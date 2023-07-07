Roblox Squid Game codes (July 2023): Free Cash, Souls, and more 

Roblox Squid Game, as the name hints, is themed around the famous Korean television show, Squid Game. Players are pitched against each other in a series of games and are tasked with surviving them. The high-tempo gameplay with multiplayer features garnered the game a whopping 1.1 billion visits on the metaverse. Additionally, players can use a variety of in-game power-ups that can alter the tide of any matchup.
Instead of spending in-game resources and Robux to acquire these enhancements, one can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are very easy to use and offer new players freebies that can help their early gameplay experience.
Active codes in Roblox Squid Game
Fortunately, the devs have issued fresh codes for this month in Roblox Squid Game.
- D0_B1G - Redeem for 5k Cash (Latest)
- July2023 - Redeem for 5 Revives
- SunnySummer - Redeem for 5k Cash
- CommandingOfficer - Redeem for 5 Pushes
- ST0NKS - Redeem for 7.5k Cash
- ALL1ANCE - Redeem for 5 Pushes
- FR0NTM4N - Redeem for 5k Cash
- RLGL - Redeem for 5k Cash
- PrideMonth - Redeem for 5k Cash
- June2023 - Redeem for 5k Cash
- saucyvibe - Redeem for 5 Revives
- WomansDay2023 - Redeem for 2 Pushes
- TUN3 - Redeem for 5k Cash
- CH40SM0D3 - Redeem for 5k Cash
- PewDiePie - You can redeem this code for a PewDiePie Bat Skin
- 1Billion - You can redeem this code for an exclusive Bat Skin
- 700kLikes - You can redeem this code for 3 Pushes
- treat - You can redeem this code for 25 Souls
- Squidoween - You can redeem this code for the Squid Widow skin
- Update - You can redeem this code for 1 Revive
- LikesLikesLikes - You can redeem this code for Cash
- 350kLikes - You can redeem this code for 25 Souls
- RobloxUp - You can redeem this code for 500 Cash
- TonsOfLikes - You can redeem this code for 250 Cash
- RBBattles - You can redeem this code for 250 Cash
- EvenMoreLikes - You can redeem this code for Casual Colors Crate
Inactive codes in Roblox Squid Game
With the arrival of new ones, some of the old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Squid Game. They are:
- 2023 - This code was redeemable for 2023 Skin
- FloodEscape - This code was redeemable for 250 Cash
- 250kEpicness - This code was redeemable for Epic Bat Skin
- 5kFollowers - This code was redeemable for 5 Souls
- 100MillionVisits! - This code was redeemable for the 100m Skin
- 100kMembers? - This code was redeemable for a reward
- ThanksPewDiePie - This code was redeemable for 500 Cash
- LotsOfStuff - This code was redeemable for 500 Cash
- 30kMembers - This code was redeemable for 250 Cash
- LotsOfPlayers - This code was redeemable for 300 Cash
- Marbles - This code was redeemable for 100 Cash
- LotsOfLikes! - This code was redeemable for 250 Cash
- FrontPage! - This code was redeemable for 200 Cash
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Squid Game?
All you have to do is follow the simple steps mentioned below to activate the codes in no time:
- Launch the game
- Press the green CODE button found on the left-hand side of the game screen
- A new code redemption box will be displayed
- Copy any code from the list and paste it into the white [CODE HERE] text box
- Hit the blue Confirm button to claim the rewards instantly!
Avoid making typos and spelling mistakes when entering the codes manually, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.