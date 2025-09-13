Roblox The Takeover DOORS guide

DOORS received a new game mode as part of The Takeover event called Battle Mode. The four challenges introduced with the aforementioned event are all designed with the new mode in mind, requiring you to score Points and eliminate players. Completing these challenges rewards you with exclusive badges and Solo Cred to use in The Takeover hub for special prizes.

Let’s explore how you can complete The Takeover challenges in this experience and open the doors to the limited-time badges.

How to start The Takeover challenges in DOORS

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges are accessible through the DOORS experience, as well as Tagtown, the event hub. A portal to DOORS is in the Adrenaline Heights District of Tagtown, using which you can view the event challenges and access the game itself.

Once in-game, you can use the Event button to check the Challenges screen and click the blue play button to open Battle Mode. Battle Mode is a multiplayer game mode, so you must wait for players to enter before the game mode commences. Then, you can start knocking out challenges one after the other.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in DOORS

Completing a Battle Mode round (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges in this game involve scoring Points and eliminating players in Battle Mode. These missions, named Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, are ordered in increasing order of difficulty. You must finish one mission to unlock access to the next one, so you cannot preemptively complete the Extreme challenge while working on the Noob one.

Here’s what you need to do to complete these objectives:

Noob: Score 500 Points in Battle Mode. Grants you The Takeover: Noob badge upon completion.

Score 500 Points in Battle Mode. Grants you badge upon completion. Pro: Score 1,000 Points and eliminate a player in a Battle Mode round. Grants you The Takeover: Pro badge upon completion.

Score 1,000 Points and eliminate a player in a Battle Mode round. Grants you badge upon completion. Master: Eliminate three players in a Battle Mode round. Grants you The Takeover: Master badge upon completion.

Eliminate three players in a Battle Mode round. Grants you badge upon completion. Extreme: Win 1st place without hiding in a Battle Mode round. Grants you The Takeover: Extreme badge upon completion.

Battle Mode is a special game mode for The Takeover that functions similarly to Party Mode. You and other Robloxians make a run for it across the level while avoiding entities to earn Points. It’s a chaotic game mode set in dark rooms, where threats lurk around every corner. The longer you run, the more Points you accrue, and the greater the dangers become.

This mode is paced at a breakneck speed, potentially causing players to be eliminated one by one. Robloxians can lose their runs to entities, misjudged jumps, and items used by other players. The player who survives the longest is crowned the winner, earning the most Points in the process.

Here are the easiest ways of scoring Points in Battle Mode:

Survive a room for five Points.

Hit a Speed Boost pad for five Points.

Collect Gold. Points gained depend on the amount of Gold collected.

Open doors for 10 Points. 50 Points for unlocking a door with a key.

Sabotage players using items. Points gained depend on the item used.

Outlive other players. Grants 300 Points per player.

Be around a player when they are killed by an entity for 100 Points. This counts as an elimination.

With these methods, you can easily complete all four missions and get the associated badges without breaking a sweat. In addition to the badges, you get Solo Cred for your efforts, which can be used in Tagtown for event-exclusive UGC prizes.

FAQs for DOORS in The Takeover

How do I get The Takeover - Master badge in DOORS?

The Takeover - Master badge requires you to eliminate three players in Battle Mode, which can be done using weapons and throwable items.

What is the best way to get Points in Battle Mode?

The best way to get Points in Battle Mode is to outlive other players, giving you 300 Points per player eliminated before you.

When did The Takeover start?

The Takeover started on September 22, 2025.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

