Roblox Super Speed Simulator Codes (August 2023): Free gifts

Roblox's Super Speed Simulator is a click-based game that reimagines speed by taking the players on a heart-pounding trip through a world where every click propels them to an incredible pace. The gameplay revolves around repeatedly clicking the mouse to produce speed, allowing your character to run across the game's vast universe. Players compete against their own clicking prowess in an adrenaline-fueled race.

With the addition of pets to the universe of Super Speed Simulator, a completely new perspective has been introduced. These virtual companions follow Robloxians on their quest, amplifying the effect of each click allowing you to zoom across the terrain at an even faster pace.

For further help, players can redeem the codes listed below to claim free Energy (in-game currency), Pets, and much more.

All active codes for Roblox's Super Speed Simulator

Redeem these codes as soon as possible because they can expire soon.

NEWYEARSEVE2021 - This code can be redeemed for 500 Energy. (New)

CHECKEREDFLAG - This code can be redeemed for 250 Energy.

TOPSPEED - This code can be redeemed for 500 Energy.

1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for a Rebirth.

TOFUU - This code can be redeemed for a Tofuu Pet.

TRENDPLAYZ - This code can be redeemed for a TrendPlayz Pet.

IMPOSTER - This code can be redeemed for an Imposter Pet.

CR1T1C4L - This code can be redeemed for 25 Energy.

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 50 Energy.

All expired codes for Roblox's Super Speed Simulator

These codes have expired. Any future inactive codes will be added to this list.

4KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for 400 Energy.

UPDATE13 - This code could have been redeemed for 130 Energy.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Super Speed Simulator?

Follow the steps below to redeem the above-mentioned codes in Roblox's Super Speed Simulator:

Launch Super Speed Simulator and connect to the server.

Press the Twitter Button , it should be located on the right side of the screen.

, it should be located on the right side of the screen. Now, Enter a working code into the Text Box that pops up.

Enter a working code into the that pops up. Click on the Green Arrow to claim the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Super Speed Simulator working?

If players are having some trouble redeeming a code, they should first check for mistakes because these Roblox codes are highly case-sensitive. The recommended technique is copying and pasting this page's codes into the game. If the code still shows an error, then it has likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Super Speed Simulator?

To find additional codes, follow the game's developer on Twitter and join the Official Super Speed Simulator Discord Server. When an update is released or a milestone is reached, developers usually give out free codes to keep players engaged.

Alternatively, players are welcome to bookmark this page and return to it regularly to remain up to speed on the newest news and changes in the game.

What is Super Speed Simulator all about?

Super Speed Simulator exemplifies the creative possibilities available in the Roblox Metaverse. The game captivates players with its addictive mechanics, strategic depth, and a world ripe for exploration by transforming a single click into a pulse-pounding adventure.

Super Speed Simulator delivers an experience that is as exciting as it is constantly amusing, whether you're a casual player looking for a thrilling distraction or a devoted speedster seeking mastery.

So, in Super Speed Simulator, harness the power of your clicks, gather your pet fleet, and blaze a path of speed like never before!