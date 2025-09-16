Roblox The Takeover How to Train Your Dragon guide

With the arrival of The Takeover event, How to Train Your Dragon has presented three special challenges for you to test your skills. The three missions associated with the event can be finished before September 22, 2025, for exclusive badges and Solo Creds. As it is only available for a limited time, it is recommended to finish all three tasks and claim the respective prizes.

Read on to learn all about the three challenges featured in this game as part of The Takeover.

How to start The Takeover challenges in How to Train Your Dragon

The event area (Image via Roblox)

You can access the event missions from Tagtown, the hub for The Takeover, or directly from the game. While in Tag Town, go to the Artists Alley district and look for a portal with the How to Train Your Dragon logo. If you enter it, you will be able to view the three challenges.

These missions can be accessed in-game from the event podium located close to the spawn point. Look for the podium with The Takeover logo, and interact with it to check the challenges. You can use this menu as a progress tracker as well.

To get started, click the blue play button next to the available challenge.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in How to Train Your Dragon

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

You can complete three special challenges while The Takeover is active: Noob, Pro, and Master. These missions are all fairly manageable, especially if you know the ropes of the experience. Check out the list below to learn how to complete them:

Noob: Fly through 150 Checkpoint Rings, found all over the game world. Rewards you with the Noob - Cloud Chaser badge and two Solo Creds upon completion.

Pro: Finish all Flight Challenge maps. Rewards you with the Pro - Completionist badge and six Solo Creds upon completion.

Master: Defeat the Red Death boss. Queue up in the hub area and join forces with other players to take down the fearsome dragon. Rewards you with the Master - Red Death's Bane badge and 14 Solo Creds upon completion.

If you need additional assistance with Red Death, feel free to refer to this guide for a detailed breakdown of the raid-style boss battle.

FAQs for How to Train Your Dragon in The Takeover

How many challenges does How to Train Your Dragon feature as part of The Takeover?

The game features three challenges for The Takeover event: Noob, Pro, and Master.

Is the Red Death boss easy to clear?

With friends or other experienced players, the Red Death boss can be cleared without issues.

How many games does The Takeover feature in its lineup?

The Takeover features 48 games in total, each of which offers multiple missions as part of the event.

