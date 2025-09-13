Roblox The Takeover Dig the Backyard guide

As part of The Takeover event, Dig the Backyard offers four special challenges for players to complete, rewarding them with badges and Solo Cred. The missions featured in this title start off easy, but ramp up the difficulty as you continue to finish them. Even so, the event challenges are not exceedingly taxing, and you will finish them in very little time.

Let’s take a look at all four missions and what you receive for completing them in Dig the Backyard.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Dig the Backyard

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

You can launch Dig the Backyard directly from the Roblox Player app or use the portal in The Takeover event hub. By using the latter, you can view the event challenges before entering the experience, giving you a general idea of the tasks you must complete.

While in the event hub, make your way to Strat University portal and enter it to teleport to the District. From there, locate a portal labelled with the game’s name, and enter it as well. Going through the portal will show you the list of four challenges and give you an option to teleport to the experience with the blue play button.

Once you are in-game, enter the beacon marked with The Takeover logo to teleport to the event-specific map. The map can include up to four players at once, which can help you achieve your goals at a faster rate. After the map finishes loading, approach the board with the event logo to view the list of missions and get started with them.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Dig the Backyard

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Completing the challenges as part of The Takeover is fairly straightforward. While on the event map, you must complete four missions: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Each of these is more difficult than the last, and you are required to complete the easier one before the more demanding one unlocks.

Listed below are all four missions that you must complete to earn badges and Solo Cred:

Noob: Dig to reach a depth of 20 meters. Rewards you with [The Takeover] Easy Challenge badge upon completion.

Dig to reach a depth of 20 meters. Rewards you with badge upon completion. Pro: Sell 25 Ores. Rewards you with [The Takeover] Medium Challenge badge upon completion.

Sell 25 Ores. Rewards you with badge upon completion. Master: Break five Zombie Spawners. Rewards you with [The Takeover] Hard Challenge badge upon completion.

Break five Zombie Spawners. Rewards you with badge upon completion. Extreme: Deal 100 damage to the boss using the Shovel. Rewards you with [The Takeover] Experimental Challenge badge upon completion.

These challenges are standard fare for anyone who has played the game before. So, take your time to finish them and earn the associated rewards before they expire on September 22, 2025.

FAQs for Dig the Backyard in The Takeover

How do I get The Takeover badges in Dig The Backyard?

You can get one event badge for completing each of the four The Takeover missions.

Are The Takeover challenges for Dig The Backyard easy to complete?

Yes, the challenges featured as part of The Takeover are fairly manageable to complete once you learn the ropes of the game.

When did The Takeover begin?

The Takeover started on Sepember 12, 2025.

