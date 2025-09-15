Roblox The Takeover Horse Life

Horse Life, the horse-rearing simulator, presents you with four special missions as part of The Takeover event. These challenges test your skills as a horse keeper, requiring you to tame wild horses, bond with your foals, and complete the Training Course. Should you emerge successful after completing them, you will earn Solo Cred and event-exclusive badges.

The featured challenges are simple and easy to complete for all players. Since these missions are only available until September 22, 2025, it is recommended to finish them as soon as possible and claim the associated freebies.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Horse Life

The Takeover event area (Image via Roblox)

You can start The Takeover challenges directly from the game by visiting The Takeover beacon in the hub area. Interacting with the beacon lets you start a mission and track its progress, making it a handy tool in your quest to finish the challenges.

The Takeover event hub, Tagtown, also has the option to view these challenges. Go to Strat University in the central hub and use the portal to teleport to the district. Then, you can check the portal labelled with the game’s name to view all four challenges, their difficulty levels, and the amount of Solo Cred they give. You can also use this screen to teleport to the experience and access the event beacon.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Horse Life

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

You can complete four missions as part of the event in this order: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Each challenge ramps up the difficulty, but not exceedingly so. This makes Horse Life among the easier games to finish for Solo Cred and the associated badges. These missions are listed below:

Noob: Tame 20 Horses of any species. Gives the Takeover Noob badge when completed.

Tame 20 Horses of any species. Gives the Takeover Noob badge when completed. Pro: Finish the Training Course 12 times. Gives the Takeover Pro badge when completed.

Finish the Training Course 12 times. Gives the Takeover Pro badge when completed. Master: Tame six unique Horse species. Gives the Takeover Master badge when completed.

Tame six unique Horse species. Gives the Takeover Master badge when completed. Extreme: Bond with your Horses 10 times. Gives the Takeover Extreme badge when completed.

If you’re new to the experience, you may want to finish the tutorial to find out how these mechanics work. After that, venture out into the world to clear the missions and get every event-exclusive freebie featured in this experience.

FAQs for Horse Life in The Takeover

How much Solo Cred does Horse Life offer for The Takeover?

You can get up to 20 Solo Cred for finishing all four event-specific challenges.

What is Solo Cred used for?

Solo Cred can be used to exchange for UGC items in Tagtown, the hub area exclusive to The Takeover.

How do I get the Takeover Extreme badge in Horse Life?

The Takeover Extreme badge requires you to bond with your horses 10 times.

