Roblox Super Strong Simulator Codes for January 2023: Free energy

Roblox Super Strong Simulator brings together the excitement of the game with the challenge of being the strongest player ever. Players can pump iron, upgrade their strength, collect pets, and drag heavy objects to gain energy, which is the currency used to progress in the game.

Players can select their character, and with each having different strengths and weaknesses, they must do so wisely. They can also choose the type of strength they want to focus on. Some of them are physical, mental, and spiritual.

The developers have introduced some brand new codes to overcome tough situations in the game.

Utilize these Roblox Super Strong Simulator codes to get free energy in January 2023

List of Active codes in Roblox Super Strong Simulator

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Super Strong Simulator codes are still active and will provide players with free energy.

push90 - Use this code to obtain 1,200 Energy

- Use this code to obtain 1,200 Energy 60weights - Use this code to obtain 800 Energy

- Use this code to obtain 800 Energy strong50 - Use this code to obtain 700 Energy

- Use this code to obtain 700 Energy energy30 - Use this code to obtain 450 Energy

- Use this code to obtain 450 Energy lifting20k - Use this code to obtain 250 Energy

- Use this code to obtain 250 Energy freecode - Use this code to obtain 250 Energy

People are encouraged to use the codes as soon as possible because they might not function for very long and expire without warning.

Inactive codes in Roblox Super Strong Simulator

To the player's great relief, as of January 2023, there aren't any inactive codes in Roblox Super Strong Simulator. Players are recommended to use all of the active codes of Super Strong Simulator right away before they expire.

How to use all the active codes in Super Strong Simulator

Players may easily redeem Roblox Super Strong Simulator codes by carrying out the simple actions mentioned below:

Look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen.

When you click on it, the window for redeeming the code will appear.

Copy a code from the above list and enter it in the box.

Select Redeem to get your gift.

Enjoy your reward.

Players will immediately receive their free energy after redeeming the Super Strong Simulator codes. However, some codes are case-sensitive. One must double-check them before hitting the enter key.

The codes from the aforementioned list should be copied and pasted into the redemption process.

More about Super Strong Simulator

Players can start to upgrade their strength once a character is chosen. To do this, they will need to pump iron and do various activities like running, jumping, and lifting.

They can also collect special pets, giving them an edge in the game. They can be used to level up faster, as well as provide bonuses such as extra energy and strength.

Players must also drag heavy objects around the map to gain energy. This can then be used to upgrade their strength and progress in the game.

They will face tougher challenges as they move forward in the game and will need more energy to complete them. The codes will help players in this regard, and they can progress faster.

