Roblox The Takeover Dead Rails guide

Dead Rails is among the more demanding games featured in Roblox The Takeover event. The challenges featured as part of the platform-wide event require you to learn how to finish the game. This makes challenge completion both a lengthy and arduous endeavor, potentially taking multiple attempts that last up to an hour each. Once you finish the missions, you will receive event-specific badges, along with Solo Cred to use in Tagtown, The Takeover hub.

Here’s how to complete The Takeover challenges in Dead Rails.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Dead Rails

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

If you’re starting from The Takeover event hub, you’ll find Dead Rails in the Competition Park District. From Tagtown, use the District-specific portal to reach it and locate the portal for the game. Enter it to view the featured challenges and start them with the blue play button.

Alternatively, you can start the missions from the game directly. Launch the experience from the Roblox Player app and start a run by entering the party creation area near the train tracks. Once you load into the map, you can view the featured tasks by hitting the Open Challenges button on the left, and get started right away.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Dead Rails

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

There are four challenges to complete in this game for The Takeover: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. These are ordered in increasing order of difficulty, and you must clear the easier ones before you can access the higher difficulty options. In the list below, you’ll find the completion criteria for all four challenges, along with their respective badge rewards:

Noob: Survive one night. Rewards the Noob badge upon completion.

Survive one night. Rewards the Noob badge upon completion. Pro: Travel 10 kilometers. Rewards the Pro badge upon completion.

Travel 10 kilometers. Rewards the Pro badge upon completion. Master: Use a Shovel to defeat 15 zombies. Rewards the Master badge upon completion.

Use a Shovel to defeat 15 zombies. Rewards the Master badge upon completion. Extreme: Finish the game. Rewards the Extreme badge upon completion.

Three of the four challenges are quite easy, with the Extreme one being the only truly demanding one. Finishing the game for someone with little experience with the title can be overwhelming, especially considering the time it takes to reach the end.

Though challenging, the four missions can all be completed within a single run if you approach them carefully. A standard run can last multiple hours, so you may want to ensure nothing goes wrong as you progress to the end. The best way to do so is to play with friends and cooperate your way to victory, completing all four missions in a single attempt.

FAQs for Dead Rails in The Takeover

How do I get the Pro badge for Dead Rails in The Takeover?

The Pro badge can be earned by traveling 10 kilometers in a run.

Is The Takeover a limited-time event?

Yes, The Takeover will end on September 22, 2025, lasting 10 days in total.

Is Dead Rails easy to complete for The Takeover?

This title is among the more challenging games to finish for The Takeover, as it can potentially take multiple hours and attempts to finish.

