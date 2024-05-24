Roblox The Classic: Blade Ball Guide

Blade Ball is a Roblox title in which Robloxians must repeatedly dodge a ball that progressively gets faster all while trying to eliminate their enemy by timing their strikes appropriately. Recently, the game has been featured in Roblox's exclusive event "The Classic". In it, players must complete certain tasks and collect various items to obtain an exclusive badge and extensive free rewards.

This guide focuses on The Classic event's quests in Blade Ball and simplifies all of its aspects, rewards, and acquisition process. It aims to make it easier for new players to understand and participate in this server-wide exclusive event.

The Classic event in Blade Ball: Everything you need to know

Screenshot of the free and exclusive daily rewards in Blade Ball The Classic event (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the quest and its rewards

Once the players load into the game, they will be spawned in the in-game waiting lobby. Now, they must locate The Classic event NPC there, and check out the quests they must complete to gain XP, which will then unlock a themed-in-game currency called Bloxy Cola and various freebies.

Screenshot of the quests in The Classic event in Blade Ball (Image via Roblox)

Here, they will also find the 1x1x1x1 boss who can be summoned after playing five rounds. Defeat this boss to obtain The Classic Badge and other rewards in Blade Ball.

In this window, Robloxians can find multiple things including but not limited to quests that they must complete to gain XP, daily rewards (both free and exclusive), and the in-game shop where they can redeem free rewards. Additionally, they can track their unlocked badges and achievements, as well as see upcoming ones.

Recommended: Things to know about the Roblox The Classic event

How to complete The Classic event quest in Blade Ball?

The Tix and Milestone badges in Blade Ball The Classic event (Image via Roblox)

The quests essentially entail completing mostly straightforward and some difficult mini-quests. The quests may include but won't be limited to collecting Tix tokens in the game, playing for a certain amount of rounds, and eliminating other Blade-wielding Robloxians.

After completing these missions, the players will earn XP, which will then unlock milestones and free rewards, and those milestones will eventually reward them with the Milestone Badge or Tix Badge.

The Bloxy Cola earned from these quests can be spent in the in-game shop to unlock cool new emotes, swords, effects, and other cosmetics. Whereas, the collected Tix tokens and badges will come in handy when redeeming a freebie from The Classic Hub.

The limited-time items in the in-game shop in Blade Ball The Classic event (Image via Roblox)

Also Check: 5 best abilities in Roblox Blade Ball

FAQs on Roblox The Classic

How long does Roblox The Classic event last?

The Classic event in Roblox starts on May 23, 2024, and ends on May 28, 2024, lasting a total of five days.

What is the difference between Tix and Tokens in Roblox The Classic event?

Tix is mainly used to purchase event-exclusive rewards from The Classic Hub, while Tokens are quest rewards that can be used to get customization items for your Roblox avatar from the same hub as well.

How many games are featured in Roblox The Classic event?

The Classic event in Roblox features a total of 15 classic Roblox titles and covers various genres including shooters, tower defense titles, and simulators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback