Roblox The Takeover Bayside High School guide

Roblox The Takeover event is in full swing, and Bayside High School is in its roster of featured experiences. With four special challenges to complete, the game presents a unique opportunity to earn badges and claim Solo Cred. The platform-wide event will only be active until September 22, 2025, making it important to complete every associated activity before it goes away.

Here’s how you can complete The Takeover challenges in this game.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Bayside High School

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

You can view the challenges associated with this game from The Takeover hub, Tagtown. While in Tagtown, skate over to the Strat University District and look for a portal labelled with the name of the game. You can enter the portal to view the challenges and teleport to the experience using the blue play button.

The Takeover challenges can be directly started from the game's hub area. Once you spawn in-game, look to the right for a massive neon event sign. Enter the door underneath the sign and speak to Greg, the event NPC, to get started.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Bayside High School

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover event presents four challenges to you in the game: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Finish each of them for special badges, along with Solo Cred to use in Tagtown for UGC items. These missions are detailed below:

Noob: Complete the Food Fight target practice. Grants The Takeover - Noob badge as a reward.

Complete the Food Fight target practice. Grants The Takeover - Noob badge as a reward. Pro: Paint 10,000 tiles in Food Fight Turf Wars. Grants The Takeover - Pro badge as a reward.

Paint 10,000 tiles in Food Fight Turf Wars. Grants The Takeover - Pro badge as a reward. Master: Spend 15 minutes as the King of the Hill in a Food Fight. Grants The Takeover - Master badge as a reward.

Spend 15 minutes as the King of the Hill in a Food Fight. Grants The Takeover - Master badge as a reward. Extreme: Deal 20,000 damage during the Food Fight boss battle. Grants The Takeover - Extreme badge as a reward.

These challenges are straightforward and can be completed without much effort. The only catch here is that you need to complete low-difficulty tasks before you can access the high-difficulty ones.

FAQs for Bayside High School in The Takeover

Are The Takeover challenges in Bayside High School easy?

Yes, the challenges featured in this experience are fairly easy to complete.

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover will end on September 22, 2025, lasting 10 days in total.

How many The Takeover missions does Bayside High School feature?

The game features four missions as part of The Takeover: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme.

