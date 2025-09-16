Roblox The Takeover Build a Golem Army guide

Build a Golem Army has you slay Golems and defeat other players as part of The Takeover event. In exchange for completing three tasks, you receive special limited-time badges, Solo Cred, and the opportunity to claim a part of Tagtown for your Crew. You can initiate the missions at any time during the event period, which will last until September 22, 2025.

This guide goes over the completion criteria for the challenges featured in Build a Golem Army for The Takeover, along with the rewards they offer.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Build a Golem Army

The Takeover event podium (Image via Roblox)

If you’re in Tagtown, you can view the game’s portal in the Adrenaline Heights District. Use your skateboard to travel to the District portal and enter it. From there, you can find another portal that will lead you to the game, marked with its name and logo. Entering the portal will bring up the Challenges screen, where you can view the three featured missions. Click on the blue play button to teleport to the experience itself.

You can do so directly in-game as well. After you launch the title from the Roblox Player app, look for a podium with The Takeover iconography around it. Interact with it to view the challenges and track your event progress as you slay Golems and earn badges for mission completion.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Build a Golem Army

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

As opposed to the standard four challenges, Build a Golem Army only has three: Noob, Pro, and Master. These missions are ordered in increasing order of difficulty, and you must clear the easier ones before the more challenging ones become accessible.

Let’s take a look at their completion requirements and the rewards they give:

Noob: Kill 90 Golems with any weapon. Gives the Noob Challenge badge and two Solo Cred as rewards.

Kill 90 Golems with any weapon. Gives the badge and as rewards. Pro: Kill 25 Golems and 10 Players with any weapon. Gives the Pro Challenge badge and six Solo Cred as rewards

Kill 25 Golems and 10 Players with any weapon. Gives the badge and as rewards Master: Raid a Player’s base and kill 300 of their Golems. Gives the Master Challenge badge and 14 Solo Cred as rewards

In total, you receive three badges and 22 Solo Cred for finishing the three missions. These challenges are all part of the game’s core gameplay loop, so you should not have much trouble completing them. The Master challenge can be trivialized through the use of Private Servers, which are free to create. Hop on one with a friend and clear all three featured missions with ease.

FAQs for Build a Golem Army in The Takeover

What is the reward for completing the Master challenge?

Finishing the Master challenge grants you the Master Challenge badge and 14 Solo Cred.

What is Solo Cred used for?

Solo Cred can be used in The Takeover event experience to buy limited-time UGC items.

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover will end on September 22, 2025.

