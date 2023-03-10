Roblox Strongman Simulator: How to get the Lightning Aura and Golden Apple

Roblox players can now obtain exclusive Shazam Fury of the Gods items in Strongman Simulator. By completing a series of challenges, players can add the Lightning Aura and Golden Apple items to their in-game inventory.

In Strongman Simulator, players must work to become the strongest character in the game by hitting the gym or boosting their Strength, an in-game resource, by using energy gained from dragging objects. The game features a classic simulator environment where players can strive to improve their character's abilities.

Roblox Strongman Simulator has partnered with the superhero franchise to release special virtual accessories in anticipation of the upcoming Shazam feature. Fans and collectors can scroll down to learn more about these exclusive goodies.

Players can acquire the Lightning Aura and Golden Apple in Roblox Strongman Simulator in a matter of minutes

How to get the Golden Apple in Roblox Strongman Simulator

You are required to drag objects and enter a tug-of-war competition to get the Golden Apple. Additionally, the Golden Apple is only available for a few days, so you are advised to finish the challenge before it's too late.

Follow the simple steps outlined below to get Shazam's Lightning Aura in Strongman Simulator:

Launch Roblox and enter the server.

After respawning on the map, head to the Shazam event section.

You will see the virtual Shazam characters standing near workout equipment.

Start working out if you don't have enough Strength.

Once done, head to the blue items and start dragging them across the finish line.

After gaining some Strength, walk to Kalypso, Hespera, and Anthea and interact with them.

The tug-of-war mini-game will commence. Win it to open the room behind the NPCs.

Walk inside the secret chamber and climb the stairs.

Claim the reward to get the Golden Apple.

To avoid transporting heavy objects, you can drag items one at a time. Weak in-game characters are incapable of dragging the heaviest items, and Hespera's Crown is the heaviest object in the event challenge.

During the tug-of-war, you must produce a power level of 100% to get the best results, and you won't be able to win if you don't have enough Strength. Those who are struggling can simply work out and buff themselves up. The stronger you are, the heavier the objects you can drag.

How to get the Lightning Aura in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Just like the Golden Apple, the Lightning Aura is a limited edition item as well. You can equip the Shazam logo with lightning modifiers as a jacket accessory in the metaverse.

You need the Golden Apple to participate in the Lightning Aura challenge. Follow the simple steps outlined below to acquire the Lightning Aura as soon as possible:

Launch Roblox and enter the server.

Sprint to the Shazam event location.

Start dragging objects across the finish line to earn energy.

Head to the workout machine and start using the energy to boost your Strength.

Once you have finished dragging all the objects, head to the NPCs and interact with them.

This time, you will enter a tug-of-war mini-game with Anthea.

Win the mini-game and enter the secret chamber to claim the Lightning Aura.

Those who have just acquired the Golden Apple must wait for a few minutes before starting the Lightning Aura mission. You can see the timer on the treasure chest inside the secret chamber behind the three NPCs. New players who can't win the mini-game can easily grind and increase their Strength.

