Roblox Ultra Unfair codes (September 2023): Cash and Boosts

Ultra Unfair, an exhilarating action RPG inspired by a well-known webcomic called unOrdinary, allows players to enter the wonderful world of Roblox. This unique experience, created with love and imagination by BtKing Studios, has captivated the gaming community. It has received a stunning 18,000 likes and landed on the favorites list of 28,872 fervent players on Roblox.

Ultra Unfair has amassed an incredible 5.5 million visits since its launch on October 6, 2022, and is still growing. A big reason for this is that this title allows users to explore its intricately drawn locations, participate in thrilling combat, and unearth mysteries that are hidden therein. That said, players will get Cash and Boots if they use the codes presented below.

Active codes in Roblox Ultra Unfair

Listed below are the working codes in this Roblox game:

!10KMEMBERS - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash

!5KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash

!6000likes! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

!7500likesyay - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

!a mongoose - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash (Can be redeemed only after level 4.5 or higher)

!awesome10klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

!update2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

!update4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

16KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

17KLIKES!!! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Cash and Boosts

PitySystem - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 minutes Fast Roll

WEEKEND - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Fast Roll Time

Existing players should use these codes exactly as they appear to avoid typos.

Expired codes in Roblox Ultra Unfair

No codes for this title have expired yet.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in this game:

The first step is to launch the game and load it.

Once done, your avatar will be summoned to the game's lobby.

This game allows you to redeem codes via its chat section. Click on the chat box to expand it. It is on the top left-hand side.

Copy and paste any active code in that chat space.

Finally, hit the Enter key to redeem the inserted code.

The code won't be sent as a message, but the system will recognize it as a code and redeem it to offer free rewards.

Popular RPGs on Roblox

Role-playing games offer immersive adventures where players assume different roles, engage in quests, customize characters, and progress through story-driven experiences. Here are three popular RPG titles that players can try right now:

1) Dungeon Quest

Dungeon Quest lets players submerge themselves in a world packed with dungeons, heroic battles, and priceless treasure. This title allows its players to explore dangerous mazes and defeat powerful opponents.

Gamers can develop their characters with a variety of weapons and skills, whether they travel alone or in groups.

2) Loomian Legacy

In Loomian Legacy, a game that is similar to the Pokemon titles, players get to embark on a journey to catch and train animals called Loomians. You can explore a vast open environment, engage in turn-based combat, and compete against other trainers to see who's the best in this title.

3) Vesteria

In Vesteria, a fun RPG title for the whole family, players join a mystical world. They can give their character a unique identity, explore magical worlds, and go on missions to gain unique abilities.

This title is a favorite among players of all ages because it skillfully combines elements of exploration, combat, and role-playing.