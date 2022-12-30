Roblox Tapping Legends X codes (January 2023): Freebies

Roblox Tapping Legends X is an exciting and innovative clicking game that has been gaining popularity among players of all ages. It is centered around the idea of who can earn the most taps or points through the continuous clicking of the mouse. The game was released on February 6, 2022, by a group called Shiny Star Games and has already gained 53.7 million visits.

In Roblox Tapping Legends X, the player starts off with a basic character and a few upgrades. As they progress, they can unlock more areas to gain additional world boosts and access to better pets. With each milestone, Robloxians will earn rubies that can be used to purchase permanent upgrades, such as better tapping speeds and additional bonuses.

There are several different codes available to players that can be utilized to earn vials and taps in the game. One can purchase items, improve their character, and even engage in monster combat with the help of freebies. To use any of the codes that are still valid as of January 2023, see the list below.

Utilize Roblox Tapping Legends X codes to get free vials and boosts in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Here is a complete list of all active Roblox Tapping Legends X codes that are awarding tons of free items right now. Users are advised to utilize these as quickly as possible because they may expire:

hundredthousandbigthanks - Use this code to obtain 9x Tap Vials, 9x Damage Vials, 10x Luck Vials, and 9x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 9x Tap Vials, 9x Damage Vials, 10x Luck Vials, and 9x Rebirth Vials. lab - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. retro - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. toy - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. fantasy - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. 2mgroupmembers - Use this code to obtain several vials.

- Use this code to obtain several vials. magic - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. 90kvialsty - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. summer - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. fixes4 - Use this code to obtain Tap, Damage, Luck, and Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain Tap, Damage, Luck, and Rebirth Vials. candy - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. swamp - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. 80knicevials - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. 4thjulysteampunk - Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials. fixes5 - Use this code to obtain 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials.

- Use this code to obtain 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials. steampunk - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 70kepic - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. sorryfix - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. tech - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 65kthanks - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 25m - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 50ksuscode - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. hell - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 15m - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. fixes3 - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 40kreallyhotcode - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. heaven - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 30kcoolcode - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 1mgroupmembers - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. rainbow - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. firsthunt - Use this code to obtain free luck vial.

- Use this code to obtain free luck vial. bigpoostpack - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. bridgey10th - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 10klikesthankyou! - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. easterluck - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. eggluck5th - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. sneakysign8th - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. carrot3rd - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 6thpetindex - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. rewardchest7th - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 2ndhunt - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 1klikes - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 2.5klikes - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 5klikes - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. fixes1 - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. fixes2 - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. gravycatman - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. release - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. roksek - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. russo - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. toadboi - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

- Use this code to obtain several Boosts. update1 - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

List of inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

A list of all invalid codes for the Roblox game is provided below.

10m - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

Use this code to obtain several Boosts. galaxy - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

Use this code to obtain several Boosts. 20klikesforvials - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

Use this code to obtain several Boosts. mines - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

Use this code to obtain several Boosts. rubysign4th - Use this code to obtain several Boosts.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Players must carry out the following actions to redeem all of the active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X:

Launch Roblox gaming application on the preferred device.

Start Roblox Tapping Legends X and wait for the game to load.

Check for Shopping Cart Logo on the side of the screen.

Clicking it should open up the Window.

At the top of the Menu, there should be a Codes Textbox where you can redeem your code.

After that, copy one of the codes above, put them through that window, and claim your reward.

After pressing the redeem button, players will get their goodies right away. To prevent typos, it is advisable to copy and paste the active codes.

