Roblox The Takeover Easiest Game Ever guide

One of the most involved sets of challenges for The Takeover is in Easiest Game Ever. The missions added for the event necessitate getting several new endings in the event world, which can take some trial and error to achieve. Upon completion, these challenges reward you with special badges and Solo Creds.

Since these missions involve endings, you will also get ending-specific badges for each unique conclusion that you achieve. Read on to learn all about The Takeover challenges and how to get the easiest endings for the featured missions.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Easiest Game Ever

The Challenge area (Image via Roblox)

You can find an event-specific portal in the main game world. Enter it, and you will be teleported to the Skatepark world. From there, you can start working on the different endings required for The Takeover challenges.

It’s possible to check the missions from Tagtown, The Takeover event hub. Go to the Strat University district and look for a portal labelled with the game’s name. If you enter it, you will spot the list of four challenges featured in the event. Hit the blue play button to access the game or exit the menu to remain in Tagtown.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Easiest Game Ever

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Easiest Game Ever features four missions for The Takeover: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Their completion requirements are listed below:

Noob: Get 10 different endings in the Skatepark World. Rewards you with The Takeover: Noob badge and two Solo Creds upon completion.

Get 10 different endings in the Skatepark World. Rewards you with and upon completion. Pro: Get 15 different endings in the Spawn World. Rewards you with The Takeover: Pro badge and six Solo Creds upon completion.

Get 15 different endings in the Spawn World. Rewards you with badge and upon completion. Master: Get three Gold Medals in the Skatepark Arena. Rewards you with The Takeover: Master badge and 14 Solo Creds upon completion.

Get three Gold Medals in the Skatepark Arena. Rewards you with badge and upon completion. Extreme: Get 20 different endings in any world with XTREME MODE. Rewards you with The Takeover: Xtreme badge and 16 Solo Creds upon completion.

Here are the easiest endings to get in the Skatepark World:

Beat Up: Get caught by Paul after picking up the Skateboard.

Get caught by Paul after picking up the Skateboard. Boombox: Turn on the Boombox and wait for Paul, the NPC, to start dancing.

Turn on the Boombox and wait for Paul, the NPC, to start dancing. Fall Damage: Ride the elevator on the side of the tall structure and jump off.

Ride the elevator on the side of the tall structure and jump off. Lava Pit: Fall into the lava pit in the park.

Fall into the lava pit in the park. Skateboard: Power down the electric fence by rolling the ball onto the button. Then, climb over the fence using the tall structure and reach the skateboard.

Power down the electric fence by rolling the ball onto the button. Then, climb over the fence using the tall structure and reach the skateboard. Slipped: Trip over the guard rails.

Trip over the guard rails. Theft: Run away from Paul after picking up the Skateboard.

Run away from Paul after picking up the Skateboard. Wake: Wake up Paul after interacting with the clock.

Wake up Paul after interacting with the clock. Zapped: Touch the electric fence.

After you achieve these, head back to the Spawn World to start working on the Pro challenge. Any of the endings in the base game count as progress for this mission. Here are the easiest of them:

You Won!: Reach the trophy.

Reach the trophy. Fell: Fall into the crevasse.

Fall into the crevasse. Reset: Press Esc and hit Respawn to reset the game.

Press Esc and hit Respawn to reset the game. Cheese: Push the ball into the crack and jump in. Touch the cheese block on the new map.

Push the ball into the crack and jump in. Touch the cheese block on the new map. Grapes: Push the yellow ball into the crack and jump in. Then, push the purple ball into the crack and jump in. Touch the grapes to get this ending.

Push the yellow ball into the crack and jump in. Then, push the purple ball into the crack and jump in. Touch the grapes to get this ending. Super Win: Push the yellow ball into the trophy and touch it.

Push the yellow ball into the trophy and touch it. Dance Party: Open the in-game chat and enter /e dance .

Open the in-game chat and enter . Party Pooper: Open the in-game chat and enter /e dance . Then, open the pause menu and hit the Respawn button.

Open the in-game chat and enter . Then, open the pause menu and hit the Respawn button. Apple: Continue pushing the yellow ball into the pit and jump in. Push the red ball into the apple to get the ending.

Continue pushing the yellow ball into the pit and jump in. Push the red ball into the apple to get the ending. Void: Push the yellow ball into the pit and jump in. Then, pick up the plank over the pit, place it against the wall behind the spawn location, and climb up until you reach the top. Jump off the edge out of bounds to get this ending.

Push the yellow ball into the pit and jump in. Then, pick up the plank over the pit, place it against the wall behind the spawn location, and climb up until you reach the top. Jump off the edge out of bounds to get this ending. Cloud: Push the ball to the tree and jump on top of it to reach a new map. Touch the cloud to reach this ending.

Push the ball to the tree and jump on top of it to reach a new map. Touch the cloud to reach this ending. Consumed: Push the ball into the pit and jump in. Then, approach the cheese block and click on it until you get the Cheese item. Equip it and take it to the ball to feed it and wait for it to grow in size. Touch the ball as it grows to get this ending.

Push the ball into the pit and jump in. Then, approach the cheese block and click on it until you get the Cheese item. Equip it and take it to the ball to feed it and wait for it to grow in size. Touch the ball as it grows to get this ending. Stuck: Push the ball into the pit and jump in. Then, push the ball onto the spawn pad and jump onto the ball to spawn a lever. Interact with it and get to the bottom of the pit to return to the spawn area. This will cause a new hole to appear where the spawn pad used to be. Jump into the hole and sit on the chair to get the ending.

Push the ball into the pit and jump in. Then, push the ball onto the spawn pad and jump onto the ball to spawn a lever. Interact with it and get to the bottom of the pit to return to the spawn area. This will cause a new hole to appear where the spawn pad used to be. Jump into the hole and sit on the chair to get the ending. Disco Ball: Start a Dance Party with the /e dance command and fall into the pit to get to the Disco Ball area. Touch the Disco Ball to get the ending.

Start a Dance Party with the /e dance command and fall into the pit to get to the Disco Ball area. Touch the Disco Ball to get the ending. Golden Cheese: Follow the Consumed ending path, but before you feed the Cheese to the ball, push it to the tree. Then, feed it the Cheese block and jump onto the tree as it grows in size. You will fall to the ground once the ball contracts to its original size with sparkles all around you, giving you the ending.

For the Master challenge, you must complete three Skatepark challenges with a Gold medal. This involves entering the Master Challenge area in the Skatepark and initiating the mission. You only need to get to the end in as little time as possible, making this a fairly straightforward challenge.

Lastly, head over to the Extreme Challenge gateway in the Skatepark to enter Xtreme mode and get any 20 endings. You can repeat the endings listed above as long as they are performed in Xtreme mode.

FAQs for Easiest Game Ever in The Takeover

How many badges does Easiest Game Ever reward for The Takeover?

Completing The Takeover challenges gives you four unique badges for Easiest Game Ever.

How many new endings does Easiest Game Ever feature in the Skatepark?

There are 22 new Easiest Game Ever endings for you to achieve in the Skatepark.

Are The Takeover challenges featured in Easiest Game Ever difficult?

No, the challenges in Easiest Game Ever are quite manageable, but they do take a while to complete.

