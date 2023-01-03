Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (January 2023): Free Gems and Points

Roblox The Presentation Experience provides players with a fun RP experience that's set in high school. Gamers are tasked with earning a significant amount of Points (in-game resources) by conducting presentations in a classroom.

Furthermore, other students can interrupt any ongoing presentation by engaging in a variety of different activitites. To have a successful presentation, players must spend Points on the students disturbing their presentation. This is when they should consider taking advantage of the free codes featured in this article.

By redeeming these codes, they will receive free Points and Gems that can be used to enhance their gameplay experience, and is especially useful for new players on the server. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about these codes.

Active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

Listed below are the active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience:

CHRISTMASGIFT —Redeem this code for 39 Gems (New)

—Redeem this code for 39 Gems minimalgamespro —Redeem this code for 25 Points

—Redeem this code for 25 Points UwU —Redeem this code for 20 Gems

—Redeem this code for 20 Gems Hallway —Redeem this code for 10 Gems

—Redeem this code for 10 Gems pencil —Redeem this code for100 Points

—Redeem this code for100 Points 100MVISITS —Redeem this code for15 Gems

—Redeem this code for15 Gems MILLIONMEMBERS! —Redeem this code for 10 Gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP

—Redeem this code for 10 Gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher —Redeem this code for 10 Gems (Just copy and paste this code to avoid confusion)

—Redeem this code for 10 Gems (Just copy and paste this code to avoid confusion) nootnoot —Redeem this code for 75 Points

—Redeem this code for 75 Points anfisanova —Redeem this code for 25 Points

—Redeem this code for 25 Points Megaboost —Redeem this code for 5x Points for mone minute

—Redeem this code for 5x Points for mone minute 5gems —Redeem this code for 5 Gems

—Redeem this code for 5 Gems toilet —Redeem this code for 50 points

—Redeem this code for 50 points itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower —Redeem this code for 150 Points

—Redeem this code for 150 Points poop - Redeem this code for 100 Points

- Redeem this code for 100 Points NikkoCoder -Redeem this code for 50 Points

-Redeem this code for 50 Points bookworm - Redeem this code for 80 Points

- Redeem this code for 80 Points code - Redeem this code for15 Points

- Redeem this code for15 Points RAT -Redeem this code for 25 Points

-Redeem this code for 25 Points Teachermadcuzbad - Redeem this code for 200 Points

Players are advised to redeem all of the older codes with haste as they may expire very soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

Unfortunately, a handful of codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience are currently inactive. However, the developers regularly publish active codes to the community and players should also look out for fresh codes during special in-game events and patch updates.

bababooeypoints —This code was redeemed for 50 Points

—This code was redeemed for 50 Points 180klikes —This code was redeemed for 10 Gems

—This code was redeemed for 10 Gems Easter —This code was redeemed for 8 Gems

—This code was redeemed for 8 Gems 700kmembers —This code was redeemed for 10 Gems and a 1 minute 5x Points Boost

—This code was redeemed for 10 Gems and a 1 minute 5x Points Boost 600kmembers —This code was redeemed for 5 minutes of 2x Boost

—This code was redeemed for 5 minutes of 2x Boost 175klikes —This code was redeemed for 10 Gems and 10x Point Boost

—This code was redeemed for 10 Gems and 10x Point Boost 150KLIKES —This code was redeemed for 5 Gems and 5x Point boost

—This code was redeemed for 5 Gems and 5x Point boost beatbox —This code was redeemed for 30 Points

—This code was redeemed for 30 Points sus—This code was redeemed for 30 Points

How to redeem active codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

The process of redeeming codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience is fairly simple. All they have to do is follow the steps outlined below to redeem the game's active codes:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Once you're inside the game's server, select the gear logo icon located on the top left corner of the screen (you can find it right next to the shopping cart logo)

A new black-themed UI, titled "Settings," will pop up

Now, click on the blue 'Codes' button to open the code redemption box

A new interface, titled 'Codes,' will appear

Copy any active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says 'Code'

Hit the blue-colored 'Redeem' buttton to claim that code's reward

Poll : 0 votes