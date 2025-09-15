Roblox The Takeover Boomstick Football guide

Boomstick Football has been featured in Roblox The Takeover, the platform-wide event where players band together to conquer territories and earn Cred. As part of this event, the game presents to you and your Crew four challenges, completing which earns you Solo Cred and four unique badges. The Takeover will remain active until September 22, 2025, giving you just a few days to finish the associated missions and nab the rewards.

Challenges featured as part of The Takeover are fairly straightforward and a cinch to complete. Keep on reading to find out how you can finish them with ease.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Boomstick Football

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

You can start The Takeover challenges in two ways: through the event experience or directly from the game. If you wish to use the event hub, head over to the Competition Park portal in Tagtown, and teleport to the district. Then, locate the portal to Boomstick Football and use it to view the challenges. You can click the blue play button to launch the game as well.

If you’re in-game, hit the green play button on the left to join a match. You can then click The Takeover panel on the left to view the challenges and begin working on them. There is no dedicated event NPC, eliminating the need of finding a specific character in a hub area.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Boomstick Football

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

The four challenges to complete as part of The Takeover are labelled Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, each of which denotes its respective difficulty level. You need to complete the Noob challenge to unlock the Pro one, finish the Pro mission to unlock the Master one, and so on. Completing a challenge grants you the associated badge, along with Solo Cred.

Here are the missions that you are required to finish for this title:

Noob: Tackle five opponents. Gives you The Takeover - Noob badge upon completion.

Tackle five opponents. Gives you badge upon completion. Pro: Run 5,000 yards or 25 yards with a ball in a single game. Gives you The Takeover - Pro badge upon completion.

Run 5,000 yards or 25 yards with a ball in a single game. Gives you badge upon completion. Master: Tackle a ball carrier twice in a single game. Gives you The Takeover - Master badge upon completion.

Tackle a ball carrier twice in a single game. Gives you badge upon completion. Extreme: Score a touchdown or a field goal. Gives you The Takeover - Extreme badge upon completion.

These missions are standard fare for anyone familiar with the experience. Consider joining a server with friends to make the completion process smooth and free of any friction.

FAQs for Boomstick Football on Roblox The Takeover

How many badges does Boomstick Football give for completing The Takeover challenges?

The game offers one badge each for completing all four challenges for a total of four badges.

How do I complete the Master challenge in Boomstick Football?

The Master challenge can be completed by tackling a ball carrier twice in a single game.

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover is scheduled to sunset on September 22, 2025.

