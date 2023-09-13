Roblox Silly Simon Says Codes (September 2023): Free coins, boosts, and more

Enter the wacky world of Silly Simon Says, a Roblox game that offers hours of entertainment and friendly rivalries. This fascinating experience pits players against each other in five randomized mini-games, where they have to get the best overall score. Participating in these games provides rewards, but winning them yields much more.

Other than that, this title's developers offer codes every now and then that can be used to obtain various resources. The ones that are currently active have been provided below.

All working codes for Roblox Silly Simon Says

These are all the active codes in Silly Simon Says As of now, players can expect more to be added very soon:

bestpeteva - This code is currently redeemable for a free Simon Pet. (New)

This code is currently redeemable for a free Simon Pet. 100mvisits - This code is currently redeemable for 150 free Coins. (New)

This code is currently redeemable for 150 free Coins. 100kgroup - This code is currently redeemable for 100 free Coins.

This code is currently redeemable for 100 free Coins. pickypicker - This code is currently redeemable for Pick Game x2.

This code is currently redeemable for Pick Game x2. coinboooost - This code is currently redeemable for a free Coin Boost that lasts for 15 minutes.

This code is currently redeemable for a free Coin Boost that lasts for 15 minutes. time2workhard - This code is currently redeemable for a new Phrase and a free Move.

This code is currently redeemable for a new Phrase and a free Move. 5miltysm - This code is currently redeemable for a new free Effect.

This code is currently redeemable for a new free Effect. ssslaunched - This code is currently redeemable for a new Phrase and a free Move.

This code is currently redeemable for a new Phrase and a free Move. ilovesimon - This code is currently redeemable for 200 free Coins.

This code is currently redeemable for 200 free Coins. wakeupsimon - This code is currently redeemable for 10 free Tokens.

All expired codes for Roblox Silly Simon

Luckily, this title doesn't have expired codes for Silly Simon Says yet. However, it is advised that you redeem the ones currently active fast to avoid missing out on valuable freebies.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Silly Simon Says

Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem codes in Roblox's Silly Simon and navigate through the code redemption window easily.

Open up Silly Simon Says on your PC or mobile device, and make sure to connect to the server. Click on the Settings button, which resembles a Gear Icon. It should be on the side of your screen. Now, enter a working code into the text box labeled "Enter Code Here." Click the Redeem option to acquire the freebies.

How to get more codes for Roblox Silly Simon Says?

To find additional codes, follow the game's developer on X (formerly Twitter) and join its Discord server. When an update is released or a milestone is reached, developers usually provide free codes so that player engagement stays high.

You can bookmark this page and revisit it often to keep up to speed on the newest news regarding Silly Simon Says.

Silly Simon Says is a riotous combination of cutthroat mini-games and hysterical fun. In this title, gamers can also obtain and use Coins (in-game currency) to buy celebratory emotes, effects, and phrases to use in future victories. This enables gamers to express themselves.

Silly Simon Says provides an amusing and satisfying experience for players of all types, whether you're in it for the laughs or the competitiveness.