Roblox The Takeover Build with Friends guide

Build with Friends presents four special challenges as part of The Takeover event. These challenges test your building skills, requiring you to be fast and accurate to qualify for completion. Upon completing the four tests, you are rewarded with Solo Cred and badges, along with a chance for your Crew to claim a part of Tagtown.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the different missions featured in this game for The Takeover event.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Build with Friends

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Starting The Takeover challenges is simple: launch the game directly and access the challenge tab, or use the event hub to view and initiate them. For the former, simply log into your Roblox account on the Roblox Player app and launch the game. In the game world, you will find a special portal marked with the platform-wide event’s iconography. Go through it and use the in-game menu to start the challenge.

Ad

Trending

To view these challenges from Tagtown, the event hub, head over to Artists Alley and find the portal labelled Build with Friends. Enter it to view the challenge list, and hit the blue play button to get started.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Build with Friends

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

There are four challenges to complete for The Takeover in this experience: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Each of these challenges rewards you with a unique badge and Solo Cred when completed, making them all worth pursuing.

Ad

What makes them somewhat demanding is the accuracy requirement and the time limit. You must achieve the specified accuracy rating before the time runs out to finish the mission successfully. So, we recommend familiarizing yourself with the game’s basics before you head into the event area and start striking the missions off your list.

Below, you’ll find all four missions and their respective badge reward:

Noob: Build and copy the Duck within 10 minutes. 80% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Noob Tier badge.

Build and copy the Duck within 10 minutes. 80% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Noob Tier badge. Pro: Build the second Lighthouse within 15 minutes. 85% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Pro Tier badge.

Build the second Lighthouse within 15 minutes. 85% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Pro Tier badge. Master: Complete Happy Home of Robloxian within 35 minutes. 90% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Master Tier badge.

Complete Happy Home of Robloxian within 35 minutes. 90% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Master Tier badge. Extreme: Build and copy the Tree model in 30 minutes. 90% accuracy requirement. Rewards you with the Extreme Tier badge.

Ad

The progress meter under the clock will clue you into your current accuracy level. Add or delete blocks as necessary to increase your accuracy level and take a step closer to completing these challenges.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs for Build with Friends in The Takeover

What are the four badges offered in Build with Friends for The Takeover?

Ad

The four badges rewarded upon completing The Takeover challenges are Noob Tier, Pro Tier, Master Tier, and Extreme Tier.

Are The Takeover challenges easy in Build with Friends?

The accuracy requirement and time limit place The Takeover challenges in this game at an intermediate difficulty level.

Are The Takeover challenges in Build With Friends quick?

No, the challenges featured in this experience will take at least 75 minutes to finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025