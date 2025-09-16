Roblox The Takeover Capybara Evolution guide

Capybara Evolution has you go on a dungeon-clearing adventure as part of The Takeover event. The limited-time event requires you to complete three special challenges to receive all the associated rewards. If you clear them before September 22, 2025, you will receive three event-exclusive badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to claim a part of Tagtown for your Crew.
Read on for all the info you need to complete The Takeover challenges in this game.
How to start The Takeover challenges in Capybara Evolution
Tagtown, the event hub, includes a portal to Capybara Evolution in Artists Alley District, which can be accessed through a portal in the central area. Once in the District, you can view the challenges featured in the game by entering the portal dedicated to it. You can also teleport directly to the experience by clicking the blue play button on the Challenges screen.
If you wish to initiate these challenges directly from the game, look for a podium marked with the event’s iconography in the playable area. You can find it to the right of the spawn location. Upon interacting with it, you can check out the three featured missions and use the blue play button to get started.
How to complete The Takeover challenges in Capybara Evolution
This title has three challenges for The Takeover: Noob, Pro, and Master. You are required to complete three dungeons to finish these missions, with their recommended level thresholds being 1, 17, and 25. After you select one of the three options, you can begin the party creation process. You can choose to create a public team or make one exclusive to your friends.
Below, you will find the mission completion requirements and the associated rewards.
- Noob: Take on a NOOB dungeon with other players. Gives the Complete the dungeon on the Noob Difficulty badge and two Solo Cred.
- Pro: Take on a PRO dungeon with other players. Gives the Complete the dungeon on the Pro Difficulty badge and six Solo Cred.
- Master: Take on a MASTER dungeon with other players. Gives the Complete the dungeon on the Master Difficulty badge and 14 Solo Cred.
Consider reaching level 25 before tackling these dungeons, as you will fly through the low-difficulty ones in no time. By the time you reach the Master dungeon, you will have leveled up sufficiently to make it a breeze as well.
FAQs for Capybara Evolution in The Takeover
How many challenges does Capybara Evolution feature for The Takeover?
The game features three missions as part of The Takeover.
How many badges does Capybara Evolution reward for finishing The Takeover challenges?
The game gives you three badges for completing the three event-specific missions.
How do I get Solo Cred in The Takeover?
Solo Cred can be accrued by completing challenges in the games featured in The Takeover.
