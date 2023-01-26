Roblox Streaming Simulator Codes for January 2023: Free coins and pets

In Roblox Streaming Simulator, players try to simulate the lives of professional streamers on Twitch and YouTube. They can purchase laptops and start streaming to their captive audience.

As users gain viewership, they can also sell these views for coins, which can then be used to upgrade their streaming equipment, purchase new computers, and even get pets that help increase their streaming ability. The ultimate goal is to become the number one streamer on the leaderboards.

The redemption codes for the Roblox Streaming Simulator can be used to get free pets, money, and other legendary items. The game's developers frequently publish codes that players may use to obtain gifts, rewards, and hidden pets. The full list of all active codes for the online game Streaming Simulator is provided here, along with comprehensive user instructions.

Utilize these Roblox Streaming Simulator codes to get free coins and pets in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Streaming Simulator

The following active functional codes for the Streaming Simulator will provide players with pets and coins that they can use to level up in the game more quickly:

ToadBoiGaming - Use this code to obtain ToadBoiGaming companion pet

- Use this code to obtain ToadBoiGaming companion pet JeffBlox - Use this code to obtain JeffBlox companion pet

- Use this code to obtain JeffBlox companion pet CarbonMeisterPlays - Use this code to obtain Carbon Meister companion pet

- Use this code to obtain Carbon Meister companion pet New - Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins Release - Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins

How to use all active codes in Roblox Streaming Simulator

Following these easy steps will allow players to use all the codes in the Roblox Streaming Simulator:

Simply start the game and click the Twitter icon on the left side of the display.

A new window will open with a text box where you may enter each functional code.

Click "Confirm" to get your gift.

Enjoy your reward

Upon successful completion of the redemption process, players will receive their rewards. It is advisable to double-check the Streaming Simulator codes before pressing the "Enter" button, as they are usually case-sensitive. Players are advised to copy and paste the active codes from the earlier list.

More on Roblox Streaming Simulator

Initially, players must purchase a laptop with their coins. This laptop is the base of your streaming setup and will be the starting point for all other upgrades. Once you have your laptop, you must start streaming to gain viewers. The number of viewers you have will determine how much they can sell the stream for in coins.

With the coins, players can purchase new computers, upgrade their bandwidth, and buy pets. Having a pet can improve the broadcasting process; they can boost viewership and give streamers rewards if they hit certain milestones. Depending on your popularity, you can unlock new worlds to stream to different audiences.

To become the top streamer on the leaderboards, players must be strategic while streaming. They must gain as many viewers as possible and sell their streams for the highest amount of coins. They must also upgrade their streaming equipment and purchase new computers to improve their streaming quality.

