Roblox The Classic: Adopt Me Guide

Adopt Me is a Roblox title in which Robloxians can play the role of a baby and get adopted by a willful parent and grow together as a family or you can start your own by either adopting a baby or a pet. Multiple games have been featured in Roblox's newest exclusive event The Classic and Adopt Me is one of them. In the game, there is a special themed quest that when completed can grant them free rewards.

This guide focuses on The Classic event's quests in Adopt Me and simplifies all of its aspects, rewards, and acquisition process. It aims to make it easier for new players to understand and participate in this server-wide exclusive event.

The Classic event in Adopt Me: Everything you need to know

Screenshot of The Classic event quest notification in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the quest and its rewards

Screenshot of Nooburt and his location in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Once the players load into the game, they will be shown a pop-up that briefs them about The Classic event's quest and how to begin their journey to unlock cool badges and earn currencies like RoCoins that can be used to purchase cosmetic and customization items in Adopt Me and Tix which are mainly used to purchase items from The Classic Hub on Roblox.

As shown in the image above, Robloxians must make their way over to the Adoption Island and find Nooburt or they can simply click on the Navigate button on the pop-up notification that appears earlier.

After players have located Nooburt, they must interact with him by pressing E when standing near him to initiate a conversation and be rewarded a Newborn Classic Teapot Pet.

How to complete The Classic event quest in Adopt Me?

The Classic event quest description in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

The quest essentially entails the players finding Tix that are scattered all across the Adoption Island and leveling up their Classic Teapot Pet by completing chores with it to earn RoCoins and other free resources. After leveling up the Classic Teapot Pet from its Newborn stage to the Adult stage will earn players RoCoins, which can then be used to unlock resources, pet eggs, and other free rewards.

The Classic Teapot pet in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

The collected Tix currency will automatically be added to their Roblox inventory and it can then be spent in the in-game shop in The Classic Hub to unlock cool new cosmetics and other exclusive freebies.

FAQs on Roblox The Classic

How long does Roblox The Classic event last?

The Classic event in Roblox starts on May 23, 2024, and ends on May 28, 2024, lasting a total of five days.

What is the difference between Tix and Tokens in Roblox The Classic event?

Tix is mainly used to purchase event-exclusive rewards from The Classic Hub, while Tokens are quest rewards that can be used to get customization items for your Roblox avatar from the same hub as well.

How many games are featured in Roblox The Classic event?

The Classic event in Roblox features a total of 15 classic Roblox titles and covers various genres including shooters, tower defense titles, and simulators.

