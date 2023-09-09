Roblox Skateman Simulator codes (September 2023): Free Boosts, Potions, and more 

Roblox Skateman Simulator, as its name suggests, is all about skateboarding and pulling stunts. Players must become talented skateboarders on the map by training and performing tricks. Additionally, you can unlock new maps and boards to enhance your in-game experience. You can also deploy pets to improve your attributes and stats.
Furthermore, you can use the codes featured below to claim free boosts, potions, and exclusive pets. New players can use these to become dominant on the server at an early level. Interested readers can check the currently active codes for this game below.
Active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
Only one new code has been issued by the developers in September. However, plenty are currently active. Make sure to follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest codes and in-game updates.
- Alien - Redeem for 2x 2X Rebirth Potions (Latest)
- space - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Wheels Boost
- mini krosno - Redeem this code for 2x Every Boost
- Construction - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Rebirth Boosts
- HappyHalloween - Redeem this code for 2 2x Luck Boost
- Jungle - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Thxfor50kGRmembers - Redeem this code for two 2x Rebirth Boosts
- 7KFavorites - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Lab - Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost
- 1000000 - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Gems - Redeem this code for 2x Wheel Boost
- Thxfor30kGRmembers - Redeem this code for 2x Rebirth Boost
- Russo - Redeem this code for a Russo pet
- ThxFor25kGRMembers - Redeem this code for a Luck Boost
- autumn - Redeem this code for a Boost
- thxfor2Klikes - Redeem this code for a Boost
- 500KVisits - Redeem this code for a Boost
- Pirate - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost
- Cave - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost
- 100KVisits - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost
- 3KFavorites - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost
- ThxFor1KLikes - Redeem this code for a 2x Luck Boost
- EngieGang - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Pikselow - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- Sokolyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck
- Szymixon - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Wampiks - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- Liponek - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck
- Lukiyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Release - Redeem this code for Boosts x2 Wheels
- 500Favorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- 2KFavorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- 50KVisits - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
Pet codes
- Brot - Redeem this code for Brot Pet
- Roksek - Redeem this code for Roksek Pet
- DawFix - Redeem this code for DawFix Pet
- Holix - Redeem this code for Holix Pet
- Pedro - Redeem this code for Pedro Pet
- Juniorsky - Redeem this code for Juniorsky Pet
- Exdar - Redeem this code for Exdar Pet
- Olopomidoro - Redeem this code for Olopomidoro Pet
- Adamko - Redeem this code for Adamko Pet
Inactive codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
None of the active Roblox Skateman Simulator codes have become inactive. Adding to the good news, a fresh set will be released during updates and special events.
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
Follow these simple steps to redeem active codes in Skateman Simulator in a matter of minutes:
- Start the Roblox game and connect to its server.
- Select the blue-colored Shop option next to the Rebirth icon.
- A new UI named Shop will pop up.
- The code box titled Codes can be seen inside the Shop dialog window.
- Copy any code from the provided active list and paste it into the "Enter Code..." box.
- Select the green-themed Redeem button to activate the Roblox code instantly!
The newly redeemed pets, rebirths, potions, and boosters can be found in your in-game inventory right after redeeming codes.