Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox: Free Skin (November 2022)

Uglypoe, a verified developer on Roblox, created Roblox Monsters of Etheria on January 18, 2012. The game has received 113.6 million visits from players so far and 189 thousand likes. Since the game is so simple, it is open to players of all ages and is the ultimate stop for all Pokémon fans.

This is probably the oldest Pokémon game on the platform. Players get to travel around and collect monsters called Etherians and train them. These monsters fight in battles, making their players the best. For now, the game has one active code for a unique skin. However, developers keep publishing more codes for other rewards. Keep checking their Twitter handles for updates.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Active codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Here are the active codes in the game:

sub2TheConfidentDiamond - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Tarabi Confident skin

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

Adcrates - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a multi-crate

Adcredits - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 credits

CodeFix2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a multi crate

CodeWeekFeb2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates

DayFourRiches2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Coins

DayThreeTreasure2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates

DayTwoSwag2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Creation crates

FinalFortune2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 multi crates

GetSpooked2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Jardrix

Halloween2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Braybug

HAPPYBDAY2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free skin

HappyEaster2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates

HappyHolidays2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1000 credits

Harvest2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 free multi crates

HolidaySeason2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits

LunarNewYear2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive YOTOx Braybug in Monsters of Etheria

MidMarch2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 multi crates

NewYearNewMe2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits

SpookySeason2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits for free

SummerFun2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits for free

Sunshine2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Sunshine Elekityaaaa

TrickOrTreat2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Vacrunch

TwoTwo2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates

TWOYEARS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits and the Oinkoin Etherian

UglyNotSoPoe - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 30 Self crates

Valentines2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gentle Dolladoodle skin

VeryScary2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Tarabi

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and enter the Roleplay portal.

In the menu list, look for Explorer.

Look around for the red building called General Shoppe and get in.

Copy and paste an active code and hit enter.

That's the end of the process. If the code does not go through, players should restart the game and try again.

