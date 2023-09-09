Roblox Skateman Simulator codes (September 2023): Free Boosts, Potions, and more 

Roblox Skateman Simulator, as its name suggests, is all about skateboarding and pulling stunts. Players must become talented skateboarders on the map by training and performing tricks. Additionally, you can unlock new maps and boards to enhance your in-game experience. You can also deploy pets to improve your attributes and stats.

Furthermore, you can use the codes featured below to claim free boosts, potions, and exclusive pets. New players can use these to become dominant on the server at an early level. Interested readers can check the currently active codes for this game below.

Active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator

Only one new code has been issued by the developers in September. However, plenty are currently active. Make sure to follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest codes and in-game updates.

Alien - Redeem for 2x 2X Rebirth Potions (Latest)

space - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Wheels Boost

mini krosno - Redeem this code for 2x Every Boost

Construction - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Rebirth Boosts

HappyHalloween - Redeem this code for 2 2x Luck Boost

Jungle - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost

Thxfor50kGRmembers - Redeem this code for two 2x Rebirth Boosts

7KFavorites - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost

Lab - Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost

1000000 - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost

Gems - Redeem this code for 2x Wheel Boost

Thxfor30kGRmembers - Redeem this code for 2x Rebirth Boost

Russo - Redeem this code for a Russo pet

ThxFor25kGRMembers - Redeem this code for a Luck Boost

autumn - Redeem this code for a Boost

thxfor2Klikes - Redeem this code for a Boost

500KVisits - Redeem this code for a Boost

Pirate - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost

Cave - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost

100KVisits - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost

3KFavorites - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost

ThxFor1KLikes - Redeem this code for a 2x Luck Boost

EngieGang - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws

Pikselow - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

Sokolyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck

Szymixon - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws

Wampiks - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

Liponek - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck

Lukiyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws

Release - Redeem this code for Boosts x2 Wheels

500Favorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

2KFavorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

50KVisits - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

Pet codes

Brot - Redeem this code for Brot Pet

Roksek - Redeem this code for Roksek Pet

DawFix - Redeem this code for DawFix Pet

Holix - Redeem this code for Holix Pet

Pedro - Redeem this code for Pedro Pet

Juniorsky - Redeem this code for Juniorsky Pet

Exdar - Redeem this code for Exdar Pet

Olopomidoro - Redeem this code for Olopomidoro Pet

Adamko - Redeem this code for Adamko Pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator

None of the active Roblox Skateman Simulator codes have become inactive. Adding to the good news, a fresh set will be released during updates and special events.

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator

Follow these simple steps to redeem active codes in Skateman Simulator in a matter of minutes:

Start the Roblox game and connect to its server.

Select the blue-colored Shop option next to the Rebirth icon.

A new UI named Shop will pop up.

The code box titled Codes can be seen inside the Shop dialog window.

Copy any code from the provided active list and paste it into the "Enter Code..." box.

Select the green-themed Redeem button to activate the Roblox code instantly!

The newly redeemed pets, rebirths, potions, and boosters can be found in your in-game inventory right after redeeming codes.