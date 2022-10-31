Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox: Free Skin (November 2022)

Uglypoe, a verified developer on Roblox, created Roblox Monsters of Etheria on January 18, 2012. The game has received 113.6 million visits from players so far and 189 thousand likes. Since the game is so simple, it is open to players of all ages and is the ultimate stop for all Pokémon fans.
This is probably the oldest Pokémon game on the platform. Players get to travel around and collect monsters called Etherians and train them. These monsters fight in battles, making their players the best. For now, the game has one active code for a unique skin. However, developers keep publishing more codes for other rewards. Keep checking their Twitter handles for updates.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
Active codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
Here are the active codes in the game:
- sub2TheConfidentDiamond - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Tarabi Confident skin
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- Adcrates - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a multi-crate
- Adcredits - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 credits
- CodeFix2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a multi crate
- CodeWeekFeb2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates
- DayFourRiches2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Coins
- DayThreeTreasure2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates
- DayTwoSwag2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Creation crates
- FinalFortune2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 multi crates
- GetSpooked2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Jardrix
- Halloween2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Braybug
- HAPPYBDAY2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free skin
- HappyEaster2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates
- HappyHolidays2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1000 credits
- Harvest2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 free multi crates
- HolidaySeason2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits
- LunarNewYear2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive YOTOx Braybug in Monsters of Etheria
- MidMarch2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 multi crates
- NewYearNewMe2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits
- SpookySeason2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits for free
- SummerFun2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits for free
- Sunshine2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a Sunshine Elekityaaaa
- TrickOrTreat2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Vacrunch
- TwoTwo2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2 multi crates
- TWOYEARS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 credits and the Oinkoin Etherian
- UglyNotSoPoe - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 30 Self crates
- Valentines2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gentle Dolladoodle skin
- VeryScary2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive creepy Tarabi
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and enter the Roleplay portal.
- In the menu list, look for Explorer.
- Look around for the red building called General Shoppe and get in.
- Copy and paste an active code and hit enter.
That's the end of the process. If the code does not go through, players should restart the game and try again.