code still does not work, it has expired.

As Roblox codes are case-sensitive, avoid manually entering them to avoid spelling mistakes and typos. But if you do so, make sure to double-check the entered code to have a successful redemption procedure.