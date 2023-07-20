Roblox Shinobi Life 2 codes (July 2023): Free Rell Coins and Spins 

Roblox Shinobi Life 2 is a Naruto-themed game, where individuals must become formidable Shindos on the map. You can achieve this colossal task by defeating the strongest spirits (enemies) roaming the server. You can also enhance abilities and power by equipping suitable Bloodlines. Additionally, you can explore the open world, engage in mini-games, and rank up to become the finest Shinobi on the land.
In order to do so, you will require Rell Coins and boosters to bolster their influence in-game. While you can collect them by progressing in the game, you can do the same without any effort by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.
Active codes in Roblox Shinobi Life 2
You are advised to spend the newly obtained Rell Coins on new robes, armor, jackets, and Bloodlines.
- RykanLandz! – RELL Coins + Spins (Latest)
- Rykanfanbanz! – RELL Coins + Spins
- Rykanf4ns! – RELL Coins + Spins
- Rykansanm4n! – RELL Coins + Spins
- Rykandonoman! – RELL Coins + Spins
- RayDangone! – RELL Coins + Spins
- RaySmolman! – RELL Coins + Spins
- RayWHO0! – RELL Coins + Spins
- RayNaygan! – RELL Coins + Spins
- Raycest! – RELL Coins + Spins
- Racest! – RELL Coins + Spins
- edocoNLOL! – RELL Coins + Spins
- NoCodeBackwards! – RELL Coins + Spins
- CodeManCan! – RELL Coins + Spins
- CodeTanW4nPan! – RELL Coins + Spins
- CodeSamaLam4! – RELL Coins + Spins
- CodeSanLan! – RELL Coins + Spins
Inactive codes in Roblox Shinobi Life 2
Over the past few game updates, many old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Shinobi Life 2. You can try redeeming them, but you will not be rewarded anything as you will receive error messages in doing so.
- borunarudog! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- g00dboiman! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- makivsmaki! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- boruvkama! – Was redeemed for 50k RC + Spins
- RELLSeasSneak! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- mustyAk00m4! – Was redeemed for 200 Spins
- berellmyboi! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- RaidenSab! – Was redeemed for 200k RELL Coins + 500 Spins
- RaidenGold! – Was redeemed for 40k RELL Coins + 500 Spins
- happybdayaxzel! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- m0reC0de3z! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- deC8dezhere! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- BigmanBoy0z! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- NarudaUzabaki! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
- SessykeUkha! – Was redeemed for RELL Coins + Spins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Shinobi Life 2?
Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox Shinobi Life 2 codes within a few minutes:
- Launch the game and stay in the main menu
- Go into your character's edit section
- You can find the black and white-themed YouTube logo on top of the dialog box
- Copy the desired active code from our list above and paste it into the text box next to the YouTube logo
- The code will automatically redeem itself after pasting it into the text box
If an active code fails to work, simply restart the game and attempt redeeming the code again. If the code still does not work, it has expired.
As Roblox codes are case-sensitive, avoid manually entering them to avoid spelling mistakes and typos. But if you do so, make sure to double-check the entered code to have a successful redemption procedure.