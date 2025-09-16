Roblox The Takeover Dig guide

Dig is in the roster of titles featured in The Takeover, the platform-wide event. As part of the event, you can complete three special challenges in this experience to earn badges and exclusive currency. The title introduces a brand-new minigame and a dungeon specifically for this event, making it a departure from the standard gameplay loop.

Ad

You can get up to three badges and Solo Creds upon finishing the associated missions. Find out what they are and how to complete them by reading through this guide.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Dig

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Starting The Takeover challenges in Dig is simple: speak to the Trick NPC with the event logo above his head. Upon doing so, you can view the featured missions and start working on them right away.

Ad

Trending

If you’re in Tagtown, you can view these missions from the Strat University district. All you need to do is teleport to the district using the dedicated portal and find another portal that leads you to the experience. Upon entering the portal, you can view the three missions and get started by hitting the blue play button.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

Ad

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Dig

The Master challenge portal (Image via Roblox)

This title only has three missions for The Takeover instead of the standard four. These are Noob, Pro, and Master, each of which has a unique objective for you to pursue. You will find their requirements and associated freebies in the list below:

Ad

Noob: Buy the Toy Hammer Shovel and excavate items. Gives the Act I badge and two Solo Creds as rewards.

Buy the Toy Hammer Shovel and excavate items. Gives the Act I badge and two Solo Creds as rewards. Pro: Win five Whack-a-Mole games and use the shovel to get items. Gives the Act II badge and six Solo Creds as rewards.

Win five Whack-a-Mole games and use the shovel to get items. Gives the Act II badge and six Solo Creds as rewards. Master: Complete the Mole Burrower’s dungeon. Gives the Act II badge and 14 Solo Creds as rewards.

You can find the Toy Hammer Shovel sitting next to the entrance inside the Shovel shop. It can be bought for 500 Cash, which is fairly easy to come by for newcomers and veterans alike. Once it is in your inventory, you can start retrieving items from the ground with its help.

Ad

The Whack-a-Mole machine is beside the Toy Hammer Shovel inside the Shovel shop. Interact with it once you finish the Noob challenge to get started with the second event challenge.

Lastly, the Mole Burrower’s dungeon is in a special area at the far end of the starter town. Enter one of the four beacons to teleport to the dungeon and reach the end to finish the challenge. You can either go at it solo or join up to three other players to finish it.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs for Dig in The Takeover

How many badges does Dig offer for The Takeover?

The game includes three badges as rewards for The Takeover event.

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover will sunset on September 22, 2025, lasting 10 days in total.

How do I get Cash in Dig?

Cash can be obtained by selling the items you pull out of the ground using a shovel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025