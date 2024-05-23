Roblox The Classic: Dress To Impress Guide

Dress To Impress is an incredibly popular title and Roblox The Classic event has thrust several iconic and classic items back into the spotlight. For as long as the event lasts, players can participate in the game and earn various rewards. Robox has also added some exciting challenges unique to each game which allow participants to hop around and experience all the fun.

This article will offer a guide on how to explore the new event in Dress To Impress and collect all the Tix and Tokens.

How to start Roblox The Classic Dress To Impress event?

One can join the experience through the main hub portal (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

There are two ways to start Dress To Impress during the ongoing Roblox The Classic event. First, players can simply search for the game through the Discover tab. Second, they can load The Classic experience and look for Dress To Impress's portal. Jumping inside will lead you to the game.

How to get all 10 Dress to Impress Group "Collected Tix" awards?

The hidden Tix is inside this column (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Collecting the Tix reward in the game is quite easy to obtain. Most of the items are scattered across the small area and can be found by roaming around. However, most players will struggle to find the last one. This "Collect Tix" reward is well hidden inside the column that has a basketball. So, all you need to do is walk into the column and collect the reward inside.

How to collect all 5 Dress To Impress Group "Collected Token" awards?

Players need to go through an obby course to obtain the Tokens (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Before collecting the tokens, you must amass all 10 Tix. From thereon, the portal in the lobby area will allow you to pass through a huge obby. The goal is to maneuver through the obstacles carefully. Various traps across the obby will kill you instantly, so going slow is the best way to win.

While going above, keep an eye out for blue circular items with the word "R" in the middle. These are the Dress to Impress Tokens which will allow you to purchase various things in the shop.

Tips and tricks to collect all the Tix and Tokens in the game?

Following some tips and tricks can make the obby course slightly easier (Image via YouTube/callmehhaley)

There are some simple tips and tricks that can be followed to collect all the Tix and Tokens in Dress To Impress during the ongoing Roblox The Classic event.

The Tix are spread across the area and can be found in front of posters or other visible locations.

One of them is hidden inside the column with the basketball.

Be careful on the obby course and look out for the red kill switches. You will die instantly as you touch them.

As you move forward, make sure to go through the weird marking area. This is the checkpoint and you will spawn at the latest checkpoint upon death.

Some of the Tokens are hidden in obscure locations. So, make sure to explore the whole obby course.

FAQs about the Roblox Classic event

When will the event end?

According to Roblox, the Classic Event will end on May 28, 2024.

What is the use of Tix and Tokens?

One can purchase several things in The Classic hub shop using the Tix and Tokens.

Are both Tix and Tokens the same?

No, Tix are hidden across various experiences whereas the Tokens are part of the experiences and their challenges.

Can you play The Classic event on any platform?

Yes, The Classic event can be played on any platform including mobile, PC, consoles, and VR. However, some of the experiences might be device-specific.

