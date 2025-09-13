Roblox The Takeover Creatures of Sonaria guide

Creatures of Sonaria includes some of the easiest challenges to complete as part of The Takeover event. This experience requires you to complete three tasks for the platform-wide co-opetition as opposed to the standard four. So, by prioritizing the challenges featured in this title, you will receive The Takeover-themed badges and Solo Cred a lot faster than the other titles.
You can complete the event missions until September 22, 2025, after which the event and the associated rewards will expire. Read on to learn how to do so.
How to start The Takeover challenges in Creatures of Sonaria
The Takeover has sorted this game into the Strat University District. From the central area, skate over to the Strat University portal and travel to the District. Then, locate the Creatures of Sonaria portal and walk into it to view the challenges. You can use the play button next to the challenge to directly teleport to the experience.
Challenges featured in the event can be viewed in-game on the Missions screen. Switch over to The Takeover tab to view the three challenges and find out their requirements. You don’t need to interact with any special NPCs for this; you can get started on the missions right away.
This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.
How to complete The Takeover challenges in Creatures of Sonaria
As part of The Takeover, this game offers three challenges titled Noob, Pro, and Master. An Extreme difficulty challenge has not been added to the experience, which makes this game among the fastest to complete for The Takeover. The completion requirements for the three challenges are listed below:
- Noob: Consume 80 Food or Water. Food and Water are found abundantly across Sonaria.
- Pro: Bite 16 different Creatures or NPCs. Approach weaker enemies found in the game world to complete this challenge with ease. Take care not to die in the process.
- Master: Finish the Verdant Warden Shrine. It is found in the Flower Cove, near the watering hole. Donate 500 units of Food to the Shrine to complete it.
You will receive the badges Sonaria Takeover, Noob Mission, Sonaria Takeover, Pro Mission, and Sonaria Takeover, Master Mission for completing the associated challenges. You will also get Solo Cred for completing these missions.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs for Creatures of Sonaria in The Takeover
How many missions does Creatures of Sonaria include for The Takeover?
The game features three missions for The Takeover: Noob, Pro, and Master.
How do I get the Sonaria Takeover, Master Mission badge?
The Sonaria Takeover, Master Mission badge can be obtained by completing the Verdant Warden Shrine as part of the Master Mission.
When will The Takeover end?
Curtains will fall on The Takeover on September 22, 2025.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025