Roblox The Takeover: All challenges and rewards

District
Game
Challenges
Adrenaline Heights
Arsenal
Noob: Eliminate five enemies without dying.
Pro: Get three headshots without dying.
Master: Win a round as number 1.
Extreme: N/A
Weird Gun Game
Noob: Get 30 kills with a weapon made of M16 core and AKM barrel.
Pro: Win two matches.
Master: Get 10 headshots with a weapon made from three or more different weapons.
Extreme: Get a 10-kill streak with a weapon made from six different weapons.
Tower Defense Simulator
Noob: Clear the first challenge level.
Pro: Clear the second challenge level.
Master: Clear the third challenge level.
Extreme: Take on the final challenge with difficulty modifiers.
Tower Defense X
Noob: Pass wave 7.
Pro: Defeat Captain Slime.
Master: Defeat Slime King.
Extreme: Defeat Slime King in Nightmare mode.
SpongeBob Tower Defense
Noob: Survive 25 waves.
Pro: Endure 50 waves.
Master: Overcome 50 tough waves.
Extreme: Conquer 50 brutal waves.
Natural Disaster Survival
Noob: Survive two rounds.
Pro: Spray 20 surfaces that last the round.
Master: Spray tag signs and evade 12 cops.
Extreme: Evade cops three rounds in a row.
The Survival Game
Noob: Survive three rounds in the arena and defeat the Orc Warboss.
Pro: Defeat the entire arena on Hard mode.
Master: Survive all eight rounds in the arena and defeat Cthulhu and the Kraken.
Extreme: Defeat the entire arena while being hunted.
something evil will happen
Noob: Acquire 10 hats.
Pro: Tag over 25 enemy graffiti.
Master: Survive until difficulty 8.
Extreme: Defeat the Doomspire.
DOORS
Noob: Get 500 Points in a battle mode.
Pro: Get 1,000 Points and eliminate a player in a battle mode round.
Master: Eliminate three players in a battle mode.
Extreme: Win 1st place without hiding in a battle mode round.
World // Zero
Noob: Clear the event dungeon.
Pro: Clear the event dungeon on Challenge mode.
Master: Clear the event dungeon on Nightmare mode.
Extreme: Clear the event dungeon on Ludicious mode.
Pressure
Noob: Complete the first area by killing all Revenants.
Pro: Defeat all Revenants in the second area.
Master: Clear all Revenants from the third area.
Extreme: Eliminate all Revenants in the fourth area.
Build a Golem Army
Noob: Defeat 75 Golems with any weapon.
Pro: Defeat 15 Golems and five players with any weapon.
Master: Raid another player’s base and defeat 10 Golems.
Extreme: N/A
Artist Alley
How to Train Your Dragon
Noob: Fly your dragon through 150 Checkpoint Rings.
Pro: Clear all flight challenge maps.
Master: Defeat the Red Death boss.
Extreme: N/A
Work at a Pizza Place
Noob: Quickly speed through the town to deliver orders.
Pro: Deliver pizzas to aliens.
Master: Use water in the lava floor to create Obsidian.
Extreme: Defeat c00lkidd.
Ultimate Mining Tycoon
Noob: Mine Ore and Gems for 100 seconds.
Pro: Sell Chalk or Chalk-made items 25 times.
Master: Sell 10 Spray Cans for profit.
Extreme: Sell six spray cans of different colors.
Build an Island
Noob: Collect red paint to fill the bucket on event island.
Pro: Collect yellow paint to fill the bucket on event island.
Master: Collect blue paint to fill the bucket on event island.
Extreme: N/A
Fisch
Noob: Catch 15 fish using the default Flimsy Rod.
Pro: Catch 40 fish with the Experimental Rod.
Master: Complete 50 perfect catches with the Experimental Rod.
Extreme: Use 60 normal Bait.
Regretevator
Noob: Survive five floors.
Pro: Defeat two players.
Master: Emote after eliminating a player three times.
Extreme: Win a match without healing.
Dungeon Heroes
Noob: Finish the Easy dungeon.
Pro: Finish the Medium dungeon.
Master: Finish the Hard dungeon.
Extreme: Finish the Ludicrious challenge.
Plane Crazy
Noob: Use the boat to complete two Ocean Ring laps in Time Trial.
Pro: Fly through Sky Rings for two laps with a boat.
Master: Complete two laps through Ground Rings in a boat.
Extreme: N/A
Build with Friends
Noob: Build and copy the Duck within 10 minutes.
Pro: Build the second Lighthouse within 15 minutes.
Master: Complete Happy Home of Robloxian within 35 minutes.
Extreme: Build and copy the Tree model in 30 minutes.
Capybara Evolution
Noob: Team up and clear a dungeon.
Pro: Team up and clear a more challenging dungeon.
Master: Team up and clear a long and even more challenging dungeon.
Extreme: N/A
Carry an Egg
Noob: Solve the Forest Puzzle.
Pro: Make it out of the cave in the Forest.
Master: Reach the middle of the Desert.
Extreme: Get to the cave in Magma.
Redcliff City RP
Noob: Pick up and deliver to locations around downtown.
Pro: Drive all over the city to collect all Graffiti.
Master: Pick up and deliver to locations in Redcliff City.
Extreme: N/A
Competition Park
Tower of Hell
Noob: Get and use the Red Spray Paint Can to tag your name.
Pro: Get and use the Blue Spray Paint Can to tag your name.
Master: Get and use the Green Spray Paint Can to tag your name.
Extreme: N/A
Barry’s Prison Run
Noob: Collect five Donuts.
Pro: Use the Sword to defeat Barry the Knight.
Master: Clear the game within 12 minutes.
Extreme: Clear the game within 10 minutes without taking any damage.
Dead Rails
Noob: Survive one night.
Pro: Travel 10 kilometers.
Master: Use a Shovel to defeat 15 zombies.
Extreme: Finish the game.
Pixel Blade
Noob: Reach the fifth wave in Raid mode.
Pro: Defeat the miniboss in the 10th wave.
Master: Reach the 20th wave and defeat the miniboss.
Extreme: Clear the 30th wave.
Musical Chairs
Noob: Finish two rounds with eight or more players.
Pro: Secure a spot in the top three in three different matches with eight or more players.
Master: Defeat the boss in Normal mode.
Extreme: Defeat the boss in Nightmare mode.
Slap Battles
Noob: Cover 35k studs in your own point.
Pro: Win two games of Splat Battles.
Master: Become the Splat Battles champion.
Extreme: N/A
Untitled boxing game
Noob: Hit an opponent with an Ultimate move.
Pro: Land five knockdowns.
Master: Get a perfect win.
Extreme: Win all three matches from Coach Bringus’ past.
Murderers VS Sheriffs
Noob: Win a match with a gun kill, a knife kill, and a knife throw kill.
Pro: Become the MVP in a group match.
Master: Win two group matches in a row.
Extreme: N/A
Tennis: Zero
Noob: Get 50 Rally hits in the Splash Court.
Pro: Use Flow three times in Splash Court.
Master: Paint a total of 250% in Splash Court.
Extreme: Win three matches in Splash Court.
BOOMSTICK! Football
Noob: Tackle five opponents.
Pro: Run 5,000 yards or 25 yards with a ball in a single game.
Master: Tackle a ball carrier twice in a single game.
Extreme: Score a touchdown or a field goal.
Super League Soccer
Noob: Get the ball five times.
Pro: Perform five assists.
Master: Score two goals.
Extreme: Land five Bicycle Kicks.
Superstar Racers
Noob: Get 75 Gems.
Pro: Clear any map.
Master: Clear the three lobby time trials within the specified times.
Extreme: Clear a second lap.
Strat University
Horse Life
Noob: Tame 20 Horses of any species.
Pro: Finish the Training Course 12 times.
Master: Tame six unique Horse species.
Extreme: Bond with your Horses 10 times.
Bayside High School
Noob: Complete the Food Fight target practice.
Pro: Paint 10,000 tiles in Food Fight Turf Wars.
Master: Spend 15 minutes as the King of the Hill in a Food Fight.
Extreme: Deal 20,000 damage during the Food Fight boss battle.
My Little Pony RP
Noob: Vote on five players’ outfits in Fashion Show.
Pro: Receive 15 votes from other players in Fashion Show.
Master: Win five Fashion Shows.
Extreme: N/A
Creatures of Sonaria
Noob: Consume 80 Food or Water.
Pro: Bite 16 different Creatures or NPCs.
Master: Fully complete the Verdant Warden Shrine.
Extreme: N/A
Dress to Impress
Noob: Play a round from start to finish.
Pro: Place on the podium once.
Master: Place on the podium twice in a row.
Extreme: Place on the podium but start your outfit when there is 30 seconds left on the timer or by only using clothing that no one else is wearing.
My Fishing Pier
Noob: Use Graffiti at the event area to get the Zap bait.
Pro: Use Graffiti at the event area for the Sk8 bait.
Master: Use Graffiti at the event area for the King bait.
Extreme: N/A
Savannah Life
Noob: Deal 3,000 damage in total.
Pro: Complete the Training Course 12 times.
Master: Tame six unique species.
Extreme: Bond with your horses 10 times.
Dragon Adventures
Noob: Find and hatch two Dragon Eggs.
Pro: Gain 1,000 XP for Dragon Sub-Skills.
Master: Collect 10 Dragon Eggs in any World.
Extreme: Defeat a World Boss four times.
easiest game ever
Noob: Reach 10 different endings in the Skatepark World.
Pro: Get 15 different endings in the Spawn World.
Master: Get three Gold medals in the Skatepark arena challenge.
Extreme: Reach 20 different endings in any World with the XTREME mode.
Gym Star Simulator
Noob: Train muscles 50 times at your current Gym.
Pro: Win 10 competitions and train muscles 100 times.
Master: Train muscles 300 times in your latest Gym and reach a 20x combo.
Extreme: Get four 25x training combos.
Dig the Backyard
Noob: Dig to reach a depth of 20 meters.
Pro: Sell 25 Ores.
Master: Break five Zombie Spawners.
Extreme: Deal 100 damage to the boss with the Shovel.
DIG
Noob: Purchase the Toy Hammer Shovel and use it to dig items.
Pro: Win five Whack-a-Mole games and dig up 30 items.
Master: Complete the Mole Borrower’s Dungeon.
Extreme: N/A