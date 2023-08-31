Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (September 2023): Free Gems and Points 

Roblox The Presentation Experience is a role-playing game where players must give successful in-game presentations while avoiding disruptions from other gamers. Furthermore, they can engage in a variety of RP storylines to spice up the gameplay. Players will earn Points (in-game resources) after every social interaction and presentation.
Gamers can spend Robux to purchase unique actions and interactive character emojis. Additionally, they can consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article to claim free Gems and Points. This way, new players can avoid grinding for hours to earn in-game money. Veterans, on the other hand, can enhance their virtual coffers through these codes.
Active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Redeem these Roblox codes with haste, as they may get invalid at any time.
- OMG350KLIKES - 100 Points and 12 Gems
- unexpected - 15 Gems
- 200MVISITS! - 100 Points
- maxwellgood - 20 Gems
- manfacepooper - 5x Points boost for 10 minutes
- fartyreward - 100 Points
- CHRISTMASGIFT - Free in-game reward
- minimalgamespro - Free Gems or Points
- UwU - Free Gems or Points
- Hallway - Free Gems or Points
- pencil - Free Gems or Points
- 100MVISITS - Free Gems or Points
- MILLIONMEMBERS! - Free Gems or Points
- 800KFAVORITES - Free Gems or Points
- 900KMEMBERS - Free Gems or Points
- therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher - Free Gems or Points
- nootnoot - Redeem code for free rewards
- 200KLIKES - Redeem code for 200 Points and 20 Gems
- funnybackrooms - Redeem code for five Gems
- bababooeypoints - Redeem code for free rewards
- egg - Redeem code for 50 Points
- 700kmembers - Redeem code for free rewards
- 180klikes - Redeem code for 10 Gems
- 660kfavorites - Redeem code for free rewards
- 175klikes - Redeem code for 10 Gems and 5x Points boost for five minutes
- Megaboost - Redeem code for a 5x Points boost for one minute
- anfisanova - Redeem code for 25 Points
- Minimalgamespro - Redeem code for 25 Points
- 5gems - Redeem code for five Gems
- update - Redeem code for 20 Gems
- 600kmembers - Redeem code for free Points
- takenotes - Redeem code for free Points
- emotionaldamage - Redeem code for 80 Points
- Poop - Redeem code for 100 Points
- toilet - Redeem code for 50 Points
- itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower - Redeem code for 150 Points
- helicopter - Redeem code for 50 Points
- RAT - Redeem code for 25 Points
- code - Redeem code for 15 Points
- 10points - Redeem code for 10 Points
- teachermadcuzbad - Redeem code for 200 Points
- NikkoCoder - Redeem code for 50 Points
- bookworm - Redeem code for 80 Points
- azureoptix - Redeem code for 25 Points
Inactive codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Several old codes have expired over the past few updates. You can expect new codes in the forthcoming patchwork, events, and collaborations.
- push-ups - Redeem code for 100 Points
- easter - Redeem code for free rewards
- minibonus - Redeem code for free rewards
- aprilfools - Redeem code for 150 Points
- jennahacker - Redeem code for 100 Points
- lava - Redeem code for 50 Points
- chugjug - Redeem code for 100 Points
- 500Kmembers - Redeem code for 500 Points
- 150KLIKES - Redeem code for Free Points
- Cringe - Redeem code for 25 Points
- Sheesh - Redeem code for 30 Points
- 220kmembers - Redeem code for 80 Points
- 210kmembers - Redeem code for Free Points
- 100klikes - Redeem code for 10x Points for 10 minutes
- santaclaus - Redeem code for 50 Points
- Christmas - Redeem code for 250 Points
- beatbox - Redeem code for 30 Points
- 160kmembers - Redeem code for 100 Points
- sus - Redeem code for 30 Points
- 140kmembers - Redeem code for 120 points
- intensesilence - Redeem code for 50 points
- 80klikes - Redeem code for 50 Points
- 75klikes - Redeem code for 150 Points
- 20mvisits - Redeem code for 200 Points
How to redeem the codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Follow the steps listed below to activate the Roblox codes within a few minutes:
- Launch the Roblox game and connect to the server.
- Hit the gear logo option near the shopping cart icon found on your screen's top-left corner
- A black-themed UI, named Settings, will pop up.
- Hit the blue-colored Codes button to open the code box; a new dialog box titled Codes will appear now.
- Copy any active code from the list provided earlier and paste it into the Code text box
- Select the blue Redeem button to redeem the code.
The newly obtained rewards will be added to your Roblox The Presentation Experience inventory.