Roblox Survive the Killer codes (July 2023): Free knife 

The Roblox metaverse has many titles based on famous franchises and anime. Survive the Killer is one such game based on the iconic Friday the 13th franchise.

In Survive the Killer, players enter a game as part of a group of innocents or a lone killer, and the latter is required to eliminate the former to win. On the other hand, the innocents must outplay the killer and survive until the timer ends to triumph. This Roblox survival-horror experience has an impressive 1.6 billion visits on the platform.

You can redeem the codes featured in this article to get exclusive knives that you can use if you're selected as the killer. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the promo codes.

Active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Unfortunately, there is only one active code as of this month. There is a silver lining to this, as the developers issue codes on a regular basis.

OOPSIES - You can redeem this code for Oopsie Daisies (knife)

You are highly advised to redeem the active code quickly, as it will expire very soon. Instead of purchasing knives using in-game resources, you can wait for the latest codes to acquire free skins.

Inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

These codes can no longer be redeemed in the game:

HEARTBREAKER - This code was redeemable for the Hollow Heat Weapon and Heartbreaker title

- This code was redeemable for the Hollow Heat Weapon and Heartbreaker title NEWYEARGRIND - This code was redeemable for a one hour XP Boost

- This code was redeemable for a one hour XP Boost SNOWMAN - This code was redeemable for the Minty Hook weapon

- This code was redeemable for the Minty Hook weapon omgfinally - This code was redeemable for 100 Gems

- This code was redeemable for 100 Gems BOO - This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife DESYNC - This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife

- This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife LUCKY2022 - This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer

- This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer CUPID2022 - This code was redeemable for a free knife

- This code was redeemable for a free knife STK2YEARS - This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer

- This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer SANTA - This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer

- This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer

- This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer 900M - This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer HALLOWVEMBER - This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife

- This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife 800M - This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer jumpbug - This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife 700M - This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer PRIDE - This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife LUCKY2021 - This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife

- This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife Heartbreaker Knife - This code was redeemable for cupid2021

- This code was redeemable for cupid2021 LUCKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife

- This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife FRIDAY13 - This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger

- This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger 10M - This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife

- This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife CUPID - This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife

- This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife SPOOKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife

- This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife

- This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife FULLMOON - This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains

- This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains CHEESE - This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper

- This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper SAWBLADE - This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife

- This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife WhatsTheCode - This code was redeemable for 300k Knife

- This code was redeemable for 300k Knife ThatsALotOfVisits - This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife

- This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife DEVIOUS - This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger

- This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger KILLERCRAZE - This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP

- This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP CHUCKY - This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife

- This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife SPOON - This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife

- This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife MASHEDPOTATOES - This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife

- This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife TRADINGWHEN - This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife

- This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife CRATESSOON - This code was redeemable for Patched Knife

- This code was redeemable for Patched Knife TEST - This code was redeemable for Test Knife

- This code was redeemable for Test Knife 5MILLION - This code was redeemable for 100 Coins and 50 XP

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Just follow the steps mentioned below to activate the Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Launch Roblox and connect to the server.

Locate the NPC named Cody on the map (you can see the Twitter logo on top of his head).

Press the interact button near Cody to open the code box interface titled CODES.

Copy and paste the active code into the ENTER CODE HERE text box.

Select the black Redeem button to activate the Roblox code instantly.

You will find the newly obtained Oopsie Daisies knife in your in-game inventory.

Poll : 0 votes