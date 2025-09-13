Roblox The Takeover: All challenges and rewards

Roblox The Takeover event is in full swing, with dozens of challenges to complete, Cred to earn, and rewards to claim. Tagtown, the event hub, is divided into four Districts, each of which features 12 games for a total of 48 experiences. You can complete up to four challenges in every title to earn the special Takeover-themed badges and have a chance to claim an area for your Crew.

Ad

Work with your Crew members and take hold of as much ground in Tagtown as possible for exclusive rewards and be crowned the winners of The Takeover.

List of all challenges in Roblox The Takeover

12 games are featured in each District (Image via Roblox)

The challenges featured in each title are labelled Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, which indicate the difficulty level of the associated mission. These difficulty levels also determine the amount of Solo Cred you earn upon completion, along with a game-specific event-themed badge. Note that not every game has an Extreme difficulty challenge, so you will only have to clear the three other tasks to acquire the associated rewards.

Ad

Trending

Below, you’ll find a table with a comprehensive list of all experiences featured in The Takeover, along with their respective challenges. We’ve segregated them based on which Tagtown District they are located in for ease of finding them.

District Game Challenges Adrenaline Heights Arsenal Noob: Eliminate five enemies without dying. Pro: Get three headshots without dying. Master: Win a round as number 1. Extreme: N/A Weird Gun Game Noob: Get 30 kills with a weapon made of M16 core and AKM barrel. Pro: Win two matches. Master: Get 10 headshots with a weapon made from three or more different weapons. Extreme: Get a 10-kill streak with a weapon made from six different weapons. Tower Defense Simulator Noob: Clear the first challenge level. Pro: Clear the second challenge level. Master: Clear the third challenge level. Extreme: Take on the final challenge with difficulty modifiers. Tower Defense X Noob: Pass wave 7. Pro: Defeat Captain Slime. Master: Defeat Slime King. Extreme: Defeat Slime King in Nightmare mode. SpongeBob Tower Defense Noob: Survive 25 waves. Pro: Endure 50 waves. Master: Overcome 50 tough waves. Extreme: Conquer 50 brutal waves. Natural Disaster Survival Noob: Survive two rounds. Pro: Spray 20 surfaces that last the round. Master: Spray tag signs and evade 12 cops. Extreme: Evade cops three rounds in a row. The Survival Game Noob: Survive three rounds in the arena and defeat the Orc Warboss. Pro: Defeat the entire arena on Hard mode. Master: Survive all eight rounds in the arena and defeat Cthulhu and the Kraken. Extreme: Defeat the entire arena while being hunted. something evil will happen Noob: Acquire 10 hats. Pro: Tag over 25 enemy graffiti. Master: Survive until difficulty 8. Extreme: Defeat the Doomspire. DOORS Noob: Get 500 Points in a battle mode. Pro: Get 1,000 Points and eliminate a player in a battle mode round. Master: Eliminate three players in a battle mode. Extreme: Win 1st place without hiding in a battle mode round. World // Zero Noob: Clear the event dungeon. Pro: Clear the event dungeon on Challenge mode. Master: Clear the event dungeon on Nightmare mode. Extreme: Clear the event dungeon on Ludicious mode. Pressure Noob: Complete the first area by killing all Revenants. Pro: Defeat all Revenants in the second area. Master: Clear all Revenants from the third area. Extreme: Eliminate all Revenants in the fourth area. Build a Golem Army Noob: Defeat 75 Golems with any weapon. Pro: Defeat 15 Golems and five players with any weapon. Master: Raid another player’s base and defeat 10 Golems. Extreme: N/A Artist Alley How to Train Your Dragon Noob: Fly your dragon through 150 Checkpoint Rings. Pro: Clear all flight challenge maps. Master: Defeat the Red Death boss. Extreme: N/A Work at a Pizza Place Noob: Quickly speed through the town to deliver orders. Pro: Deliver pizzas to aliens. Master: Use water in the lava floor to create Obsidian. Extreme: Defeat c00lkidd. Ultimate Mining Tycoon Noob: Mine Ore and Gems for 100 seconds. Pro: Sell Chalk or Chalk-made items 25 times. Master: Sell 10 Spray Cans for profit. Extreme: Sell six spray cans of different colors. Build an Island Noob: Collect red paint to fill the bucket on event island. Pro: Collect yellow paint to fill the bucket on event island. Master: Collect blue paint to fill the bucket on event island. Extreme: N/A Fisch Noob: Catch 15 fish using the default Flimsy Rod. Pro: Catch 40 fish with the Experimental Rod. Master: Complete 50 perfect catches with the Experimental Rod. Extreme: Use 60 normal Bait. Regretevator Noob: Survive five floors. Pro: Defeat two players. Master: Emote after eliminating a player three times. Extreme: Win a match without healing. Dungeon Heroes Noob: Finish the Easy dungeon. Pro: Finish the Medium dungeon. Master: Finish the Hard dungeon. Extreme: Finish the Ludicrious challenge. Plane Crazy Noob: Use the boat to complete two Ocean Ring laps in Time Trial. Pro: Fly through Sky Rings for two laps with a boat. Master: Complete two laps through Ground Rings in a boat. Extreme: N/A Build with Friends Noob: Build and copy the Duck within 10 minutes. Pro: Build the second Lighthouse within 15 minutes. Master: Complete Happy Home of Robloxian within 35 minutes. Extreme: Build and copy the Tree model in 30 minutes. Capybara Evolution Noob: Team up and clear a dungeon. Pro: Team up and clear a more challenging dungeon. Master: Team up and clear a long and even more challenging dungeon. Extreme: N/A Carry an Egg Noob: Solve the Forest Puzzle. Pro: Make it out of the cave in the Forest. Master: Reach the middle of the Desert. Extreme: Get to the cave in Magma. Redcliff City RP Noob: Pick up and deliver to locations around downtown. Pro: Drive all over the city to collect all Graffiti. Master: Pick up and deliver to locations in Redcliff City. Extreme: N/A Competition Park Tower of Hell Noob: Get and use the Red Spray Paint Can to tag your name. Pro: Get and use the Blue Spray Paint Can to tag your name. Master: Get and use the Green Spray Paint Can to tag your name. Extreme: N/A Barry’s Prison Run Noob: Collect five Donuts. Pro: Use the Sword to defeat Barry the Knight. Master: Clear the game within 12 minutes. Extreme: Clear the game within 10 minutes without taking any damage. Dead Rails Noob: Survive one night. Pro: Travel 10 kilometers. Master: Use a Shovel to defeat 15 zombies. Extreme: Finish the game. Pixel Blade Noob: Reach the fifth wave in Raid mode. Pro: Defeat the miniboss in the 10th wave. Master: Reach the 20th wave and defeat the miniboss. Extreme: Clear the 30th wave. Musical Chairs Noob: Finish two rounds with eight or more players. Pro: Secure a spot in the top three in three different matches with eight or more players. Master: Defeat the boss in Normal mode. Extreme: Defeat the boss in Nightmare mode. Slap Battles Noob: Cover 35k studs in your own point. Pro: Win two games of Splat Battles. Master: Become the Splat Battles champion. Extreme: N/A Untitled boxing game Noob: Hit an opponent with an Ultimate move. Pro: Land five knockdowns. Master: Get a perfect win. Extreme: Win all three matches from Coach Bringus’ past. Murderers VS Sheriffs Noob: Win a match with a gun kill, a knife kill, and a knife throw kill. Pro: Become the MVP in a group match. Master: Win two group matches in a row. Extreme: N/A Tennis: Zero Noob: Get 50 Rally hits in the Splash Court. Pro: Use Flow three times in Splash Court. Master: Paint a total of 250% in Splash Court. Extreme: Win three matches in Splash Court. BOOMSTICK! Football Noob: Tackle five opponents. Pro: Run 5,000 yards or 25 yards with a ball in a single game. Master: Tackle a ball carrier twice in a single game. Extreme: Score a touchdown or a field goal. Super League Soccer Noob: Get the ball five times. Pro: Perform five assists. Master: Score two goals. Extreme: Land five Bicycle Kicks. Superstar Racers Noob: Get 75 Gems. Pro: Clear any map. Master: Clear the three lobby time trials within the specified times. Extreme: Clear a second lap. Strat University Horse Life Noob: Tame 20 Horses of any species. Pro: Finish the Training Course 12 times. Master: Tame six unique Horse species. Extreme: Bond with your Horses 10 times. Bayside High School Noob: Complete the Food Fight target practice. Pro: Paint 10,000 tiles in Food Fight Turf Wars. Master: Spend 15 minutes as the King of the Hill in a Food Fight. Extreme: Deal 20,000 damage during the Food Fight boss battle. My Little Pony RP Noob: Vote on five players’ outfits in Fashion Show. Pro: Receive 15 votes from other players in Fashion Show. Master: Win five Fashion Shows. Extreme: N/A Creatures of Sonaria Noob: Consume 80 Food or Water. Pro: Bite 16 different Creatures or NPCs. Master: Fully complete the Verdant Warden Shrine. Extreme: N/A Dress to Impress Noob: Play a round from start to finish. Pro: Place on the podium once. Master: Place on the podium twice in a row. Extreme: Place on the podium but start your outfit when there is 30 seconds left on the timer or by only using clothing that no one else is wearing. My Fishing Pier Noob: Use Graffiti at the event area to get the Zap bait. Pro: Use Graffiti at the event area for the Sk8 bait. Master: Use Graffiti at the event area for the King bait. Extreme: N/A Savannah Life Noob: Deal 3,000 damage in total. Pro: Complete the Training Course 12 times. Master: Tame six unique species. Extreme: Bond with your horses 10 times. Dragon Adventures Noob: Find and hatch two Dragon Eggs. Pro: Gain 1,000 XP for Dragon Sub-Skills. Master: Collect 10 Dragon Eggs in any World. Extreme: Defeat a World Boss four times. easiest game ever Noob: Reach 10 different endings in the Skatepark World. Pro: Get 15 different endings in the Spawn World. Master: Get three Gold medals in the Skatepark arena challenge. Extreme: Reach 20 different endings in any World with the XTREME mode. Gym Star Simulator Noob: Train muscles 50 times at your current Gym. Pro: Win 10 competitions and train muscles 100 times. Master: Train muscles 300 times in your latest Gym and reach a 20x combo. Extreme: Get four 25x training combos. Dig the Backyard Noob: Dig to reach a depth of 20 meters. Pro: Sell 25 Ores. Master: Break five Zombie Spawners. Extreme: Deal 100 damage to the boss with the Shovel. DIG Noob: Purchase the Toy Hammer Shovel and use it to dig items. Pro: Win five Whack-a-Mole games and dig up 30 items. Master: Complete the Mole Borrower’s Dungeon. Extreme: N/A

Ad

It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the game before you start these challenges. After all, you are working with a Crew to secure turf in Tagtown, requiring coordination with other members of your team. If your coordination falters, the territory could fall into the hands of another Crew. So, take some time to learn what these titles are all about and then, complete the associated challenges.

Use this guide to learn how to create and join a Crew in Roblox The Takeover.

Ad

The Takeover rewards list

The Takeover free rewards list (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of the 30 free rewards available as part of The Takeover:

Ad

Adventurer Camera Harness: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Anti-Skater Sign: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Back-Hack: Available in Strat University for Solo Cred.

Available in Strat University for Solo Cred. Bloxbreather Paint Mask: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Bookwork Pauldrons: Available in Strat University for Solo Cred.

Available in Strat University for Solo Cred. Boombox Shoulder Ramps: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Canvas Brush: Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred.

Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred. Catty Drifter Hood: Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred.

Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred. Crown of the Undisputed: Be the Top player with the most Solo Cred.

Be the Top player with the most Solo Cred. Graffiti Grinder Helmet: Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred.

Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred. Kool Kat Sk8er Buddy: Available in Strat University for Solo Cred.

Available in Strat University for Solo Cred. Parachute Harness: Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred.

Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred. Plain-O Spraycan: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Sk8er Chameleon Buddy: Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred.

Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred. Sk8er Pigeon Buddy: Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred.

Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred. Sk8er Pup Buddy: Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred.

Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred. Splashback Cape: Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred.

Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred. Spotter Drone: Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred.

Available in Adrenaline Heights for Solo Cred. Street Roller: Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred.

Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred. Tag Marker: Available in Strat University for Solo Cred.

Available in Strat University for Solo Cred. Tagged Keychain: Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred.

Available in Artist Alley for Solo Cred. Tagging Battery Can Belt: Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred.

Available in Competition Park for Solo Cred. Tagger’s Nozzle Helmet: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Top Crew Crown: Be the top Crew with the most Crew Cred.

Be the top Crew with the most Crew Cred. Trashed Road Sign: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred. Wings of Genius: Available as a free giveaway in any Admin’s public servers.

Available as a free giveaway in any Admin’s public servers. Wings of Hype: Available as a free giveaway in any Star Creator’s public servers.

Available as a free giveaway in any Star Creator’s public servers. Wings of Inspiration: Complete a Noob challenge in any game.

Complete a Noob challenge in any game. Wings of Velocity: Available as a free giveaway in any Developer’s public servers.

Available as a free giveaway in any Developer’s public servers. Y3K Antenna Headphones: Available in the Crew Items shop for Crew Cred.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Roblox The Takeover

When did Roblox The Takeover start?

The Takeover commenced on September 12, 2025.

How long will Roblox The Takeover last?

The Takeover will sunset on September 22, 2025, ending after 10 days.

How do I earn Solo Cred in Roblox The Takeover?

You can earn Solo Cred by completing challenges in the featured experiences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025